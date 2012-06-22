Used 2012 Honda Odyssey for Sale Near Me
3,469 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 43,436 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,489$3,759 Below Market
- 63,452 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,151$2,646 Below Market
- 174,543 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,841$1,405 Below Market
- 155,837 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,499$1,924 Below Market
- 172,096 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$6,990$1,381 Below Market
- 59,899 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,441$2,378 Below Market
- 117,108 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,988$1,853 Below Market
- 88,961 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,980$2,171 Below Market
- 110,582 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,995$1,885 Below Market
- 195,811 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,995$846 Below Market
- 143,675 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$10,593$798 Below Market
- 161,195 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,030$1,334 Below Market
- 95,325 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995
- 107,548 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,999
- 106,858 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$12,289$1,339 Below Market
- 95,739 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$12,595$1,497 Below Market
- 93,591 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,988
- 149,322 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,495
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Honda Odyssey searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Honda Odyssey
Read recent reviews for the Honda Odyssey
Write a reviewSee all 73 reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.873 Reviews
Report abuse
mapperone,06/22/2012
I decided to wait till I had at least 2000 miles on my 2012 Odyssey EX-L before writing a review on it. I test-drove the Honda, Toyota, and Nissan minivans. What I traded in was a 2008 Odyssey EX-L. Here are the Pros and Cons of my new one compared to my old one: Pros 1) More comfortable seats. The lower cushions tilt more than the other brands, plus a darker fabric (truffles, a darker grey) is available, which wont show the dirt as much. 2) Cabin is 2 wider, and the extra room is very helpful when carrying adult passengers. 2nd row holds 3 adults very comfortably. 3) Engine is very smooth and all but silent. 4) Like the trip computer, where gas mileage can be computed for each trip. 5) Like the large, easy-to-read, digital display of the TIME on the monitor screen. 6) Like the standard equipment Bluetooth capability. (NOT on my 2008) 7) Like the ability to load in numerous CDs into hard drive of the sound system. Saves having to insert and eject CDs countless times. 8) Minimal vibration in the powertrain. 9) Like the standard power liftgate. (NOT on my 2008) 10) Gas mileage averages 20 mpg in the city and at least 27 on trips. 11) Love the speed-compensated volume control on the sound system. I havent had this since my 1998 Chevy Venture LS. 12) Lower suspension noise going over rough pavement. (although sharp bumps come through loud and clear. 13) It tracks well on the Interstates with minimal steering corrections. Cons 1) Noticeable wind noise heard around the windshield pillar on the drivers side at highway speeds on windy days, though its not intrusive. Dealer hinted that windshield might have to be re-installed, but they didnt want to do that. 2) Wind whistle heard on top of drivers side window at speeds as low as 30 mph, but dealer was able to fix it. 3) Grating sounds heard in rear of cabin when going over uneven road surfaces at slow speeds. (could be the sliding doors. My 08 Ody made the same noise after 3 years) 4) Miss the storage area under floor, in front of the 2nd row seat. (its now mostly taken up by the spare tire)
Related Honda Odyssey info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2015
- Used BMW 7 Series 2018
- Used Kia K5 2015
- Used Dodge Journey 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2016
- Used Honda Pilot 2018
- Used Lexus RX 350 2014
- Used Honda HR-V 2018
- Used Volvo XC90 2017
- Used BMW i8 2017
- Used Mazda 6 2018
- Used Chevrolet Tahoe 2016
- Used Kia Sorento 2018
- Used Subaru WRX 2018
- Used Ford Edge 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Toyota RAV4 Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Nissan Xterra
- Used Ford Transit Connect
- Used Jeep Compass
- Used Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution
- Used Tesla Model X
- Used Ford Focus
- Used Cadillac XT5
- Used Volkswagen Atlas
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT
- Used Porsche Panamera
Shop used models by city
- Used Honda Fit Lakeland FL
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Brooklyn NY
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Fayetteville NC
- Used Honda CR-Z Fredericksburg VA
- Used Honda CR-Z Bellevue WA
- Used Honda CR-Z Houston TX
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Bradenton FL
- Used Honda Accord Hybrid Reading PA
- Used Honda Insight Knoxville TN
- Used Honda CR-Z Garland TX
Shop used model years by city
- Used Honda Accord 2010 Pittsburgh PA
- Used Honda Pilot 2014 New Haven CT
- Used Honda Accord 2015 Kansas City KS
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Lexus ES 350
- 2021 Mazda 6 News
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- 2020 Silverado 2500HD
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz S-Class
- Honda Fit 2020
- INFINITI Q50 2020
- 2020 Dodge Grand Caravan
- 2020 Pathfinder
- Volkswagen Passat 2020
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- Subaru WRX 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan
- 2020 Lincoln Navigator
- 2020 Nissan GT-R
- Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class 2021