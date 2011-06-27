Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,039
|$4,177
|$4,855
|Clean
|$2,891
|$3,973
|$4,599
|Average
|$2,596
|$3,564
|$4,086
|Rough
|$2,301
|$3,155
|$3,572
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,753
|$6,351
|$7,308
|Clean
|$4,522
|$6,040
|$6,922
|Average
|$4,061
|$5,418
|$6,149
|Rough
|$3,600
|$4,796
|$5,377
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,187
|$5,695
|$6,593
|Clean
|$3,984
|$5,416
|$6,245
|Average
|$3,577
|$4,858
|$5,548
|Rough
|$3,171
|$4,301
|$4,851
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,532
|$4,842
|$5,621
|Clean
|$3,361
|$4,605
|$5,324
|Average
|$3,018
|$4,131
|$4,730
|Rough
|$2,675
|$3,657
|$4,136
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,148
|$4,387
|$5,122
|Clean
|$2,995
|$4,172
|$4,851
|Average
|$2,690
|$3,743
|$4,310
|Rough
|$2,384
|$3,313
|$3,768
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,945
|$5,520
|$6,455
|Clean
|$3,754
|$5,250
|$6,114
|Average
|$3,371
|$4,710
|$5,432
|Rough
|$2,988
|$4,169
|$4,749
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,485
|$5,011
|$5,913
|Clean
|$3,316
|$4,766
|$5,600
|Average
|$2,977
|$4,275
|$4,975
|Rough
|$2,639
|$3,785
|$4,350
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,909
|$6,377
|$7,263
|Clean
|$4,671
|$6,065
|$6,879
|Average
|$4,194
|$5,440
|$6,111
|Rough
|$3,718
|$4,816
|$5,343
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,277
|$4,531
|$5,275
|Clean
|$3,118
|$4,309
|$4,996
|Average
|$2,800
|$3,865
|$4,439
|Rough
|$2,482
|$3,422
|$3,881