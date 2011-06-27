Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,438
|$7,619
|$8,615
|Clean
|$6,196
|$7,331
|$8,257
|Average
|$5,712
|$6,754
|$7,542
|Rough
|$5,228
|$6,178
|$6,826
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,367
|$13,942
|$16,079
|Clean
|$10,940
|$13,415
|$15,412
|Average
|$10,085
|$12,360
|$14,076
|Rough
|$9,231
|$11,305
|$12,740
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,751
|$14,335
|$16,485
|Clean
|$11,309
|$13,793
|$15,800
|Average
|$10,426
|$12,709
|$14,431
|Rough
|$9,542
|$11,624
|$13,062
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,922
|$10,031
|$11,766
|Clean
|$7,624
|$9,651
|$11,277
|Average
|$7,028
|$8,892
|$10,300
|Rough
|$6,433
|$8,134
|$9,323
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,982
|$13,472
|$15,540
|Clean
|$10,569
|$12,962
|$14,895
|Average
|$9,744
|$11,943
|$13,604
|Rough
|$8,918
|$10,924
|$12,313
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger Mobility Auto Access 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,368
|$11,464
|$13,206
|Clean
|$9,016
|$11,031
|$12,657
|Average
|$8,312
|$10,163
|$11,561
|Rough
|$7,607
|$9,296
|$10,464
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,165
|$12,677
|$14,753
|Clean
|$9,783
|$12,197
|$14,140
|Average
|$9,018
|$11,238
|$12,914
|Rough
|$8,254
|$10,279
|$11,689
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,945
|$13,599
|$15,795
|Clean
|$10,534
|$13,085
|$15,139
|Average
|$9,711
|$12,056
|$13,827
|Rough
|$8,888
|$11,028
|$12,515
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,013
|$11,356
|$13,286
|Clean
|$8,674
|$10,927
|$12,734
|Average
|$7,997
|$10,068
|$11,631
|Rough
|$7,319
|$9,209
|$10,527
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (2.7L 4cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,141
|$10,349
|$12,165
|Clean
|$7,835
|$9,958
|$11,660
|Average
|$7,223
|$9,175
|$10,649
|Rough
|$6,611
|$8,392
|$9,639
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna SE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,412
|$12,844
|$14,861
|Clean
|$10,020
|$12,358
|$14,243
|Average
|$9,238
|$11,387
|$13,009
|Rough
|$8,455
|$10,415
|$11,775
Estimated values
2012 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,371
|$11,753
|$13,717
|Clean
|$9,019
|$11,308
|$13,148
|Average
|$8,314
|$10,419
|$12,008
|Rough
|$7,610
|$9,530
|$10,869