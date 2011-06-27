Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser Consumer Reviews
The Best SUV Made
I love cars and over the past ten years or so I have owned two GMs, one Ram, and four Toyotas. While not all have been SUVs, there is no question that in terms of quality, construction and reliability, nothing compares to a Land Cruiser. However, as the LC200 dismal sales indicate, many people do not agree. 1) Why pay so much money for a Toyota with bland styling? There is no good answer to this question! If the badge and the styling are the top priorities you are better off with a Mercedes or Land Rover.
Go anywhere SUV!!!!
If u wanna go anywhere this is for u,great on road,great off road,Toyota quality,reliable,durable,very high resale value,this car been tested all over the world,this is the best overland vehicle in the world,u can travel the world and come back in one piece,it will last a lifetime.it can survive the worst condition in Australia,dessert of Africa heat of the Middle East,snow in Russia,u name it,THIS IS THE LEGENDARY TOYOTA LANDCRUISER 200serie!!!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Land cruiser delivers
If you can afford it buy it
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sponsored cars related to the Land Cruiser
Related Used 2014 Toyota Land Cruiser info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Lexus NX 300h 2018
- Used Toyota Highlander 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz AMG GT
- Used Chevrolet Colorado 2017
- Used Subaru Outback 2017
- Used Toyota Avalon 2018
- Used Toyota Camry 2005
- Used Chevrolet Malibu 2010
- Used Ford Escape 2013
- Used Nissan Versa 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class
- 2019 Tucson
- 2020 Spark
- Chevrolet Colorado 2020
- 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport
- 2020 Q50
- 2021 Kia Stinger News
- 2019 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
- 2020 Mercedes-Benz GLA-Class
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Toyota Tundra
- 2019 Toyota RAV4
- 2019 Tacoma
- Toyota Highlander 2019
- 2019 Toyota 4Runner
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- 2021 GR Supra
- 2019 Toyota Sienna
- Toyota Camry Hybrid 2019