Used 2002 Volkswagen Golf Consumer Reviews
AWESOME CAR!
I never really liked Volkswagens, but I have really fallen in love with this car. I purchased the Golf with over 150,000 miles on it, and have no issues, other than scheduled maintenance and wear and tear replacement parts. Had to replace the Glow Plug Wiring Harness because it was throwing Codes. The car has over 215,000 miles on it now, and still gets 43 MPG average, 46+ highway; probably will get 50 MPG if you can force yourself to drive the speed limit on the highway. Why buy a hybrid, when the batteries will fail when this TDI engine is just hitting its peak? Unless you drive 100% city, stay away from hybrids, TDI is the route to go for great fuel economy and long-term durability.
Good car to have, has lots going for it
I really enjoy this car and i am glad i got this car. Not only was the price very nice, but it is very well worth the money. ALthough i got new tires, the handling with the origial ones was also very good both in handling and in grip. This thing really does well in corners, on ice, rain, and dirt. Cornering is very nice, and the fuel economy is spectacular.
My First New Car Treated Me Well
My Golf was perfect until after I had put 60,000 miles on it, then things started to fall apart. I had some mechanical trouble that ended up being quite costly. Other than that, I loved the car. It was fun and sporty.
Look elsewhere
I bought this VW for quality German engineering. My mistake. It had chronic (monsoon) radio/cd problems which are expensive to repair. Front door windows fell out but were covered by mfr recall. Transmission went out twice (112,000 and 128,000 miles). It cost $4500 and VW America would not help with either transmission. Even the wheel logos are poorly installed and fall out at $40 each. Cup holders completely block access to stereo while in use. Black velour seats tend to hold lots of lint and dirt. Looking forward to selling this car and buying a Japanese or American car.
Poor choice
I realize we made a bad decision buying this car without having our mechanic look at it. We bought it with 135,000 miles and drove it for a year. It chugged oil with no visible leaks. In the 12 months we replaced the key/ignition $300, both headlights $20 each, transmission $2200, wheel bearing $300, tires $1000, 1 of the alignment control bars $150, dipstick tube $45, and AC compressor $900. It failed emissions after all this and then a lady ran a red light and totalled it for us. Thank you lady. Put the thing out of its misery.
