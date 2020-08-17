2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
What’s new
- New Cayenne Coupe models
- Turbo S E-Hybrid is the new range-topping powertrain
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
Pros & Cons
- Truly impressive handling for a crossover SUV
- Wide selection of powerful engines available
- Exquisite interior and build quality
- Plenty of customization options
- Quite a few optional features should be standard given the price tag
- Gloss-black interior panels can look dirty almost immediately
- Poor rear visibility
- Fans are weak at low speeds and too noisy at high speeds
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Review
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is one of the few SUVs that can rival a high-performance sports car in handling and acceleration capability. This year's Cayenne pushes the sports-car theme even harder with the addition of a so-called coupe body style that sacrifices some practicality for a more car-like profile.
The Cayenne Coupe rides on the same wheelbase as the regular Cayenne, so legroom and cabin storage are unaffected. But the chopped roof that gives the Cayenne Coupe a sleeker look also cuts into rear headroom and the cargo area. What the coupe loses in usability, it gains in performance. A number of the Cayenne's optional features are standard on the coupe, including an adaptive suspension system, the Sport Chrono package (which adds a more aggressive driving mode and launch control), and larger wheels with optional summer performance tires.
The powertrain range is diverse, including two powerful V6 engines, a turbocharged V8 and two plug-in models — including the new, range-topping Turbo S E-Hybrid Coupe. The Cayenne Coupe has a few downsides — including poor rear visibility, a smaller-than-average cargo area and a high price tag — but that won't tear us away. If you're in the market for a performance-minded SUV, or just want a well-rounded luxury crossover, you should put the 2020 Porsche Cayenne on your shortlist.
Our verdict7.6 / 10
How does it drive?8.0
Considering the Cayenne Coupe S is a sizable SUV, it handles corners extremely well, with almost zero body roll. It changes direction quickly and there's plenty of grip from the ultra-wide performance tires. Steering, though precise, requires more effort at slow speeds and delivers less road feedback than we were expecting.
How comfortable is it?7.5
Somewhat surprisingly, the Cayenne loses points here for an unrefined climate control system. Air-conditioning fans are relatively weak at low settings and loud at higher settings. It's hard to strike a comfortable but quiet balance. Engine noise is constant, but it's mostly at low volumes and admittedly a relatively pleasant tone. Tire noise, though, is a bit more grating from the summer performance rubber.
How’s the interior?7.0
Forward visibility is great thanks to a low dashboard. But visibility directly back and at your flanks suffers because of a small rear window, sloping rear roofline and large rear roof pillars. As for interior space, the cabin is roomier than you'd expect thanks to certain design tweaks Porsche made in the Coupe. There's plenty of space for four adults. Headroom and legroom are great all around, though you still have to duck under the roofline a bit when entering the back.
How’s the tech?7.5
Smartphone integration is a mixed bag too. Apple CarPlay integration works wirelessly or through a USB cord. But in our testing we found that if we connected an iPhone wirelessly, the Cayenne had a hard time figuring out what to do if the USB was plugged in as well. We also noticed other phone disconnects or failures to connect. The integrated voice command system works pretty well, though, and gives you some wiggle room for natural speech.
Standard driver aids are also conspicuously absent. Only automatic emergency braking comes standard. Blind-spot monitoring, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise are all optional.
How’s the storage?7.0
The cupholders are small but sufficient for small bottles. Got small children? There are a pair of Isofix anchors in the back seat for installing child safety seats. They are easy to locate and connect to. But getting a bulky seat into the back can be tricky because of the Coupe's lower rear roofline.
How economical is it?8.0
Is it a good value?8.0
Warranty and roadside assistance coverage is typical for the class with four years/50,000 miles of coverage. Free maintenance is good for a year; some luxury rivals offer longer coverage.
Wildcard8.5
Which Cayenne Coupe does Edmunds recommend?
Porsche Cayenne Coupe models
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne is a performance-oriented midsize luxury SUV. Two body styles are available: the five-seat standard model and the more aggressively styled coupe, which offers standard seating for four (a five-seat configuration is optional). The Cayenne Coupe is sold in five trim levels: base, S, E-Hybrid, Turbo and Turbo S E-Hybrid. These trim levels mainly differ by what engine is under the hood, though they do typically include a few extra features with each step up as well. All come with all-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission.
The base Cayenne Coupe is nothing to sneeze at, with sufficient performance coming from its turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine (335 horsepower, 332 lb-ft). Standard features include the Sport Chrono package, an adaptive suspension — dubbed Porsche Active Suspension Management (or PASM), LED headlights, a fixed glass roof, front and rear parking sensors, dual-zone automatic climate control, a 40/20/40-split rear seat, partial leather upholstery, ambient lighting, a 12.4-inch touchscreen, navigation, and a 10-speaker audio system with four USB-C ports, Apple CarPlay functionality, and satellite and HD radio.
The Cayenne S Coupe comes with a turbocharged 2.9-liter V6 engine (434 hp, 405 lb-ft), the Power Steering Plus option (reduces steering effort at low speeds) and a panoramic sunroof.
The E-Hybrid Coupe is powered by a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine aided by an electric motor (455 hp, 516 lb-ft combined).
The Porsche Cayenne Turbo Coupe replaces the V6 engine with a turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 (541 hp, 567 lb-ft). Over and above the standard Cayenne, the Turbo includes 21-inch wheels, adaptive headlights, a panoramic sunroof, adaptive LED headlights, an air suspension with PASM, upgraded brakes, a faux suede headliner, auto-dimming mirrors, a power-adjustable steering wheel, upgraded front sport seats with memory settings, front and rear heated seats, leather upholstery and a 14-speaker Bose audio system.
The Turbo S E-Hybrid marries the Turbo's V8 with the plug-in hybrid system, producing a total of 670 hp and 663 lb-ft of torque. On top of the Turbo's features, the Turbo S E-Hybrid adds carbon-ceramic brakes, a heated steering wheel, the Sport Chrono package, and a pair of performance upgrades — Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus.
Many features that come standard on upper trim levels can be ordered as stand-alone options. There's also an extensive interior customization program, with abundant veneer options, different upgraded leathers, and colors for the deviated seat belts.
Premium and Premium Package Plus bundle popular options that are otherwise available separately. Key options include the Assistance package (a head-up display, a 360-degree parking camera, night vision, lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control) and rear-axle steering (reduces the Cayenne's turning radius). An off-road package, massaging front seats, ventilated front and rear seats, four-zone climate control, a 21-speaker Burmester audio system, and a dual-screen rear entertainment system are other significant offerings.
Sponsored cars related to the Cayenne Coupe
Consumer reviews
There are no consumer reviews for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
Trending topics in reviews
Features & Specs
|Turbo 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$130,100
|MPG
|15 city / 19 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|541 hp @ 5750 rpm
|S 4dr SUV AWD
2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$88,600
|MPG
|18 city / 22 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|434 hp @ 5700 rpm
|Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD
4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A
|MSRP
|$164,400
|MPG
|N/A city / N/A hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|670 hp @ 5750 rpm
|4dr SUV AWD
3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A
|MSRP
|$75,300
|MPG
|19 city / 23 hwy
|Seating
|Seats 4
|Transmission
|8-speed shiftable automatic
|Horsepower
|335 hp @ 5300 rpm
Safety
Our experts’ favorite Cayenne Coupe safety features:
- Night Vision Assist
- Helps drivers navigate dark roads with the help of a thermal imaging camera.
- Pedestrian Protection
- Detects pedestrians and automatically applies the brakes to help prevent a collision.
- InnoDrive
- Assists the driver in navigating unfamiliar roads using GPS-based navigation, topography, and road sign and speed limit information.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs. the competition
Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs. Porsche Macan
The Porsche Macan is smaller and less expensive than the Cayenne, but this baby Porsche crossover is just as desirable. The Macan costs more and has less cargo and passenger room than its compact SUV rivals, but there's no denying it offers a better driving experience than most.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs. BMW X5
The Cayenne and the BMW X5 are close rivals, and we like both for different reasons. The BMW is more practical than the Porsche, with greater passenger and cargo room. It's also fun to drive, which can't be said of many of its rivals. The Cayenne, however, offers better driving dynamics and a more diverse powertrain lineup.
Porsche Cayenne Coupe vs. Land Rover Range Rover
The Porsche Cayenne is priced similarly to the Range Rover Sport, but its options list and status are better matched with the top-dog Land Rover Range Rover. The Range Rover is the larger and bulkier of the two. But its off-road prowess is exceptional, which comes at the expense of sportiness — this big lug feels heavy around bends. Unless you absolutely need the Range Rover's cargo room or adventurous attitude, the Cayenne gets the win. It's more comfortable and refined, and it boasts a far superior infotainment system.
FAQ
Is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe a good car?
What's new in the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe:
- New Cayenne Coupe models
- Turbo S E-Hybrid is the new range-topping powertrain
- Part of the third Cayenne generation introduced for 2019
Is the Porsche Cayenne Coupe reliable?
Is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe?
The least-expensive 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $75,300.
Other versions include:
- Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $130,100
- S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $88,600
- Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $164,400
- 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $75,300
- E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A) which starts at $86,400
What are the different models of Porsche Cayenne Coupe?
More about the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Overview
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe is offered in the following submodels: Cayenne Coupe SUV, Cayenne Coupe Hybrid. Available styles include Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A), S 4dr SUV AWD (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A), Turbo S E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A), 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 8A), and E-Hybrid 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo gas/electric hybrid 8A).
What do people think of the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2020 Cayenne Coupe.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2020 Cayenne Coupe featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe?
2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A)
The 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $160,560. The average price paid for a new 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is trending $741 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $741 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $159,819.
The average savings for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) is 0.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe Turbo 4dr SUV AWD (4.0L 8cyl Turbo 8A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Which 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupes are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe for sale near. There are currently 13 new 2020 Cayenne Coupes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $87,100 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe.
Can't find a new 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupes you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Porsche Cayenne Coupe for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $10,694.
Find a new Porsche for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $18,325.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Porsche lease specials
Related 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2011
- Used Nissan Murano 2017
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2018
- Used Lexus LS 500 2018
- Used Ford Explorer 2016
- Used BMW 5 Series 2008
- Used Honda CR-V 2010
- Used Lincoln MKZ 2017
- Used Volkswagen Jetta 2012
- Used Kia Sportage 2016
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi Q7
- 2019 Bentley Bentayga
- 2019 BMW 2 Series
- 2019 INFINITI QX30
- 2019 Sonata Plug-in Hybrid
- MINI Convertible 2019
- Audi A4 allroad 2019
- 2019 BMW X2
- 2019 GLC-Class
- 2019 GX 460
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2019 Porsche Cayenne
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2019 Porsche Macan
- Porsche 718 Cayman 2019
- 2019 911
- Porsche 718 Boxster 2019
- 2020 Cayenne
- 2020 Porsche Taycan
- Porsche 911 2020
- 2021 Porsche 911
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan