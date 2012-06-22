Used 2012 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me

3,469 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,469 listings
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    43,436 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,489

    $3,759 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    63,452 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,151

    $2,646 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey Touring

    174,543 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,841

    $1,405 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey Touring

    155,837 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,499

    $1,924 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX in Gray
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX

    172,096 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $6,990

    $1,381 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    59,899 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,441

    $2,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    117,108 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,988

    $1,853 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    88,961 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,980

    $2,171 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    110,582 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,995

    $1,885 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey Touring in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey Touring

    195,811 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,995

    $846 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    143,675 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,593

    $798 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in White
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    161,195 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,030

    $1,334 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX

    95,325 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey LX in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey LX

    107,548 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,999

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    106,858 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $12,289

    $1,339 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Dark Red
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    95,739 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $12,595

    $1,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Silver
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    93,591 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,988

    Details
  • 2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L in Black
    used

    2012 Honda Odyssey EX-L

    149,322 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,495

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,469 listings
Better than my 2008 Odyssey!
mapperone,06/22/2012
I decided to wait till I had at least 2000 miles on my 2012 Odyssey EX-L before writing a review on it. I test-drove the Honda, Toyota, and Nissan minivans. What I traded in was a 2008 Odyssey EX-L. Here are the Pros and Cons of my new one compared to my old one: Pros 1) More comfortable seats. The lower cushions tilt more than the other brands, plus a darker fabric (truffles, a darker grey) is available, which wont show the dirt as much. 2) Cabin is 2 wider, and the extra room is very helpful when carrying adult passengers. 2nd row holds 3 adults very comfortably. 3) Engine is very smooth and all but silent. 4) Like the trip computer, where gas mileage can be computed for each trip. 5) Like the large, easy-to-read, digital display of the TIME on the monitor screen. 6) Like the standard equipment Bluetooth capability. (NOT on my 2008) 7) Like the ability to load in numerous CDs into hard drive of the sound system. Saves having to insert and eject CDs countless times. 8) Minimal vibration in the powertrain. 9) Like the standard power liftgate. (NOT on my 2008) 10) Gas mileage averages 20 mpg in the city and at least 27 on trips. 11) Love the speed-compensated volume control on the sound system. I havent had this since my 1998 Chevy Venture LS. 12) Lower suspension noise going over rough pavement. (although sharp bumps come through loud and clear. 13) It tracks well on the Interstates with minimal steering corrections. Cons 1) Noticeable wind noise heard around the windshield pillar on the drivers side at highway speeds on windy days, though its not intrusive. Dealer hinted that windshield might have to be re-installed, but they didnt want to do that. 2) Wind whistle heard on top of drivers side window at speeds as low as 30 mph, but dealer was able to fix it. 3) Grating sounds heard in rear of cabin when going over uneven road surfaces at slow speeds. (could be the sliding doors. My 08 Ody made the same noise after 3 years) 4) Miss the storage area under floor, in front of the 2nd row seat. (its now mostly taken up by the spare tire)
