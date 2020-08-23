Used 2014 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

3,469 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Odyssey Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,469 listings
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    130,021 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,988

    $4,128 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey LX in White
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey LX

    122,043 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,995

    $2,011 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    174,928 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,995

    $1,112 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey LX in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey LX

    96,010 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $11,752

    $1,408 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring in White
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey Touring

    92,018 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $16,995

    $1,707 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    77,232 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,962

    $1,832 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    89,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,595

    $2,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey Touring

    165,061 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,995

    $1,462 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    89,265 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $14,995

    $1,648 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite in Black
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite

    98,656 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,850

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX

    70,979 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,699

    $1,401 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite

    50,077 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,872

    $2,839 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    80,165 miles

    $16,199

    $1,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX

    167,261 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,329

    $895 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX in Silver
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX

    145,251 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $653 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX

    114,480 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX in Gray
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX

    113,285 miles
    Theft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,199

    Details
  • 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    88,622 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $13,499

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Honda Odyssey searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,469 listings
  1. Home
  2. Honda
  3. Honda Odyssey
  4. Used 2014 Honda Odyssey

Consumer Reviews for the Honda Odyssey

Read recent reviews for the Honda Odyssey
Overall Consumer Rating
3.761 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 61 reviews
  • 5
    (36%)
  • 4
    (23%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (15%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Ongoing mechanical failures
hcooley3,03/23/2015
EX-L 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
We purchased our 2014 Oddy in late 2013 after testing out all other competing vans. We loved the styling, the way the van drove, and believed in Honda reliability. Fast forward 18 months and we cannot wait to get rid of this van. The transmission went out two months ago at 16K miles (replaced) and was quickly followed by failed power steering (also replaced). The van was towed to the dealership this morning because we found a 3-foot diameter puddle of fresh transmission fluid on our garage floor. The tranny issues started as other people have written in their reviews. People, beware of this van. We are lobbying the dealership and Honda Corporate for a replacement.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Honda
Odyssey
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Honda Odyssey info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings