Used 2014 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

I purchased this auto as a dealer loaner, with about 10,000 miles on it. Was less than one year old. I now have over 28,000 miles on it. This car is wonderful to drive and live with; however, over time the CVT's computer "learns" your driving style and has a tendency to "lock-up" at low speeds (under 40mph) while under low accelleration, and emits a very noticeable rattling sound...it is not subtle. Some call this judder. For me, it has gotten worse over time. My dealer has been great; however, he tells me this noise is ok, no damage is being done, and is characteristic of the current-model Quest. But, NO vehicle should rattle like this. The dealer even "reprogrammed" the transmission, but in short order it has returned to the judder, and seems to be just as bad as before. I should also add, that while test driving this vehicle when we bought it, I was unaware of this problem, and certainly didn't notice the noise until several months after we had owned it. Very unfortunate, because aside from the judder, this is a great vehicle. Update April 4, 2017. Van is a delight to drive, and since replacing a window seal to cure an air noise, have had no problems; HOWEVER, the CVT is still not my favorite feature, as it has a bit of a mind of its own and can be challenge to modulate. Also, in mountain driving, you cannot use the transmission to downshift to have the engine slow you down going down long declines. You can downshift, but that only allows a maximum speed ot 35mph, which is pretty useless. So, rotors tend to get warped from constant braking. I don't frequent the mountains often, but one ot two trips did damage to my rotors. Update 10/4/2017. 40,000 miles. Trouble-free. CVT is still not my favorite feature...more difficult to modulate than standard transmission, particularly when going slowly at low rpm's...tends to bog down a bit and rumble. Still impressed with its seat comfort, well-modulated ride,and handling. Large covered storage in rear behind 3rd row of seats is very handy, as are the fold-away 3rd row seats, leaving a very large flat cargo area in the rear. Would definitely buy again. Update 04/04/2018...45,500 miles. No issues at all except the CVT is not my favorite feature. Great ride, handling and comfort.

