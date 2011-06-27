Used 2014 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews

Totaled 2014 Sienna: I now have a 2017 Sienna SE luxsacra , 11/25/2013 XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 173617 of 173626 people found this review helpful The Sienna 2014 XLE was a great car. I hit two deer in a 75 mph zone. Air bags deployed, and I wasn't injured except for ear problems due to the side airbag hitting me in the ear. I now have a 2017 Sienna SE Premium. Technology is much advanced since 2014. The BlueTooth interface is greatly improved (much easier to use with a shorter introduction: "How may I help you" as compared to the long explanation before), though during phone calls people can tell I am in the car. With my 2010 Kia Sorento BlueTooth people usually couldn't tell I was driving. The Kia had the microphone on the driver's side windshield pillar; Toyota has kept the microphone in the center above the rear view mirror. iPod interface is also greatly improved. Navigation screen is bigger and better. There is now an information screen in between the speedometer and tachometer. You can customize the screen (mpg, digital speedometer, miles to empty, etc., outside temp is always displayed on the screen). The seats are much more comfortable than those in the 2014. Down hill assist works great: I do a lot of mountain and hill driving. The 2014 had down hill assist, but it didn't work well. Cabin lights are improved: window, door and cupholder lights are brighter and easier to see; they are now blue instead of green. The ride seems quieter, even though the SE comes with 19" rims. The handling is better--tighter, more responsive steering. The engine is now 8 speeds for better gas mileage, but I notice that the pick-up isn't as good. It seems to take longer when I step on the gas getting onto the freeway. The 2017 comes with LED daytime running lights, and the tail lights are LED, so that it looks like they are all white until the diodes light up. The SE does not have automatic third row windows--I miss that: they can only be opened manually. The SE Premium comes with 6 speakers instead of four, which is one reason I went with Premium; however, it also has a rear entertainment system, which I think is a waste. I didn't want it. I would have preferred automatic third row windows or parking assist or adaptive (radar) cruise control, or a subwoofer, or another moon roof, or cooled seats to a drop-down screen that sometimes rattles and will probably never be used. All that wiring for nothing (Blu-ray player to screen, input jacks in the rear (s video?!), headphone jacks, wired into sound system)! There is also a Blu-ray player which takes the place of a storage shelf that I used to use. I almost backed out of the sale because I didn't want the entertainment system. Why oh why, Toyota, did you have to put the entertainment system in? People have iPads and gaming devices with better screens, but I can't buy a stand alone cooled seat, or automatic third row windows, or any of the other useful items I mentioned previously that would have taken much less wiring. What were you thinking? Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Practicality rendered in steel and plastic henry_bowman , 05/22/2014 LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 40 of 40 people found this review helpful FIVE YEAR UPDATE: Things are going well with our Sienna. There's just shy of 60,000 miles on the odometer. There was a recall on the rear door motors that was fixed during a short morning at the dealership. Other than that, it's still working fine with nothing but oil, filters, and wiper blades. This has been a GREAT purchase. FOUR YEAR UPDATE: No problems to report with our Sienna after ~ 40,000 miles. Oil, air filters, washer fluid, tires, and wiper blades are all that it has demanded. The interior is holding up well. The engine starts and runs strong. The large space between the captain's chairs in the 2nd row is wonderful - it keeps little hands away from siblings! THREE YEAR UPDATE: Still love our Sienna. No problems and the only trips to the dealership are for oil changes and tire rotation. If it was stolen tomorrow, I'd buy another Sienna without a second thought. #toyotafamily TWO YEAR UPDATE: We initially leased our Sienna because it was our first minivan and we were unsure if we'd like. After two years, we loved it so much we bought out the lease. While at the dealership, they offered us $4,000 more than the buyout because the fair market value of the vehicle was so high. We decline their offer and kept our Sienna. After two years, we had zero problems with the van. The kids like that they can easily get in and out of the van by themselves, and close the doors. We've driven it cross-country and it excels in that role. There's plenty of space for luggage, tons of cupholders, good highway fuel economy (26 mpg), and a comfortable ride. My biggest complaint is the small screen for the backup camera. That's not really the van's fault, as a larger screen was available when new and I declined that option. My wife's favorite feature is the storage spot for her purse. It rides comfortably below the center stack. The front or rear seat passengers don't have to hold it and it's out of the way but easily within reach. ---------------------------- Our Sienna is the vehicle we should have gotten years ago instead of an SUV. It is incredibly practical despite its geeky image. The interior is often a sore spot in Sienna reviews, but many confuse a minivan with a Lexus sedan. The hard plastics in the Sienna are designed for contact with snot-nosed kids with their greasy popcorn hands. The interior of the Sienna is much easier to clean and will hold up better to hard use compared to something with soft-touch plastics. The Sienna does not have the reliability problems that the Odyssey has. Honda V6 powertrains have a history of eating transmissions and, lately, engines. Too bad, because the rest of the Odyssey is very nice. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Ride, loads of room, and no spare tire carlryan , 01/06/2015 LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful I am pleased with this car, 15k miles in except for the run flat tires and lack of a spare. the AWD versions of these vans have this serious design flaw, and the run flat tires are twice the price of standard tires, and wear twice as fast. So the buyer can figure on a factor of Four times the expense for keeping rubber on this car. As a lessor, I am disappointed that I will have to buy tires at least once for this car, and the run flats are absolutely awful for AWD traction and performance once they get to 4/32. Report Abuse

Loving our living room on wheels. Kim , 09/04/2016 XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I just purchased a 2014 pre owned Toyota Sienna. I have only owned the Van for a month. So far I love how it drives and the space it gives our family. I have 3 kids under the age of 9. I love the blue tooth and how I can play music from my iPhone. Its been such a luxury after driving a 2005 Toyota Corolla for 13 years. I would have liked to buy newer and have all the updated luxuries. However, my budget would not allot for this. Hopefully the next time around. But I bought my kids portable DVD players for entertainment that work just as good. I live in a mountainous area. We get all kinds of weather, but winters can get bad with snow and ice. So I love that the Toyota Sienna is offered in AWD. It also offers leather seats. Something I did not have in my last car. So much easier to clean and take care of with kids. I definitely think that if you are looking for a van the Sienna is something I would check out. The only issues I see that other vans have is storage space under the seats. The Sienna offers recliner captains seats. Although this seems coolant first. I have mixed feelings about them. I feel that for kids they are great. But do not fit well if you are an adult with long legs. I would of rather of seen Toyota use that space for storage space under the seats instead. I also wish Toyota offered more USB ports through out the middle and back rows. Since that is where my kids use all there electronic devices on road trips and outings. This could be offered in newer models. But its something I think would be wonderful if it is not. Overall I love our mini van and have and will remain a loyal Toyota customer and owner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Reliability Value Report Abuse