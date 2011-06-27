Used 2012 Toyota Sienna Consumer Reviews

People mover saljack , 03/14/2012 28 of 28 people found this review helpful My biggest concern in purchasing a minivan was gas mileage. I calibrated the odometer against my GPS (it was perfect!), and then waited until the vehicle had reached 1000 miles. Then I carefully measured fuel consumption for our "around town" (we live in a suburb, so our "around town" doesn't have lots of stop and go), and cross country on open roads. I noted that the mileage computer is exceptionally accurate...within .1 mpg of my calculated mpg. The results: Our town driving...22-23 mpg Highway (under the best circumstances possible)...26-27 mpg. Basically, for a vehicle of this size and power, and with an EPA rating of 18/25, I think this is pretty good, and I am satisfied. Report Abuse

Comfort & Spacious nag4 , 05/06/2012 20 of 20 people found this review helpful I bought 2012 XLE FWD model last month. It is very spacious and more comfortable. I took test drive of equally loaded Highlander SE v6 FWD and compared it to Sienna. I felt the handling is better in Sienna. But, the pickup is good in Highlander. In terms of mpg, i guess Sienna gives 1 miles less than Highlander. My wife liked Odyssey. But, since we read bad reviews about its Wind noise and Transmission, we decided not to buy. That too equally loaded Odyssey ELX is expensive than Sienna XLE. But after buying Sienna, i realize that there is Wind noise & Road noise in this as well. But, it rides better and cheap with 2 year free maintenance. Report Abuse

Third Sienna (Limited with convenience pkg., nav and entertainment pkg.) minivanmom123 , 02/29/2012 22 of 23 people found this review helpful I previously had a 2004 Limited, 2011 Limited and now the 2012 Limited. My 2011 Sienna was totaled (not our fault). I was very happy with how well the Toyota protected my entire family. My kids begged me to replace the 2011 with another Sienna. The Sienna drives well and feels like a luxury vehicle (as far as minivans go!). It's comfortable, drives smooth, has great features and proved to be a safe vehicle. The pickup power is good, the doors open smoothly and quietly. I looked at luxury SUV's and many didn't have all the features the limited Sienna had (and were $15K more.) Gas mileage in the city, for me, averages 18 according to the display monitor. Report Abuse

Very impressed with 2012 Sienna LE 8-psg V6 bigedmundsfan , 02/07/2012 21 of 23 people found this review helpful When my Odyssey died (transmission problem) I've decided to test drive a Sienna. Love it and bought it, and two weeks later I do not regret the decision (options: towing prep, floor mats, anti-theft.) The drive (handling and ease of turns) is excellent which is what I have not expected. The seats are very roomy and even the second-row middle-seat is fairly comfortable, the third-row bench's ability to recline is a nice touch. Ride is so comfortable that you don't feel like you're driving at a high speed so if you are a speedster, keep an eye on your speedometer. Acceleration is decent for a minivan and overall I would say it really up its game to rival Honda Odyssey. Report Abuse