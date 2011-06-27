Estimated values
2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$23,773
|$26,773
|$29,910
|Clean
|$22,965
|$25,867
|$28,897
|Average
|$21,349
|$24,054
|$26,870
|Rough
|$19,732
|$22,241
|$24,844
Estimated values
2017 Audi A6 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,922
|$32,572
|$36,389
|Clean
|$27,939
|$31,469
|$35,156
|Average
|$25,973
|$29,264
|$32,691
|Rough
|$24,006
|$27,058
|$30,225
Estimated values
2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,908
|$25,799
|$28,822
|Clean
|$22,129
|$24,926
|$27,845
|Average
|$20,572
|$23,179
|$25,893
|Rough
|$19,014
|$21,432
|$23,940
Estimated values
2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,656
|$27,768
|$31,021
|Clean
|$23,818
|$26,828
|$29,970
|Average
|$22,142
|$24,948
|$27,869
|Rough
|$20,465
|$23,068
|$25,767
Estimated values
2017 Audi A6 2.0T Premium 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,751
|$24,496
|$27,366
|Clean
|$21,011
|$23,667
|$26,439
|Average
|$19,532
|$22,008
|$24,585
|Rough
|$18,054
|$20,349
|$22,731
Estimated values
2017 Audi A6 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$27,026
|$30,437
|$34,003
|Clean
|$26,107
|$29,406
|$32,851
|Average
|$24,270
|$27,346
|$30,547
|Rough
|$22,432
|$25,285
|$28,244
Estimated values
2017 Audi A6 3.0T Competition Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$32,847
|$36,993
|$41,327
|Clean
|$31,730
|$35,740
|$39,927
|Average
|$29,497
|$33,235
|$37,127
|Rough
|$27,264
|$30,731
|$34,327