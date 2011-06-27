  1. Home
Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

The Best SUV Made

darwindropple, 09/30/2014
I love cars and over the past ten years or so I have owned two GMs, one Ram, and four Toyotas. While not all have been SUVs, there is no question that in terms of quality, construction and reliability, nothing compares to a Land Cruiser. However, as the LC200 dismal sales indicate, many people do not agree. 1) Why pay so much money for a Toyota with bland styling? There is no good answer to this question! If the badge and the styling are the top priorities you are better off with a Mercedes or Land Rover.

Go anywhere SUV!!!!

BongAler, 11/27/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
If u wanna go anywhere this is for u,great on road,great off road,Toyota quality,reliable,durable,very high resale value,this car been tested all over the world,this is the best overland vehicle in the world,u can travel the world and come back in one piece,it will last a lifetime.it can survive the worst condition in Australia,dessert of Africa heat of the Middle East,snow in Russia,u name it,THIS IS THE LEGENDARY TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 200serie!!!

Land cruiser delivers

Jerry g, 11/06/2015
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
If you can afford it buy it

