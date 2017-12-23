Used 2014 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
248 listings
- 96,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,499
- 94,355 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$7,987$2,988 Below Market
- 74,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,900$1,129 Below Market
- 111,235 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,999$2,127 Below Market
- 79,605 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,795$1,340 Below Market
- 45,572 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,936$1,145 Below Market
- 59,749 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,822$395 Below Market
- 39,886 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,500$779 Below Market
- 104,842 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,018$912 Below Market
- 58,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,854$1,079 Below Market
- 70,756 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,991
- 63,565 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$15,980
- 88,526 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995
- 102,056 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,995
- 70,379 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
- 89,203 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,995
- 131,195 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,500
- 78,829 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,987
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Quest
Read recent reviews for the Nissan Quest
Overall Consumer Rating4.97 Reviews
R. Middlemas,10/04/2016
S 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
I purchased this auto as a dealer loaner, with about 10,000 miles on it. Was less than one year old. I now have over 28,000 miles on it. This car is wonderful to drive and live with; however, over time the CVT's computer "learns" your driving style and has a tendency to "lock-up" at low speeds (under 40mph) while under low accelleration, and emits a very noticeable rattling sound...it is not subtle. Some call this judder. For me, it has gotten worse over time. My dealer has been great; however, he tells me this noise is ok, no damage is being done, and is characteristic of the current-model Quest. But, NO vehicle should rattle like this. The dealer even "reprogrammed" the transmission, but in short order it has returned to the judder, and seems to be just as bad as before. I should also add, that while test driving this vehicle when we bought it, I was unaware of this problem, and certainly didn't notice the noise until several months after we had owned it. Very unfortunate, because aside from the judder, this is a great vehicle. Update April 4, 2017. Van is a delight to drive, and since replacing a window seal to cure an air noise, have had no problems; HOWEVER, the CVT is still not my favorite feature, as it has a bit of a mind of its own and can be challenge to modulate. Also, in mountain driving, you cannot use the transmission to downshift to have the engine slow you down going down long declines. You can downshift, but that only allows a maximum speed ot 35mph, which is pretty useless. So, rotors tend to get warped from constant braking. I don't frequent the mountains often, but one ot two trips did damage to my rotors. Update 10/4/2017. 40,000 miles. Trouble-free. CVT is still not my favorite feature...more difficult to modulate than standard transmission, particularly when going slowly at low rpm's...tends to bog down a bit and rumble. Still impressed with its seat comfort, well-modulated ride,and handling. Large covered storage in rear behind 3rd row of seats is very handy, as are the fold-away 3rd row seats, leaving a very large flat cargo area in the rear. Would definitely buy again. Update 04/04/2018...45,500 miles. No issues at all except the CVT is not my favorite feature. Great ride, handling and comfort.
