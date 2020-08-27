Used 2015 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me
- 83,496 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995$3,731 Below Market
Ira Toyota of Manchester - Manchester / New Hampshire
Contact Ira Toyota Manchester today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Buick Enclave Leather. This 2015 Buick Enclave comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. On almost any road condition, this Buick Enclave Leather offers solid performance, reliability, and comfort. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Buick Enclave Leather. This AWD-equipped vehicle handles well in any weather condition or terrain. You'll benefit from superb handling, improved steering and excellent acceleration. More information about the 2015 Buick Enclave: The Buick Enclave luxury crossover is packaged well, so that even as a mid-sized vehicle, it will seat up to eight passengers, which puts it up against larger SUVs. The Enclave borrows a lot from many of the luxury cars available from Buick, and it provides healthy competition for models from Lexus, Acura and Lincoln. With a state-of-the-art infotainment system capable of connecting to most modern devices and plenty of soft touch, high-quality interior materials, the Buick Enclave feels every bit the luxury vehicle. However, with available all-wheel-drive and better ground clearance than most minivans, the Enclave is surprisingly practical. Strengths of this model include spacious, luxurious interior, standard safety features, Available all-wheel drive, quiet ride, and 3-row seating Toyota of Manchester is located at 33 Auto Center Road (Across for the Mall of NH) in Manchester, NH. We are proud to offer haggle free EXPRESS Pricing. You can reach us at 603-624-1800 or email to blee@group1auto.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD9FJ333985
Stock: FJ333985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 66,460 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,438$2,907 Below Market
Dirito Brothers Walnut Creek Volkswagen - Walnut Creek / California
Great SUV price loaded with all the amenities. See how Dirito Brothers makes car buying fun!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD6FJ276323
Stock: 52094A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 86,128 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,000$2,258 Below Market
Delray Buick GMC - Delray Beach / Florida
**NO HIDDEN FEES** CLEAN CARFAX, WHITE ON LIGHT TITANIUM INTERIOR, NAVIGATION, REAR CAMERA, Premium Package (Articulating Headlights, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, and Power-Folding Heated Body-Color Outside Mirrors), FWD, 10 Speakers, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating, 8-Way Power Driver Seat Adjuster, 8-Way Power Passenger Seat Adjuster, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Performance-Enhanced 10-Speaker System, Bose Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Memory Settings, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Color Touch AM/FM/CD/Nav w/IntelliLink, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert w/Cross Traffic Alert, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Voltmeter.2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD0FJ136276
Stock: P136276U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 85,708 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$17,427$1,956 Below Market
Leith Chrysler Jeep - Raleigh / North Carolina
JUST REPRICED FROM $17,943, $1,700 below NADA Retail! Heated Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Navigation, Captains Chairs, Rear Air READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Onboard Communications System, Remote Engine Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Heated Seats, Heated/Cooled Seats Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. OPTION PACKAGES: MOONROOF, POWER tilt-sliding with additional skylight fixed glass aft of the sliding glass and sunshade, AUDIO SYSTEM, COLOR TOUCH NAVIGATION RADIO WITH INTELLILINK AND REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT, AM/FM/SIRIUSXM RADIO WITH CD/DVD PLAYER 6.5" diagonal touchscreen display, includes Advanced Bose 10-speaker system, rear seat display DVD, USB port, auxiliary input jack, rear audio controls with 2 headphone jacks (headphones not included) and 120V outlet, TRAILERING PACKAGE 4500 lbs. includes (V08) heavy-duty engine cooling system, (VR2) trailer hitch, WHEELS, 20" (50.8 CM) ULTRA BRIGHT BLADE SILVER MACHINED PAINTED ALUMINUM, TRANSMISSION, 6- SPEED AUTOMATIC, ELECTRONICALLY CONTROLLED WITH OVERDRIVE (STD), ENGINE, 3.6L VARIABLE VALVE TIMING V6 WITH SIDI (SPARK IGNITION DIRECT INJECTION), DOHC (288 hp [214.7 kW] @ 6300 rpm, 270 lb-ft of torque [364.5 N-m] @ 3400 rpm) (STD). AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $17,943. This Enclave is priced $1,700 below NADA Retail. MORE ABOUT US: At Leith Chrysler Jeep, we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding your highest expectations, every time. Visit today and allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Pricing analysis performed on 8/27/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD6FJ123967
Stock: CP36003A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 145,320 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,999
AutoNet - Dallas / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD1FJ382750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 64,302 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,497$2,527 Below Market
Olathe Subaru - Olathe / Kansas
Drive this home today! Step into the 2015 Buick Enclave! This vehicle glistens in the crowded fullsize SUV segment! The following features are included: adjustable headrests in all seating positions, high intensity discharge headlights, and power seats. A 3.6 liter V-6 engine pairs with a sophisticated 6 speed automatic transmission, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. All wheel drive maintains traction at all four corners. Our knowledgeable sales staff is available to answer any questions that you might have. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD8FJ107832
Stock: 200545A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 102,589 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,995$1,943 Below Market
Laura Buick GMC - Collinsville / Illinois
1-Owner New Vehicle Trade! Premium 3.6 V6 AWD. Navigation System, Power Sunroof & 2nd Row Skylight, Power Rear Liftgate, Backup Camera, Backup Sensors, 20' Wheels, Third Row Seats, Second Row Bucket Seats, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Leather Seats, Memory Seat, Leather Wrapped Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Automatic Dual Zone Air Conditioning, Heated Steering Wheel, Bose Premium Audio Brand, Remote Start, Remote Keyless Entry, Rear Window Defroster, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Tinted Windows. This vehicle has good tires, and is in great condition! This Enclave has a clean vehicle history report and does not have any accidents! Call us today, this vehicle won't last long at this price! 618-344-0121 Laura Buick GMC, Serving our community for over 35 years!! We are a family owned dealership committed to providing our customers the best deals backed by outstanding service! Power Rear Liftgate Navigation CD Player Portable Audio Connection Bose Premium Audio Security System 3rd Row Seats Third Row Seats 2nd Row Bucket Seats 2nd Row Captains Chairs Second Row Bucket Seats Second Row Buckets Backup Sensors Backup Camera Cruise Control Keyless Entry Multi-Zone Climate Control Power Locks Power Windows Side Curtain Airbags Steering Wheel Controls Traction Control Heated Seats Cooled Seats Leather Seats 20' Wheels 20 Inch Wheels Premium Wheels Sunroof 2nd Row Skylight Heated Steering Wheel Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Power Mirrors Rear Window Defroster Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel Side Airbags
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD1FJ218903
Stock: L204043A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 71,160 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
$19,226$1,725 Below Market
Frank Leta Honda - O Fallon / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group 4D Sport Utility 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive Champagne Silver Metallic AWD AWD, 10 Speakers, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Articulating Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Performance-Enhanced 10-Speaker System, Bose Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Memory seat, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar Directions & Connections, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert & Lane Departure Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt & Telescopic Steering Column, Power windows, Power-Folding Heated Body-Color Outside Mirrors, Premium Package, Radio data system, Radio: Color Touch AM/FM/CD/Nav w/IntelliLink, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Audio System Controls, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, Voltmeter, AWD. Experience Car Buying Made Simple, at Frank Leta. Enjoy upfront pricing and interact with non-commission product specialists for a pressure free deal. Find out more at www.frankletahonda.com! Free car washes for as long as you own your vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKDXFJ251530
Stock: 200942B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 133,038 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,400$961 Below Market
Selective Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
***BRUISED OR DAMAGED CREDIT-WE CAN HELP! WE SPECIALIZE IN BANK LOANS FOR BAD CREDIT...WE ACCEPT ALL APPLICATIONS*** dark sapphire blue metallic 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group **TURN BY TURN NAVIGATION** **BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE MOBILE** **SUNROOF/MOONROOF** **REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT** **LEATHER INTERIOR** **HEATED LEATHER INTERIOR** **UPGRADED AUDIO SYSTEM** **3RD ROW SEATING** **GREAT GAS SAVER** **REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA** FWD Navigation System. **APPLY ONLINE AT WWW.SELECTIVE-MOTORS.COM FOR A FAST EASY APPROVAL! BANKRUPTCY = OK.....LATE PAYMENTS = OK.....REPOSESSIONS = OK.......APPLY TODAY AND DRIVE TODAY!!*** Huge Sale Going On We look forward to serving you
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD7FJ259213
Stock: 984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,346 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,887$1,802 Below Market
Brighton Ford - Brighton / Colorado
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Advertised Price Includes $589.50 Delivery and Handling Charge, BLIND SPOT MONITORING SYSTEM, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, ONE OWNER, POWER SUNROOF, LEATHER, REARVIEW CAMERA SYST, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE, CRUISE CONTROL, DUAL FACTORY AIR, HTD/COOLED SEAT PKG, HTD MIRRORS, PREMIUM WHEELS/TIRES, MULTI ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL, TRAILER HITCH, 3RD ROW SEATS, ALL WHEEL DRIVE, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXPERIENCE BUICK PACKAGE, HEAVY DUTY COOLING SYSTEM, FORWARD COLLISION ALERT, SECOND ROW BUCKET SEATS, BOSE PREMIUM AUDIO SYSTEM, ORIGINAL MSRP $53,115. Carbon Black Metallic 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SIDI VVTPlease call our internet department for more details. 303-800-3235.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVCKD4FJ204039
Stock: 13079A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 41,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,448$1,804 Below Market
Napletons Schaumburg Buick GMC - Schaumburg / Illinois
CERTIFIED !!!! ONE OWNER !!!!! CLEAN CARFAX TOO !!!!! Since 1931 there has been a Napleton in your neighborhood. Your business is important and you can count on us to handle it as such now and in the future. We always offer exceptional leases and very flexible financing plans as low as 0% APR and terms as long as 72 months!* We have trained specialists in store to serve your needs. Our inventory is constantly updating, contact our showroom if you don't see exactly what you want, if we don't have it, well get it! Other values on in-store manager specials, loaners, demos and late model used vehicles are available in-store to save you more! Top value is paid for your trade-in here at Napleton's! We are as competitive as any offering you will find in the market, give us the opportunity to earn your business! *actual APR and loan terms depend on many factors such as vehicle age, amount financed, and individual credit. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD5FJ320389
Stock: 302225AA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,285 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,600$2,397 Below Market
B&M Auto Sales - Oak Forest / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD7FJ106021
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,205 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$20,188
Fernandez Honda - San Antonio / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKD0FJ203569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,334 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,764
Patterson Volkswagen Tyler - Tyler / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRCKDXFJ345234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,483 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,393
Bonham Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Bonham / Texas
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD8FJ365105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,850 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,899
605 Auto - Bellflower / California
With an inviting cabin, sleek exterior, and generous space, our superb 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Carbon Black Metallic is the answer to your family's transportation needs. Powered by a 3.6 Liter V6 that offers 288hp while coupled with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission to provide impressive acceleration. This Front Wheel Drive has an innovative suspension designed to minimize impact and noise so you can peacefully enjoy near 22mpg on the highway. With a ride this refined and amenities to match, it's no wonder Buick enjoys a stellar reputation. The handsome exterior of the Enclave is enhanced by 19-inch wheels, heated mirrors, rear spoiler, automatic xenon headlights, rear privacy glass, and a power liftgate. Take a look inside this spacious Leather Group for features such as a remote start, heated mirrors, tri-zone automatic climate control, and an auto-dimming rearview mirror, which make every drive feel first-class. You'll stay in touch via IntelliLink, which includes a customizable touchscreen, voice recognition, Bluetooth phone/audio connectivity, and smartphone apps. Imagine yourself behind the wheel of this confidence-inspiring Enclave equipped with a DVD system, heated front leather seats, sound system with iPod interface and available Sirius XM satellite radio. You can't help but smile as you coast down the road to your next destination. Our Buick will keep you safe and secure thanks to anti-lock brakes, stability/traction control, airbags, blind-spot warning, a rear camera, and available OnStar assistance. With practical features and luxurious amenities, this Enclave is the right choice for you! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKRBKD3FJ211630
Stock: 211630
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 97,311 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,500$1,306 Below Market
CarLink - Morristown / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! **CarLink Warranty Included!**, Enclave Leather Group, 4D Sport Utility, 3.6L V6 SIDI VVT, 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive, AWD, Iridium Metallic, ebony Leather, Navigation System. 2015 Buick Enclave Leather GroupCarLink is your Guaranteed Credit Approval Dealership! We offer financing options that fit every customers needs.CarLink is conveniently located in Morristown NJ. We have the best selection around with over 250 Pre-Owned vehicles in stock and ready for delivery to you! We offer some of the lowest financing rates available and we also have special financing programs for bad credit and no credit. For more pictures and information about this vehicle, please visit carlinkautos.com If you have any questions, feel free to call 973-538-1400.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKD3FJ260869
Stock: 17051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 54,931 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$21,800$1,995 Below Market
Browning Chevrolet GMC - Eminence / Kentucky
Visit Browning Chevrolet online at www.thinkgm.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 1-800-THINKGM today to schedule your test drive. 'BE FEE FREE' . No Doc prep Admin Get Ready No Fees ever.. No surprises. Family owned for over 50 years. Come see why we have so many repeat customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5GAKVBKDXFJ253806
Stock: A2178A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-01-2018
