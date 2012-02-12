Used 2012 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me

248 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Quest Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 248 listings
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    117,407 miles
    6 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,000

    $3,662 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    97,686 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,200

    $1,668 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest LE in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest LE

    95,019 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $9,973

    $2,581 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest S in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest S

    81,480 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,995

    $1,513 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    77,995 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,191

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    104,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,100

    $1,424 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest LE in Gray
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest LE

    95,477 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,995

    $1,467 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    90,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,800

    $1,082 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    100,654 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,444

    $991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest LE in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest LE

    113,867 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,998

    $1,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    118,894 miles

    $8,000

    $835 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    115,191 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,981

    $1,001 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    86,795 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,495

    $872 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in White
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    160,552 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    $1,067 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest S in Black
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest S

    85,569 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,895

    $398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Silver
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    96,378 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,542

    $434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SV in Off White/Cream
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SV

    92,997 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,250

    Details
  • 2012 Nissan Quest SL in White
    used

    2012 Nissan Quest SL

    149,126 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,826

    $431 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Quest searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 248 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Quest
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Quest

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Quest

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Quest
Overall Consumer Rating
4.128 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 28 reviews
  • 5
    (54%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (7%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (7%)
Serious safety issue still unresolved
hedgehog26,12/02/2012
SL 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl CVT)
First let me say that the van, for the price that I paid for it, is hands down a much better buy than the Odyssey or the Sienna. The exterior styling is I admit a personal preference, but we like it. Interior is awesome! The SL I think is the best trim for the value. I would't pay more for some extra features for the LE (not for almost 10k more!). The only major flaw in this van, which Ithink everyone should be warned about before they buy it is the fuel tank problem. This is not the software problem addressed bybthe March 2012 recall. Nissan thought that will fix the problem but it didn't. That recall fix even negatively affected the gas mileage of the van.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Quest
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Quest info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings