2012 Toyota Sienna Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$6,438$7,619$8,615
Clean$6,196$7,331$8,257
Average$5,712$6,754$7,542
Rough$5,228$6,178$6,826
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,367$13,942$16,079
Clean$10,940$13,415$15,412
Average$10,085$12,360$14,076
Rough$9,231$11,305$12,740
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$11,751$14,335$16,485
Clean$11,309$13,793$15,800
Average$10,426$12,709$14,431
Rough$9,542$11,624$13,062
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$7,922$10,031$11,766
Clean$7,624$9,651$11,277
Average$7,028$8,892$10,300
Rough$6,433$8,134$9,323
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,982$13,472$15,540
Clean$10,569$12,962$14,895
Average$9,744$11,943$13,604
Rough$8,918$10,924$12,313
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,368$11,464$13,206
Clean$9,016$11,031$12,657
Average$8,312$10,163$11,561
Rough$7,607$9,296$10,464
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,165$12,677$14,753
Clean$9,783$12,197$14,140
Average$9,018$11,238$12,914
Rough$8,254$10,279$11,689
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,945$13,599$15,795
Clean$10,534$13,085$15,139
Average$9,711$12,056$13,827
Rough$8,888$11,028$12,515
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,013$11,356$13,286
Clean$8,674$10,927$12,734
Average$7,997$10,068$11,631
Rough$7,319$9,209$10,527
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$8,141$10,349$12,165
Clean$7,835$9,958$11,660
Average$7,223$9,175$10,649
Rough$6,611$8,392$9,639
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,412$12,844$14,861
Clean$10,020$12,358$14,243
Average$9,238$11,387$13,009
Rough$8,455$10,415$11,775
Estimated values
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,371$11,753$13,717
Clean$9,019$11,308$13,148
Average$8,314$10,419$12,008
Rough$7,610$9,530$10,869
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2012 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,196 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,331 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,196 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,331 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2012 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2012 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $6,196 for one in "Clean" condition and about $7,331 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2012 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2012 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2012 Toyota Sienna ranges from $5,228 to $8,615, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2012 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.