Used 2014 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 130,021 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,988$4,128 Below Market
Simply Auto Sales - West Palm Beach / Florida
2014 HONDA ODYSSEY EX-L WITH 130K MILES. IT HAS A CLEAN CARFAX AND CLEAN FLORIDA TITLE. IT COMES WITH LEATHER , POWER WINDOWS , LOCKS AND SEATS. IT ALSO COMES WITH BLUETOOTH, NAV, BACKUP CAMERA ,USB,AUX INPUTS, SUNROOF AND ELECTRIC DOORS. NO DEALER FEES. WE OFFER GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL! GOOD CREDIT, BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT OK! COME AND BUILD OR REBUILD YOUR CREDIT WITH US. THIS AND MANY MORE VEHICLES ARE AVAILABLE AT OUR DEALERSHIP LOCATED AT 9393 ALTERNATE A1A LAKE PARK, FL 33403 OR YOU CAN VISIT US AT WWW.SIMPLYAUTOCARS.COM TO VIEW MORE PICTURES OR FILL OUT AN ONLINE CREDIT APPLICATION FOR QUICK CREDIT APPROVAL. WE OFFER A LARGE SELECTION OF CARS,SUV’S AND TRUCKS AT LOW PRICES. NO DEALER OR HIDDEN FEES. ALL VEHICLES COME WITH A FREE AUTOCHECK. A+ RATED BETTER BUSINESS BUREAU ACCREDITED. TEXT 561 516-0006
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H67EB137997
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 122,043 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,995$2,011 Below Market
Metro Auto - La Habra / California
Front air conditioning|Front air conditioning zones - single|Rear air conditioning|Rear air conditioning zones - single|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear third row|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - element|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth MP3 jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Internet radio app - Pandora|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Speed sensitive volume control|Subwoofer - 1|Total speakers - 7|Watts - 240|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 12.6|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 13.1|Rear brake type - disc|Armrests - front center|Floor mat material - carpet|Floor material - carpet|Floor mats - front rear|Interior accents - chrome|Ambient lighting|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Courtesy lights - door|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear third row 10|Easy entry - manual rear seat|Multi-function remote - keyless entry trunk release|One-touch windows - 2|Overhead console - front|Power outlet(s) - 12V cargo area 12V front 12V rear|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Power windows - lockout button|Reading lights - front rear third row|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control multi-function phone|Storage - cargo tie-down anchors and hooks door pockets front seatback grocery bag holder in dash in floor sunglasses holder|Vanity mirrors - dual illuminating|Liftgate window - fixed|Side door type - dual manual sliding|Axle ratio - 4.25|Cylinder deactivation|Door handle color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - black surround chrome|Mirror color - black|Rear bumper color - body-color|Rear spoiler - roofline|Rear spoiler color - black|Window trim - chrome|Clock|Digital odometer|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - oil pressure tachometer|Multi-function display|Oil monitor|Trip computer|Trip odometer - 2|Warnings and reminders - low fuel level maintenance due tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Headlights - auto off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Side mirror type - spotter mirror|Active head restraints - dual front|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front|Impact absorbing bumpers|Rearview monitor - in mirror|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Third row seatbelts - 3-point|Driver seat power adjustments - height 8|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat power adjustments - 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat manual adjustments - reclining|Rear seat type - removable captains chairs|Third row headrests - adjustable 3|Third row seat folding - Array fold flat into floor split|Third row seat type - 40-60 split bench|Upholstery - cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - audio security system engine immobilizer|Power door locks - auto-locking|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.4|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.5|Front shock type - gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 25 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear suspension classification - independent|Rear suspension type - multi-link|Electronic messaging assistance - with read function|Phone - pre-wired for phone|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheel covers - full|Wheels - steel|Front wipers - variable intermittent|Power windows|Rear privacy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H20EB022056
Stock: EB022056
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2019
- 174,928 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,995$1,112 Below Market
AutoNation Honda West Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Smoky Topaz Metallic Truffle; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. At AutoNation Honda West Knoxville our Internet Sales Consultants specialize in saving our customers both time and money by simplifying the process of locating and purchasing a Car, Truck, SUV, or Van. Our Market Based Pricing ensures that our customers always receive an excellent value without spending excessive amounts of time haggling over the price. We specialize in providing financing options to fit most budgets and personal situations (including credit challenges). Contact one of our Internet Sales Consultants TODAY at 865-730-0012 to schedule your personal appointment to come in and select your next vehicle, or visit our website at: www.autonationhondawestknoxville.com . You will be glad that you did! This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2014 Honda is a unique find -- pair it with a Rear Entertainment Package and you have hit the jackpot. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Odyssey EX-L. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Honda Odyssey looks like has never been used. More information about the 2014 Honda Odyssey: The 2014 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort, or become narrower for easier access to the third row. And the Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available -- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input to keep it compatible with modern electronics. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle -- a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. And for the first time, the Odyssey has earned an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+, the highest honor ever bestowed upon a minivan. Strengths of this model include top safety pick, innovative cargo storage, responsive handling, Bold styling details, smooth, refined ride, and living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61EB075853
Stock: EB075853
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 96,010 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$11,752$1,408 Below Market
AutoNation Honda East Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Gray; Cloth Seat Trim Modern Steel Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H25EB129393
Stock: EB129393
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 92,018 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$16,995$1,707 Below Market
Capitol Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
2014 HONDA ODYSSEY Touring with powerful 3.5L V6 SOHC 24-Valve i-VTEC engine and driven 92018 miles! Fully loaded and much more! **FINANCING AVAILABLE** Contact our Sales at 540-376-7056. For HD pictures, detail information about this vehicle and financing options please check us out at www.capitolmotorsva.com To schedule a test drive or about financing and need more information about this vehicle please contact:Capitol Motors8608 Jefferson Davis Hwy., Fredericksburg, VA 22407540-376-7056capitolmotorsva.comWarranty: Extended warranties available on most vehicles. Please ask sales representative for cost and terms of extended warranty.Terms of Sale Overview: We reserve the right to end this listing at anytime should the vehicle no longer be available for sale and sales prices are subject to change without notice. Fees and Taxes: all vehicles sold are subject to $399 dealer processing fee. Buyers are responsible for all state, county, city taxes and fees, as well as title/registration fees in the state that the vehicle will be registered.Accepted Payment Type: Cash/Personal checks (in person), certified check, bank transfers, EFT or 3rd-party financing.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H92EB034285
Stock: CM5303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,232 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,962$1,832 Below Market
Bob Lindsay Honda - Peoria / Illinois
Smoky Topaz Metallic 2014 Honda Odyssey ***ANOTHER BOB LINDSAY 1-OWNER VEHICLE**, Automatic temperature control, Heated front seats, Leather Seat Trim, Power moonroof.Odometer is 25690 miles below market average!***At Bob Lindsay Honda in Peoria, we offer new Honda cars, along with used cars, trucks and SUVs by other top manufacturers. Our sales staff will help you find that new or used vehicle you have been seeking. We are one of the largest Honda retail dealers in Central Illinois.***
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H60EB069378
Stock: H20-818A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 89,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,595$2,001 Below Market
Ciocca Honda - Harrisburg / Pennsylvania
*** BOUGHT AND SERVICED HERE -- DOING ALL THE WORK TO THE CAR *** CARFAX 1-Owner. Excellent Condition. REDUCED FROM $16,995! Heated Leather Seats, 3rd Row Seat, Sunroof, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Power Liftgate READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Smart Device Integration Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Honda EX-L with Alabaster Silver Metallic exterior and Truffle interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5700 RPM*. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here, New Tires, New BrakesEXPERTS RAVE: "On the road, the 2014 Odyssey continues to impress. Though it's a roomy minivan that seats up to eight, it drives like a much smaller vehicle. It's also among the most fuel-efficient choices in its segment. " -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy.A GREAT VALUE: Was $16,995.WHY BUY FROM US: SEE Ciocca Honda at the intersection of Rt 22 and RT 39 for our VAST selection of quality Certified and pre-owned Cars, Trucks & SUV's all at Bottom Line Prices. Our industry-leading finance department can help you establish credit or simply make your next vehicle purchse AFFORDABLE! See how easy car shopping can be. Visit our web site at www.cioccahonda.com! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H60EB120717
Stock: 20140717
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 165,061 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995$1,462 Below Market
Pete Moore Chevrolet - Pensacola / Florida
This 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring is offered to you for sale by Pete Moore Automotive Team. Take the guesswork out of where you are going with the top-tier navigation system found on this exceptional Honda Odyssey. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Honda Odyssey Touring. This Honda Odyssey Touring is so loaded out, it even comes with a premium entertainment package for you and your passengers to enjoy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H96EB056158
Stock: I056158
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-29-2020
- 89,265 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$14,995$1,648 Below Market
AG Auto Sales - Glen Burnie / Maryland
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61EB080468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 98,656 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,850
Bayway Lincoln - Houston / Texas
This Black 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring might be just the mini van for you. It has a 6 Cylinder engine. This one's available at the low price of $16,850. It has a gorgeous black exterior and a gray interior. Don't regret waiting on this one! Call today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H9XEB077093
Stock: P17785B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,979 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,699$1,401 Below Market
D'ELLA Honda of Glens Falls - Queensbury / New York
REDUCED FROM $17,999!, FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! EX trim. LOW MILES - 70,979! 3rd Row Seat, Keyless Start, CD Player, Dual Zone A/C, Smart Device Integration, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Rear Air, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Smart Device Integration Honda EX with Dark Cherry Pearl exterior and Beige interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5700 RPM*. Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: "On the road, the 2014 Odyssey continues to impress. Though it's a roomy minivan that seats up to eight, it drives like a much smaller vehicle. It's also among the most fuel-efficient choices in its segment. " -Edmunds.com. AFFORDABLE TO OWN: Reduced from $17,999. WHY BUY FROM US: Our Queensbury Honda Dealer serves the Saratoga, Clifton Park, & Glens Falls, NY areas. D'ELLA Honda of Glens Falls is the area's premier dealership. Pricing analysis performed on 8/29/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H44EB082049
Stock: 190357S
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 50,077 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,872$2,839 Below Market
Manahawkin Chrysler Dodge Ram - Manahawkin / New Jersey
PRICED TO MOVE $1,900 below NADA Retail!, EPA 28 MPG Hwy/19 MPG City! CARFAX 1-Owner, ONLY 50,077 Miles! Nav System, Moonroof, Third Row Seat, Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Navigation, Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Power Fourth Passenger Door, Smart Device Integration. Leather Seats, Rear Spoiler, Third Row Seat, MP3 Player Honda Touring Elite with Smoky Topaz Metallic exterior and Truffle interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 248 HP at 5700 RPM*. EXPERTS REPORT: On the road, the 2014 Odyssey continues to impress. Though it's a roomy minivan that seats up to eight, it drives like a much smaller vehicle. It's also among the most fuel-efficient choices in its segment. -Edmunds.com. Great Gas Mileage: 28 MPG Hwy. AFFORDABILITY: This Odyssey is priced $1,900 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $44,400*. WHO WE ARE: Thank you for taking the time to visit Manahawkin Kia, located in Manahawkin, NJ. Serving Ocean, Monmouth and Atlantic Counties, we are your go to new and used Kia dealership in New Jersey. Manahawkin Kia is sure have to have the perfect car or SUV that will fit your needs. All post purchase maintenance needs can be met by our expert service department and your appointment can be easily scheduled online. Feel free to browse our current stock online! Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey Touring Elite with Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H9XEB111677
Stock: EB111677
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 80,165 miles
$16,199$1,709 Below Market
Hoffman Lexus - East Hartford / Connecticut
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H61EB023168
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 167,261 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,329$895 Below Market
Deery Brothers Nissan - Dubuque / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H41EB133541
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,251 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$653 Below Market
Cook Subaru - Steamboat Springs / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H46EB090556
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 114,480 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
Prestman Auto - Salt Lake City / Utah
Gray 2014 Honda Odyssey EX branded title w/FINANCING AND SERVICE CONTRACTS AVAILABLE! +DVD PLAYER +BACKUP CAMERA +LEATHER INTERIOR +BLUETOOTH +VOICE CONTROL +STEERING WHEEL AUDIO CONTROLS +AND MORE! A Bluestar inspection has been completed on this vehicle. This is a 200 + point inspection completed by an independent, third party mechanic who is not associated with our dealership. Where Smart Money Goes! Welcome to Prestman Auto, a family owned and operated dealership that has been in business since 1989. How many others can say the same? We have been the leader in top quality branded title vehicles sold nationwide and we have thousands of happy customers who buy again and again from us. Additional fees, state fees, and dealer doc fees are in addition to the price listed. Dealer Number 4183.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H47EB007426
Stock: S077919A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 113,285 milesTheft history, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,199
AX Auto - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Theft History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H44EB104504
Stock: 12427
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 88,622 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$13,499
AX Auto - Atlanta / Georgia
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 5FNRL5H69EB098409
Stock: 12825
Certified Pre-Owned: No
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Odyssey searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Odyssey
- 5(36%)
- 4(23%)
- 3(20%)
- 2(15%)
- 1(7%)
Related Honda Odyssey info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Tesla Model S 2015
- Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2015
- Used Lexus RC 350 2018
- Used Volvo XC60 2016
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2018
- Used BMW M3 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2016
- Used Ford Shelby GT500 2013
- Used Chevrolet Camaro 2014
- Used Nissan Rogue 2014
- Used Nissan Sentra 2015
- Used Honda HR-V 2017
- Used Toyota Venza 2012
- Used Volkswagen Golf R 2018
- Used BMW X1 2015
- Used BMW X5 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Ford Explorer Sport Trac
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer
- Used Ford Flex
- Used Mercedes-Benz SL-Class
- Used Ford Expedition EL
- Used Honda Fit
- Used Volkswagen Golf GTI
- Used Toyota Camry Solara
- Used Nissan Juke
- Used Hyundai Sonata
- Used Toyota C-HR
- Used Hyundai Elantra
- Used Mazda RX-8
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Insight Austin TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Mckinney TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Newark NJ
- Used Honda Insight Irvine CA
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Columbus OH
- Used Honda Fit Mcallen TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Oakland CA
- Used Honda Insight Phoenix AZ
- Used Honda CR-Z Athens GA
- Used Honda Fit Santa Ana CA
Shop used model years by city
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2020 Genesis G90
- 2021 Honda Accord News
- 2020 Audi A7
- 2020 Cadillac CT6
- 2019 Beetle Convertible
- 2020 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport
- 2020 XE
- 2020 Lexus RC F
- 2020 Lincoln Continental
- Jaguar XJ 2019
- 2020 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Jaguar E-PACE 2020
- 2020 Cadillac XT4
- 2020 Lexus LS 500
- 2020 BMW X6 M
- 2020 Ford GT News
- 2020 Jetta GLI
- Lexus ES 300h 2020
- 2020 Cadillac CT5