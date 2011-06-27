  1. Home
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna CE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,039$4,177$4,855
Clean$2,891$3,973$4,599
Average$2,596$3,564$4,086
Rough$2,301$3,155$3,572
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,753$6,351$7,308
Clean$4,522$6,040$6,922
Average$4,061$5,418$6,149
Rough$3,600$4,796$5,377
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,187$5,695$6,593
Clean$3,984$5,416$6,245
Average$3,577$4,858$5,548
Rough$3,171$4,301$4,851
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,532$4,842$5,621
Clean$3,361$4,605$5,324
Average$3,018$4,131$4,730
Rough$2,675$3,657$4,136
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna CE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,148$4,387$5,122
Clean$2,995$4,172$4,851
Average$2,690$3,743$4,310
Rough$2,384$3,313$3,768
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna XLE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,945$5,520$6,455
Clean$3,754$5,250$6,114
Average$3,371$4,710$5,432
Rough$2,988$4,169$4,749
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna LE 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,485$5,011$5,913
Clean$3,316$4,766$5,600
Average$2,977$4,275$4,975
Rough$2,639$3,785$4,350
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna Limited 7-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,909$6,377$7,263
Clean$4,671$6,065$6,879
Average$4,194$5,440$6,111
Rough$3,718$4,816$5,343
Estimated values
Estimated values
2008 Toyota Sienna LE 8-Passenger 4dr Minivan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$3,277$4,531$5,275
Clean$3,118$4,309$4,996
Average$2,800$3,865$4,439
Rough$2,482$3,422$3,881
FAQ

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2008 Toyota Sienna on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,973 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Toyota Sienna is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,973 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2008 Toyota Sienna, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2008 Toyota Sienna with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,891 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,973 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2008 Toyota Sienna. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2008 Toyota Sienna and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2008 Toyota Sienna ranges from $2,301 to $4,855, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2008 Toyota Sienna is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.