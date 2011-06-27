Used 2017 Audi A6 Consumer Reviews

Best Car I Have Purchased Phillip Rossignol , 11/05/2016 2.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful Great car but avoid the 20 inch summer tires if you want a comfort ride. The 20 inch handle much better when the car is pushed in the curves. But for everyday, the smaller tires are better overall. This is my third Audi and I am sold. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Update to Prior Review Mink70 , 03/05/2017 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 16 of 17 people found this review helpful All that was said before remains the same. Have had a bit more trouble with car losing or burning oil-about a quart between changes. Have had consumption testing done at dealership with little explanation except that the car may burn a quart between changes. I really think they recommend too thin a synthetic oil, but that drives up the mileage. Haven't tried a thicker oil yet and likely will wait until summer to do so. I bought a 2018 Volvo XC60 for my wife. She likes the ride, comfort and handling of the A6 so much better, she insisted that I trade cars with her. After almost 49 years of marriage, what does one say. I'm okay with the Volvo, but likely will trade in the next year or two for an Audi/Porsche/VW product. This car is fun to drive, quiet, comfortable, powerful but great on gas. The only gripe is oil consumption because no new car should burn oil between changes. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not the newest German mid size but still great Chicago Mark , 04/29/2017 3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 9 of 9 people found this review helpful Looked at the 2016 BMW 5 series and the latest Mercedes E class (4 cylinder model). Ruled out the new 5 series for fear of 1st model year run reliability woes and the 6 cylinder E class is just too expensive. Just loved the ride and handling of the A6, it's the right combination of sport and luxury. Plus this is the only German midsize you can order with REAR side airbags and of course outstanding crash testing. The ride and handling are outstanding. Some formal car magazine reviews had stated the steering is numb or light but I do not have that impression. The V6 gives you power whenever you want. I purchased a factory order Premium Plus with 19" sport package and the layered walnut. The 19" wheels ride well without added harshness and the 10 spoke wheels look stunning when paired with Florett Silver body color. The black headliner with black leather and layered walnut wood option make the cabin exceptionally rich. The MMI interface doesn't take that long to figure out. Voice commands are a little slow but the map with google earth view is pretty cool. The instrument cluster driver display can be customized to show different driver info and is nearly the equal of the newer cars that have the all digital display for the driver instrument panel. The Bose stereo is good but not great (and wasn't going to cough up $4200 for the Bang and Olufsen upgrade). Driver's assistance package work very well especially the adaptive cruise control keeping distance from the car ahead of you and lane assist keeping you in the lane. Yes it's the oldest of the German luxury mid sized sedans in terms of this version, but it stacks up well to the competition. I love it and have NO regrets buying it. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Value Report Abuse

Disappointed Daniel , 08/30/2017 3.0T Prestige quattro 4dr Sedan AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) 11 of 12 people found this review helpful Several problems occurred upon delivery, like need to replace warped brake rotors, repair vacuum leak, and splitting paint and rust along welded seam on roof. Also, problem with radio turning on by itself several times each time car is started - dealer cannot fix. Seats not very comfortable on long drives, despite being very adjustable. Brake feel is mushy and uncertain. Engine performance is excellent (3.0 L). Now there is a rattle somewhere in the underside that is annoying. I traded a 2008 A6 for this car, and although the ride and safety features have improved, I prefer the old one. Update: car has been reliable and performs well. However, the OE tires (Goodyears) started making noise at about 20k miles and needed to be replaced at 36k. And the over-abundance of electronic “features” is still annoying. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse