Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me

  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    91,033 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $19,998

    $4,328 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    48,501 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Delivery Available*
    Good Deal

    $28,990

    $1,991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    54,768 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $27,498

    $2,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    84,540 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $23,988

    $360 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    33,681 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $35,999

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    44,831 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $33,465

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Gray
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    49,133 miles
    Fair Deal

    $29,872

    $1,442 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 XXV in Black
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 XXV

    84,782 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $25,977

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Light Brown
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    103,771 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $22,990

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    56,610 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,300

    Details
  • 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    84,042 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Gray
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    55,355 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,550

    $1,727 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Silver
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    51,614 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $29,990

    $2,711 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX in Black
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX

    57,630 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $30,900

    $3,060 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Black
    used

    2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    84,937 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $21,250

    $1,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in Dark Red
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    42,980 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Lease

    $24,795

    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    80,905 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,000

    $2,087 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE in White
    used

    2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE

    86,885 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $24,790

    $377 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Land Rover LR4

Read recent reviews for the Land Rover LR4
Overall Consumer Rating
42 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 2 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 3
    (50%)
Leaked oil in first month
Mark Kalogeras,03/06/2015
HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
I bought a new Discovery in December 2014. In January, it started leaking oil. We took it back to LandRover and they needed 3 weeks to fix the engine, a major component of the engine had to be replaced. I really do not want the car back--it was obvious that it had significant defects when it left the factory. I asked LandRover to replace the car but so far they have refused and have not offered any other compensation for the fact that they sold me a defective car and all the hassle, grief and inconvenience associated with the whole mess. Obviously, if I had any idea this would happen, I would not have purchased a LandRover. Buyer beware.
Report abuse
