Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me

MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia

#Auxiliary Audio Input #Back-Up Camera #Blind Spot Monitor #Bluetooth Connection #Dual Moonroof #Dual Zone A/C #Entertainment System #Hard Disk Drive Media Storage #Heated Mirrors #Heated Rear Seat(s) #Heated Seats-Front(s) #Leather Seats #Premium Stereo #Rear Parking AidThis SUV has a CLEAN TITLE on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value and the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy on top of that the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.Watch your favorite movies or entertain the kids with the built-in entertainment system moreover thanks to the third row seating you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. The Land Rover back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option whats more is the dual moon roof makes the interior of this vehicle feel more open and inviting. This versatile air suspension allows you to enjoy maximum comfort or at the push of a button jump into sport mode at the same time the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months.The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort convenience and safety moreover you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks in addition to the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers additionally the cruise control gives you better control over your speed.The woodgrain trim adds to the luxury of the interior whereas the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. The heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings whats more is now even your passengers in the back can have the comfort of heated seats. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively furthermore since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle.The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip additionally the Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience. The rain sensing wipers are a great convenience to have while the power windows are definitely a must have option. The installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go meanwhile the traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather.The steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel. Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: SALAG2V60EA722054

Stock: 2054

Certified Pre-Owned: No

