Used 2015 Buick Enclave for Sale Near Me

  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Dark Red
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    83,496 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $15,995

    $3,731 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Silver
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    66,460 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,438

    $2,907 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group in White
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    86,128 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,000

    $2,258 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    85,708 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $17,427

    $1,956 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Silver
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    145,320 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,999

    
  2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    64,302 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,497

    $2,527 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    102,589 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $1,943 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Silver
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    71,160 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease

    $19,226

    $1,725 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Dark Blue
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    133,038 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $11,400

    $961 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Black
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    86,346 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $18,887

    $1,802 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Silver
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    41,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,448

    $1,804 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Dark Blue
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    80,285 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,600

    $2,397 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Dark Brown
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    51,205 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $20,188

    
  2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group in Gray
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Premium Group

    90,334 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,764

    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Purple
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    70,483 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,393

    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Black
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    66,850 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,899

    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in Gray
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    97,311 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,500

    $1,306 Below Market
    
  2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group in White
    

    2015 Buick Enclave Leather Group

    54,931 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $21,800

    $1,995 Below Market
    


Consumer Reviews for the Buick Enclave


Overall Consumer Rating
4.127 Reviews
27 reviews
  • 5
    (52%)
  • 4
    (11%)
  • 3
    (33%)
  • 2
    (4%)
My wife loves it but it has issues
Tony M,09/15/2015
Convenience Group 4dr SUV (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
This is our second Enclave. As with the first, a strut needed to be replaced before 20k miles (both needed front right strut?), and as with the first one continuous transmission slippage between 2nd and 3rd gears. My second one also has motor-mounts that need to be replaced (31k miles on it)! It is currently in the shop where they are replacing the motor-mounts and have replicated and are trouble shooting the transmission slippage. They are most likely design/quality issues. I work with an exceptional dealership (Carl Black in Atl), and they have been the difference between me walking away from Buick vs. "Sticking it out" as they work out the kinks.

