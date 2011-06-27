Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews

darwindropple , 09/30/2014

I love cars and over the past ten years or so I have owned two GMs, one Ram, and four Toyotas. While not all have been SUVs, there is no question that in terms of quality, construction and reliability, nothing compares to a Land Cruiser. However, as the LC200 dismal sales indicate, many people do not agree. 1) Why pay so much money for a Toyota with bland styling? There is no good answer to this question! If the badge and the styling are the top priorities you are better off with a Mercedes or Land Rover.