2014 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,493$18,196$20,776
Clean$15,033$17,653$20,099
Average$14,114$16,569$18,746
Rough$13,195$15,485$17,393
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,039$16,587$19,016
Clean$13,622$16,093$18,397
Average$12,789$15,104$17,158
Rough$11,957$14,116$15,920
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$16,079$18,786$21,375
Clean$15,602$18,226$20,679
Average$14,648$17,106$19,287
Rough$13,695$15,987$17,895
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,255$14,764$17,141
Clean$11,891$14,324$16,583
Average$11,164$13,444$15,466
Rough$10,437$12,564$14,350
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,113$14,584$16,925
Clean$11,754$14,149$16,374
Average$11,036$13,280$15,271
Rough$10,317$12,411$14,169
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,782$17,377$19,853
Clean$14,344$16,859$19,207
Average$13,467$15,823$17,914
Rough$12,590$14,788$16,621
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,671$14,858$16,946
Clean$12,295$14,415$16,394
Average$11,544$13,529$15,290
Rough$10,792$12,644$14,187
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,646$15,157$17,540
Clean$12,271$14,705$16,969
Average$11,521$13,802$15,826
Rough$10,771$12,899$14,684
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$13,716$16,368$18,889
Clean$13,309$15,880$18,274
Average$12,495$14,905$17,044
Rough$11,682$13,929$15,814
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,618$12,844$14,951
Clean$10,303$12,462$14,464
Average$9,673$11,696$13,490
Rough$9,043$10,931$12,517
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,835$17,638$20,305
Clean$14,395$17,112$19,644
Average$13,515$16,061$18,321
Rough$12,635$15,010$16,999
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,168$12,410$14,529
Clean$9,866$12,040$14,056
Average$9,263$11,301$13,109
Rough$8,660$10,561$12,163
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,040 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,040 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $9,866 for one in "Clean" condition and about $12,040 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Toyota Sienna ranges from $8,660 to $14,529, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.