Used 2012 Nissan Quest for Sale Near Me
- 117,407 miles6 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,000$3,662 Below Market
Western Avenue Nissan - Chicago / Illinois
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Gray 2012 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V We Are Your Chicago, IL New and Certified Pre-owned Nissan Dealership near Berwyn, Burbank, Calumet City, Cicero, Elmhurst, Evanston, Franklin Park, La Grange, Matteson, Melrose Park, Morton Grove, Northbrook, Oak Lawn, Oak Park, Orland Park, Tinley Park. Are you wondering, where is Western Ave Nissan or what is the closest Nissan dealer near me? Western Ave Nissan is located at 7410 South Western Ave, Chicago, IL 60636. You can call our Sales Department at , Service Department at , or our Parts Department at . Although Western Ave Nissan in Chicago, Illinois is not open 24 hours a day, seven days a week â our website is always open. On our website, you can research and view photos of the new Nissan models such as the 370Z, Altima, Armada, Frontier, GT-R, LEAF, Maxima, Murano, NV Cargo, NV Passenger, NV200, Pathfinder, Rogue, Rogue Sport, Sentra, Titan, Titan XD, Versa or Versa Note that you would like to purchase or lease. You can also search our entire inventory of new and used vehicles, value your trade-in, and visit our Meet the Staff page to familiarize yourself with our staff who are committed to making your visit to Western Ave Nissan a great experience every time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 6 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1C9045044
Stock: 90912A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 97,686 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,200$1,668 Below Market
Ira Subaru - Danvers / Massachusetts
This 2012 Nissan Quest SV is proudly offered by Ira Subaru When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. This 2012 Nissan Quest has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. The Nissan Quest SV will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. More information about the 2012 Nissan Quest: The Quest has always distinguished itself in the bland minivan market by offering distinctive styling and unusual ergonomics. The 2012 Quest is no different. With a boxy rear end and a smirking grille and of course, Nissan's fun-to-drive attitude, the Quest is a tough package to beat. Strengths of this model include healthy powertrain, interior space, Distinctive styling inside and out, and unique SkyView glass roof
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5C9036637
Stock: C9036637
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 95,019 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,973$2,581 Below Market
Advantage Toyota of Rivers Oaks - Calumet City / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP0C9037646
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 81,480 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,995$1,513 Below Market
Royal Motor Mart - Ridgewood / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXC9030350
Stock: 30350
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,995 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,191
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2012 Nissan Quest 3.5 SVClean CARFAX.Twilight Gray 2012 Nissan 4D Passenger Van Quest 3.5 SV CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 19/24 City/Highway MPG FWDOdometer is 32868 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP7C9051852
Stock: 051852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 104,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,100$1,424 Below Market
Byers Chevrolet - Grove City / Ohio
Recent Arrival! 2012 Super Black Metallic Nissan Quest 3.5 SV FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V This Nissan Quest has many features and is well equipped including, 2nd Row Captain Chairs, 16" x 7" Alloy Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Outside temperature display, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, Roof Rail Cross Bars, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tow Package, Traction control.Odometer is 11299 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.CALL NOW to schedule a TEST DRIVE. HERE'S what to do NEXT-- 1) Call the BYERS CHEVROLET INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT at 866-806-4755 2) PRINT this ad 3) ASK for the BYERS CHEVROLET INTERNET SALES DEPARTMENT when you COME IN for your INTERNET SPECIAL PRICING. GOOD credit, BAD credit, we have financing for YOU! We make every effort to be accurate in our descriptions and pricing. Pricing subject to change on daily basis. Please call to confirm equipment and availability. Carfax Vehicle History Report available on every vehicle. The Byers Family has been serving the Central Ohio area for over 100 years, we'll be here and ready to serve you when you need us!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2C9031993
Stock: C200650A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 95,477 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$1,467 Below Market
Lakeside Auto Brokers - Colorado Springs / Colorado
Welcome to Lakeside Auto Brokers, your source for used autos in the Colorado Springs area. We have everything you could ever ask for including brands like Ford, Chevy, Dodge, Nissan, Jeep, Toyota, Volkswagen, Honda, and many, many more. Don''''t take our word for it. Browse through the hundreds of options that we have in our online inventory right now. When you want a used car, truck, or SUV, make Lakeside Auto Brokers your first stop and we may just be your last stop! At Lakeside Auto Brokers, we pride ourselves on customer service, and we are proud to be able to serve the Colorado Springs area. With three locations, we are sure to be near you. We can also serve all the surrounding areas, and with our unique selection of vehicles, we attract customers from all around. You can browse through everything that we have to offer online, or come to see one of our locations in person today. Either way, we know that you will be impressed with everything we can do
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP8C9043145
Stock: P13051
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 90,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,800$1,082 Below Market
Car World - Tucson / Arizona
2 year Maintenance Plan is included through Car World! Ask for details! We have over 200 cars and trucks for you to choose from. Ask about our Guaranteed pre-approval.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP9C9042344
Stock: 8911
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 100,654 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,444$991 Below Market
Exton Nissan - Exton / Pennsylvania
Web Deal on this credible SL* Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee** Rolling back prices.. Safety equipment includes: ABS, Traction control, Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag, Front fog/driving lights, Stability control...Other features include: Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows, Heated seats, CVT Transmission, Climate control, Rear air conditioning, Cruise control, Audio controls on steering wheel, Universal remote transmitter, 260 hp horsepower, 3.5 liter V6 DOHC engine, Power seats, Heated seats, Multi-function remote - Trunk/hatch/door/tailgate, windows, Power heated mirrors, Tilt and telescopic steering wheel, 4 Doors, FWD...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP5C9047749
Stock: 16804B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 113,867 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,998$1,282 Below Market
Park Place BMW - Rochester / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest LE with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP9C9040741
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 118,894 miles
$8,000$835 Below Market
Preston Cadillac - Burton / Ohio
2012 Nissan Quest 3.5L SV, V6, Back Up Camera, Alloys, Roof Rack, Bluetooth, CD Radio, Lots of Room, Low Price! **INCLUDED FEATURES & OPTIONS: 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4.878 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. Preston Superstore offers FREE PICK UP AND DELIVERY of your car while you work or a FREE LOANER for extended service visits (plus tax, see service for details).
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP1C9046775
Stock: F20493B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 115,191 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,981$1,001 Below Market
H&R Auto - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KPXC9042305
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 86,795 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,495$872 Below Market
Mazari Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Air Conditioning, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Front Heated Seats, OnStar, Parking Sensors, Premium Alloy Wheels, Premium Sound, Premium Wheels, Rear AC Seats, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 540-898-5555 or sales@mazarimotors.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP3C9050391
Stock: 50391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-11-2020
- 160,552 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999$1,067 Below Market
Evolution Cars - Conyers / Georgia
BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Air Conditioning, Rear Air Conditioning, MP3, Bluetooth, Front Heated Seats. This Nissan Quest also includes Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Tachometer, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, 3rd Row Seating, Rear Wipers, Cup Holders, Remote Trunk Lid, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Side Curtain Airbags, Roll Stability Control, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Lift Gate, Tire Pressure Monitor, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Power Lift Gate, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 404-736-5757 or sunny@evolutioncars.com for more information. - FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL US OUR SALES AT 1-404-736-5757 . WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT www.evolutioncars.com . WE DO OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES and complimentary 2 Year Maintenance in greater Atlanta, Ga Area. TRADE-IN'S WELCOME . EVRY CAR UNDER 100000 MILES CAN HAVE 30 DAY AND 1000 MILES WARRANTY, https://www.carchex.com/auto-warranty/carchex-and-edmunds/ . ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED . NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES . All shipping deals have to be cash or equivalent before unit is shipped, Get with sales Associate for more info. OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET ! UNSEEN LOW PRICES... EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING PLUS FREE SHIPPING FOR CERTAIN ZIP CODES!!!! We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * ALL VEHICLE PRICES EXCLUDE TAX, TAG ($44), ELT-FEE ($199), CUSTOMER SERVICE PACK ($699). Some third Party website allow to advertise with fee so please Get with sales Associate for more info. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP0C9044984
Stock: C9044984
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 85,569 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,895$398 Below Market
Deacon Jones Kia - Goldsboro / North Carolina
Super Black Metallic 2012 Nissan Quest 3.5 S FWD CVT 3.5L V6 DOHC 24V 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Covers, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4 Speakers, 4.878 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/6CD Audio System, Rear air conditioning, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2C9045389
Stock: 83047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 96,378 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,542$434 Below Market
Royal Auto Group - South Burlington / New Jersey
-- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: single, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: USB, In-Dash CD: MP3 Playback, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Total speakers: 6, ABS: 4-wheel, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Front brake diameter: 11.4, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.1, Rear brake diameter: 12.1, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 0.6, Dash trim: wood, Door trim: wood, Floor material: cargo area carpet, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Center console: front console with storage, Conversation mirror, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Multi-function remote: proximity entry system, One-touch windows: 2, Power outlet(s): 12V cargo area, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: tilt and telescopic, Storage: accessory hook, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: liftgate, Side door type: dual power sliding, Alternator: 130 amps, Battery rating: 550 CCA, Battery saver, Spark plugs: iridium tipped, Door handle color: chrome, Exhaust tip color: stainless-steel, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: black with chrome accents, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Multi-functional information center, Trip computer, Warnings and reminders: tire fill alert, Front fog lights, Taillights: LED rear center, Side mirror adjustments: manual folding, Active head restraints: dual front, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rearview, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Crumple zones: front, Energy absorbing steering column, Hood buckling creases, Rearview monitor, Safety brake pedal system, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretens
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP4C9042672
Stock: 14992
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-12-2019
- 92,997 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,250
Honda of Spring - Houston / Texas
**CLEAN CARFAX**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **LEATHER INTERIOR**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**.Odometer is 21603 miles below market average!As a proud member of Penske Automotive Group, we are dedicated to serving all of your automotive needs and providing the best customer experience possible. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Child Proof Door Locks, Cup Holders, Dual Power Sliding Doors, Power Sliding Door, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP2C9039379
Stock: C9039379
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 149,126 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,826$431 Below Market
Bob Swope Ford - Elizabethtown / Kentucky
Clean CARFAX. This 2012 Nissan Quest 3.5 SL in Glacier Pearl is a great choice and features: Power sliding doors, power liftgate, 18" x 7" Alloy Wheels, 3rd row seats: split-bench, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Bose Audio w/13 Speakers, Bose Package, DVD Entertainment System, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated front seats, Power driver seat, Rear air conditioning, Remote keyless entry, SL Dual Panel Opening Glass Moonroof Package, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel.Complimentary 24-month/24,000 mile maintenance package.Here's an opportunity to buy at wholesale prices.This vehicle is being sold 100% AS IS with no implied warranties or guarantees. Mechanical Inspections may or may not have been performed on these vehicles. We are happy to share any available information or condition that we are aware of, either from our inspection or information conveyed by the previous owner. We welcome you to have your personal mechanic inspect any vehicle prior to purchase. A Carfax Report is available on every vehicle for your complete peace of mind! Please call 270-737-1000 for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Nissan Quest SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (19 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AE2KP4C9043675
Stock: U20921631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-05-2020
