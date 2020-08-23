Used 2014 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Honda West Knoxville - Knoxville / Tennessee

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Smoky Topaz Metallic Truffle; Leather Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This 2014 Honda is a unique find -- pair it with a Rear Entertainment Package and you have hit the jackpot. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Honda Odyssey EX-L. Service records are included with the purchase of this well-maintained pre-owned vehicle. Clean interior? How about flawless. This Honda Odyssey looks like has never been used. More information about the 2014 Honda Odyssey: The 2014 Odyssey stands out from the pack by offering an especially thoughtful, versatile interior layout and stylish design. The Odyssey's 3-mode second-row seat is also a standout in its class, able to fold, widen for passenger comfort, or become narrower for easier access to the third row. And the Odyssey remains one of the sportiest-driving minivans available -- especially with respect to handling. Feature-wise, the Odyssey is the first minivan to offer an all-digital entertainment system with a high-resolution HDMI input to keep it compatible with modern electronics. For safety, Honda also claims to offer the most LATCH child seat positions of any vehicle -- a total of five to easily allow four child seats of any design. And for the first time, the Odyssey has earned an Insurance Institute for Highway Safety Top Safety Pick+, the highest honor ever bestowed upon a minivan. Strengths of this model include top safety pick, innovative cargo storage, responsive handling, Bold styling details, smooth, refined ride, and living-room-on-wheels comfort and versatility

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 2 Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Honda Odyssey EX-L with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

22 Combined MPG ( 19 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5FNRL5H61EB075853

Stock: EB075853

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020