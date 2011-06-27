Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,493
|$18,196
|$20,776
|Clean
|$15,033
|$17,653
|$20,099
|Average
|$14,114
|$16,569
|$18,746
|Rough
|$13,195
|$15,485
|$17,393
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,039
|$16,587
|$19,016
|Clean
|$13,622
|$16,093
|$18,397
|Average
|$12,789
|$15,104
|$17,158
|Rough
|$11,957
|$14,116
|$15,920
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,079
|$18,786
|$21,375
|Clean
|$15,602
|$18,226
|$20,679
|Average
|$14,648
|$17,106
|$19,287
|Rough
|$13,695
|$15,987
|$17,895
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,255
|$14,764
|$17,141
|Clean
|$11,891
|$14,324
|$16,583
|Average
|$11,164
|$13,444
|$15,466
|Rough
|$10,437
|$12,564
|$14,350
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,113
|$14,584
|$16,925
|Clean
|$11,754
|$14,149
|$16,374
|Average
|$11,036
|$13,280
|$15,271
|Rough
|$10,317
|$12,411
|$14,169
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,782
|$17,377
|$19,853
|Clean
|$14,344
|$16,859
|$19,207
|Average
|$13,467
|$15,823
|$17,914
|Rough
|$12,590
|$14,788
|$16,621
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,671
|$14,858
|$16,946
|Clean
|$12,295
|$14,415
|$16,394
|Average
|$11,544
|$13,529
|$15,290
|Rough
|$10,792
|$12,644
|$14,187
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,646
|$15,157
|$17,540
|Clean
|$12,271
|$14,705
|$16,969
|Average
|$11,521
|$13,802
|$15,826
|Rough
|$10,771
|$12,899
|$14,684
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$13,716
|$16,368
|$18,889
|Clean
|$13,309
|$15,880
|$18,274
|Average
|$12,495
|$14,905
|$17,044
|Rough
|$11,682
|$13,929
|$15,814
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna L 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,618
|$12,844
|$14,951
|Clean
|$10,303
|$12,462
|$14,464
|Average
|$9,673
|$11,696
|$13,490
|Rough
|$9,043
|$10,931
|$12,517
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,835
|$17,638
|$20,305
|Clean
|$14,395
|$17,112
|$19,644
|Average
|$13,515
|$16,061
|$18,321
|Rough
|$12,635
|$15,010
|$16,999
Estimated values
2014 Toyota Sienna CE Fleet Cargo Van 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,168
|$12,410
|$14,529
|Clean
|$9,866
|$12,040
|$14,056
|Average
|$9,263
|$11,301
|$13,109
|Rough
|$8,660
|$10,561
|$12,163