Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,131
|$2,269
|$2,880
|Clean
|$1,001
|$2,014
|$2,559
|Average
|$741
|$1,504
|$1,916
|Rough
|$482
|$994
|$1,273
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$957
|$1,772
|$2,209
|Clean
|$847
|$1,573
|$1,962
|Average
|$628
|$1,175
|$1,469
|Rough
|$408
|$776
|$977
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,212
|$2,208
|$2,741
|Clean
|$1,073
|$1,960
|$2,435
|Average
|$795
|$1,463
|$1,824
|Rough
|$517
|$967
|$1,212
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,251
|$2,103
|$2,561
|Clean
|$1,108
|$1,867
|$2,275
|Average
|$820
|$1,394
|$1,704
|Rough
|$533
|$921
|$1,132
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,447
|$2,059
|$2,388
|Clean
|$1,281
|$1,828
|$2,121
|Average
|$949
|$1,365
|$1,588
|Rough
|$617
|$902
|$1,056
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GL 2dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$903
|$1,632
|$2,022
|Clean
|$799
|$1,448
|$1,796
|Average
|$592
|$1,081
|$1,345
|Rough
|$385
|$715
|$894
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$766
|$1,310
|$1,602
|Clean
|$678
|$1,163
|$1,423
|Average
|$503
|$868
|$1,065
|Rough
|$327
|$574
|$708
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GL 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,080
|$2,076
|$2,609
|Clean
|$956
|$1,843
|$2,318
|Average
|$709
|$1,376
|$1,736
|Rough
|$461
|$909
|$1,154
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$812
|$1,491
|$1,855
|Clean
|$719
|$1,323
|$1,648
|Average
|$533
|$988
|$1,234
|Rough
|$346
|$653
|$820
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GLS 4dr Hatchback (2.0L 4cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,005
|$1,931
|$2,426
|Clean
|$889
|$1,714
|$2,156
|Average
|$659
|$1,280
|$1,614
|Rough
|$428
|$845
|$1,073
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GLS TDI 4dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,191
|$2,117
|$2,612
|Clean
|$1,055
|$1,879
|$2,320
|Average
|$781
|$1,403
|$1,738
|Rough
|$508
|$927
|$1,155
Estimated values
2002 Volkswagen Golf GL TDI 2dr Hatchback (1.9L 4cyl Turbodiesel 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$839
|$1,529
|$1,899
|Clean
|$743
|$1,357
|$1,687
|Average
|$550
|$1,013
|$1,263
|Rough
|$358
|$669
|$840