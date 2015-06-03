Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 for Sale Near Me
- 91,033 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$19,998$4,328 Below Market
MaxKar Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
#Auxiliary Audio Input #Back-Up Camera #Blind Spot Monitor #Bluetooth Connection #Dual Moonroof #Dual Zone A/C #Entertainment System #Hard Disk Drive Media Storage #Heated Mirrors #Heated Rear Seat(s) #Heated Seats-Front(s) #Leather Seats #Premium Stereo #Rear Parking AidThis SUV has a CLEAN TITLE on top of that an optional extended warranty is available.A 1-OWNER vehicle history report adds value and the automatic transmission provides for a smooth yet reliable ride.This smooth 6 Cylinder engine is ideal for performance and fuel economy on top of that the 4 Wheel Drive system increases traction - particularly in snow and rain and improves handling on dry surfaces.Watch your favorite movies or entertain the kids with the built-in entertainment system moreover thanks to the third row seating you won't have to take two cars on road trips anymore. The Land Rover back-up camera is not only a convenience but an important safety option whats more is the dual moon roof makes the interior of this vehicle feel more open and inviting. This versatile air suspension allows you to enjoy maximum comfort or at the push of a button jump into sport mode at the same time the rear air-conditioning is a must have for the sake of your rear passengers in the summer months.The installed Bluetooth adds to comfort convenience and safety moreover you can say goodbye to lots of CD's with the built-in MP3 player. The premium sound system delivers amazing sound of your favorite tracks in addition to the AUX input lets you control exactly what you want to hear. The installed stability control stabilizes the vehicle during sudden evasive maneuvers additionally the cruise control gives you better control over your speed.The woodgrain trim adds to the luxury of the interior whereas the alarm system keeps your vehicle safe and saves you money on insurance. The heated front seats can be your best friend on cold winter mornings whats more is now even your passengers in the back can have the comfort of heated seats. The break assist is a great safety feature that can stop this car quickly and effectively furthermore since a tire pressure monitoring system helps with safety it may lead to lower insurance premiums for your vehicle.The driver lumbar support is most appreciated after a long road trip additionally the Dual-Shift transmission provides for a sport inspired driving experience. The rain sensing wipers are a great convenience to have while the power windows are definitely a must have option. The installed CD player lets you Enjoy your favorite CD's on the go meanwhile the traction control helps to provide more protection in dangerous weather.The steering wheel audio controls let you control almost every aspect of your music without taking your hands off the wheel. Visit Maxkar Motors online at maxkars.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 540-370-8888 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V60EA722054
Stock: 2054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 48,501 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseDelivery Available*Good Deal
$28,990$1,991 Below Market
Carvana - Washington DC - Washington / District of Columbia
During these uncertain times, Carvana is dedicated to ensuring safety for all of our customers. In addition to our 100% online shopping and selling experience that allows all customers to buy and trade their cars without ever leaving the safety of their home, we're providing Touchless Delivery that make all aspects of our process even safer. You can get the car you want, and trade in the one you have, while avoiding person-to-person contact with our friendly advocates. There are some things that can't be put off. If buying a car is one of them, know that we're doing everything we can to keep you keep moving while continuing to put your health, safety, and happiness first.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V64EA719173
Stock: 2000654440
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 54,768 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$27,498$2,211 Below Market
Horizon Auto Inc. - Englewood / Colorado
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V66EA704268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,540 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$23,988$360 Below Market
Diamond Auto Sales - Alameda / California
Bolder and more distinguished than ever, our 2014 Land Rover LR4 LUX in Santorini Black Metallic blends luxurious accommodations with incredible off-road capability. Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 that offers 340hp while paired with an 8 Speed Automatic transmission that delivers a smooth ride and instant acceleration. With 4WD, Land Rover's innovative Terrain Response system, and 10 inches of ground clearance, this machine offers near 19mpg on the open road and makes easy work of maneuvering on even the most robust terrains! LR4 also features adaptive air suspension with Manual lift function, wading depth of 27.6 inches, and can tow up to 7,700 pounds. Our LR4 commands the road with a commanding presence highlighted by 19-inch alloy wheels, fog lights, a sunroof, and rear privacy glass. Inside our LR4 LUX, you'll have plenty of room and enjoy top-shelf amenities such as keyless ignition/entry, dual-zone automatic climate control, and heated leather front seating. Maintaining a connection is comfortable with Bluetooth, a touchscreen display, and a Meridian audio system with CD, USB/iPod, and auxiliary audio input jack. Of course, your safety is paramount to Land Rover with anti-lock disc brakes, traction/stability control with rollover mitigation technology and trailer stability assist, hill-descent control, hill start assist, rear parking sensors and more! Beautiful in the city, agile on tough terrain, and ultra-comfortable, this LR4 is the complete package that will help you tackle your day! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! . -WE ARE A CARFAX CERTIFIED DEALER!-.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V68EA705145
Stock: D3794
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,681 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$35,999
Jaguar Land Rover Flatirons - Broomfield / Colorado
GREAT MILES 33,681! LUX trim. Heated Seats, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Premium Sound System, Supercharged, Bluetooth, iPod/MP3 Input, 4x4, Aluminum Wheels, Rear Air, Back-Up Camera, Heated Rear Seat. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES INCLUDEHeated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Dual Moonroof, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. MP3 Player, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks, Heated Mirrors. EXPERTS RAVEEdmunds.com's review says The 2014 Land Rover LR4 offers a classy yet functional cabin with high-quality materials, including soft leather and genuine walnut wood trim. Large windows and a front sunroof with rear skylights combine to give the interior a spacious feel.. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V67EA720607
Stock: P3043
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 44,831 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$33,465
Land Rover Darien - Darien / Connecticut
2014 Land Rover LR4 Base Includes Warranty, Service Record Available, Good brakes, Sirius XM, Good Tires, HSE LUX. Recent Arrival! Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 29000 miles below market average!BUY WITH CONFIDENCE! CARFAX Buyback Guarantee qualified! WARRANTY A Limited Warranty is included with this vehicle. Contact seller for more information. KEY FEATURES AND OPTIONS Comes equipped with: Hse Lux Package, Santorini Black Metallic, Sirius Satellite & Hd Radio, Wheels: 19 7-Split Spoke Alloy. This Land Rover LR4 also includes Air Conditioning, Power Driver's Seat, Climate Control, Power Passenger Seat, Tachometer, Dual Zone Climate Control, Memory Seat Position, Digital Info Center, Cruise Control, Homelink System, Privacy Glass/Tinted Windows, Tilt Steering Wheel, Power Steering, Power Windows, Steering Radio Controls, Wood Trim, Power Mirrors, Moonroof, Lthr. Steering Wheel, Lthr. Shifter, Driver Airbag, ABS Brakes, Fog Lights, Passenger Airbag, Traction Control, Intermittent Wipers, Side Airbags, Dynamic Stability, Keyless Entry, Rear Defogger, Security System, AM/FM, CD Player, MP3, Subwoofer, Surround Sound, Bluetooth, Rear Wipers, Center Arm Rest, Vanity Mirrors, Heated Mirrors, Rear Fog Lamps, Child Proof Door Locks, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Premium Sound, Carpeted Floor Mats, Heated Steering Wheel, Aux. Audio Input. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Axle Ratio: TBD, Leather Seat Trim, Radio: Meridian Audio System, Weather band radio, Front beverage holders, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, 11 Speakers, Compass, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Premium audio system: Meridian, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Rear Parking Sensors, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window wiper, Split folding rear seat, Telescoping steering wheel Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V60EA718780
Stock: A718780A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 49,133 milesFair Deal
$29,872$1,442 Below Market
Berlin City Toyota - Gorham / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V62EA724047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,782 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$25,977
Automax Atlanta - Lilburn / Georgia
This 2014 Land Rover LR4 4dr 4WD 4dr LUX features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Chablis with a Ebony Leather interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - One owner, Non-Smoker, Dealer inspection, All scheduled maintenance, Dealer maintained, Have service records, Have original manuals, This Land Rover is in Excellent overall exterior condition, Excellent overall interior condition, Leather seats - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Tachometer, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Leather Interior Surface, Four Wheel Drive, Satellite; Sentry Key; Daytime Running Lights; Dual Front Airbags; Head Airbags; Rear Head Airbags; Active Seatbelts Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Heated Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Wipers, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact General Dealership at 404-454-0000 or sales@automaxatlanta.com for more information. - OVER 60+ PICS ONLINE ON OUR WEBSITE @ WWW.AUTOMAXATLANTA.COM -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 XXV with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V65EA723957
Stock: 20607
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 103,771 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$22,990
Audi of Des Moines - Johnston / Iowa
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V67EA726813
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 56,610 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$28,300
Jaguar North Atlanta - Alpharetta / Georgia
2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE **Eligible for a 100,000 mile Hennessy Certified Warranty!**, **Local Trade-In!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, **Call now for details!**, 7 Seat Comfort Package, ABS brakes, Active Locking Rear Differential, Automatic High Beams, Blind Spot Monitoring w/Closing Vehicle Sensing, Climate Comfort Package, Compass, Electronic Stability Control, Front dual zone A/C, Front Xenon Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting, HDD Navigation System w/Traffic Alert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Second-Row Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Heavy-Duty Package, HSE Exterior Badge, HSE Package, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Low tire pressure warning, Meridian Surround Sound Premium Audio Upgrade, Parking Aid, Passive Keyless Entry, Power moonroof, Powerfold Mirrors, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Remote keyless entry, Reverse Traffic Detection, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Surround Camera System, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS, Tow Assist, Tow Hitch Assist, Traction control, Vision Assist Package. Here at Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover North Atlanta, we have a tremendous Pre-Owned Inventory including a vast selection of Luxury/High-Line Vehicles! Why pay a Premium for a Luxury Vehicle when you can save THOUSANDS with us? On top of our aggressive pricing, we are a proud part of the Hennessy family and our extensive dealer network affords us the ability to offer you a Hennessy CERTIFIED WARRANTY on most vehicles with 100,000+ mile coverage AND STILL save you thousands versus our competitors! Stop by and let us show you the Hennessy way! Welcome to Hennessy Jaguar Land Rover North Atlanta, one of the largest JLR Dealerships in the nation! Our inventory moves very quickly so PLEASE VERIFY AVAILABILITY AND SECURE YOUR APPOINTMENT TIME BEFORE ARRIVAL! We are Located at 1505 Mansell Rd, Alpharetta, GA 30009. Call us now @ (770) 587-2000!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V67EA729924
Stock: N7063FZA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 84,042 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$23,995
Access Auto - Kernersville / North Carolina
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V6XEA727441
Stock: 5605
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 55,355 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,550$1,727 Below Market
Haldeman Lexus of Princeton - Lawrenceville / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2D49DA686766
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 51,614 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$29,990$2,711 Below Market
Exclusive Motor Cars - Randallstown / Maryland
2015 Land Rover LR4 Base NAVIGATION, BLUETOOTH, BACK UP CAMERA, POWER MOONROOF, ALLOY WHEELS, FOUR WHEEL DRIVE, ONE OWNER CLEAN CARFAX, LEATHER SEATS, HEATED SEATS, KEYLESS ENTRY, EXCLUSIVE ADVANTAGE CERTIFIED (125 POINTS INSPECTION), 7 Seat Comfort Package, Navigation System, Rear Climate Control, Rear Luggage Net, Second-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Fold-Flat Seating, Third-Row Map Lights, Third-Row Side-Curtain Airbag SRS.***EXCLUSIVE CERTIFICATION ON ALL VEHICLES*** Buy online ! -Email -Text WE WILL DELIVER YOUR EXCLUSIVE VEHICLE TO YOUR FRONT DOOR! Call us Today and Have your Vehicle Delivered Today!!!Most vehicles include a 10 year/100k powertrain warranty with purchase (Some exclusions may apply. See dealer for details. All prices exclude,tax, tags, $499 Dealer Processing Fee (not required by law) and certification. Some vehicles prices require financing through one of our lending institutions with approved credit. To receive this internet price, you must print and present this page to the sales team upon arrival. All vehicles subject to prior sale. If you have any questions, please contact us at (877)367-1977 or visit us on the web at www.exclusivemotorcarsmd.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V61FA769062
Stock: 769062
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 57,630 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGood Deal
$30,900$3,060 Below Market
Xtreme Motorsports - Enterprise / Alabama
NO MATTER YOUR SITUATION OR CREDIT HISTORY WE CAN HELP!! WE OFFER XTREME SAVINGS AND AMAZING FINANCE OPPORTUNITIES FOR ALL CREDIT TYPES. FIRST TIME BUYERS PROGRAM GUARANTEED CREDIT APPROVAL PROGRAM AND CREDIT UNION FINANCING OPTIONS AVAILABLE. APPLY ONLINE OR CALL RICHARD TODAY 334-464-5391 AND SEE JUST HOW EASY IT IS AT XTREME MOTORSPORTS....
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE LUX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAK2V61FA771425
Stock: 08-1425
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 84,937 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$21,250$1,445 Below Market
Smart Motors Toyota - Madison / Wisconsin
Immensely capable, our Clean Carfax 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE 4WD in Black is an ideal blend of luxury and astounding off-road performance! Powered by a 5.0 Liter V8 that offers 375hp perfectly matched to a responsive 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Four Wheel Drive SUV produces a smooth ride and propels you to 60mph in just 7.5 seconds while showing off near 17mpg on the road. Enjoy abundant power to tow your boat or other toys behind you with a towing capacity of 7,700 pounds; while the Terrain Response system and the fully independent suspension adapts to virtually any terrain for your toughest off-road challenges. Perfectly poised in the city and tenaciously tough when you demand it, our LR4 HSE boasts prominent 19-inch wheels and LED daytime running lights.Outstanding visibility, intuitively designed HSE features, and innovative technology await you in the cabin with ample seating for 7. Enjoy comfortable leather seats, a panoramic sunroof, a central touchscreen, and rear-seat climate control as you stay safely connected via Bluetooth with real-time traffic. Crank up the incredible sound system and enjoy conquering the road!Your safety is paramount with Land Rover's stability control with rollover mitigation technology, a rearview camera, hill descent control, hill start assist, and more. This zLR4 offers an outstanding combination of power, style, and rugged sophistication is an intelligent choice for your active lifestyle. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!+ == WARRANTY INCLUDED == Backed by a 6-month/6,000 mile limited Powertrain warranty.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (12 City/17 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2D42DA676287
Stock: M961852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 42,980 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$24,795
Autolocity Motors - Ogden / Utah
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V6XFA749974
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,905 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,000$2,087 Below Market
Carmel Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
**PRICES DO NOT INCLUDE TAX, TITLE, AND DOCUMENTATION FEE OF $199**We are open and ready to serve you! Shop safely and conveniently from the comfort of your home! Free local delivery is now available!We Offer the Best Automotive Finance and Loans for Good and Bad Credit "GUARANTEED APPROVAL".Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Local Home Delivery Available!. 2015 Land Rover LR4 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6Let Carmel Motors show you how easy it is to buy a quality used car in Carmel. We can arrange shipping to anywhere in the country at our discounted rates. We believe fair prices, superior service, and treating customers right leads to satisfied repeat buyers. SERVING ALL SURROUNDING CITIES OF CARMEL, FISHERS, WESTFIELD, MCCORDSVILLE, FORTVILLE, NEW PALESTINE, NEW CASTLE, GREENFIELD, GREENWOOD, MUNCIE, YORKTOWN, MARION, GAS CITY, SPENCER, CICERO, KOKOMO, LAFAYETTE, COLUMBUS, NASHVILLE, BROWNSBURG, AVON, BLOOMINGTON, MARTINSVILLE, BEDFORD, JASPER, WASHINGTON, EVANSVILLE, VINCENNES, GARY, CROWN POINTE, SHELBYVILLE, MERRILLVILLE, CRAWFORDSVILLE, WEST LAFAYETTE, FT WAYNE, SOUTH BEND, ELKHART, HAMMOND, RICHMOND, CINCINNATI, LOUISVILLE, CHICAGO, NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE, EDINBURGH, TERRE HAUTE, SHERATON, MONTICELLO.Reviews: * Excellent off-road capability; beautiful interior design with high-quality materials; spacious seating for seven and roomy cargo area. Source: Edmunds * Instantly recognizable as a Land Rover, LR4 features a progressive, contemporary exterior and an attitude that gives a refined, modern presence off-road and on. The 340hp LR4 engine provides outstanding power, torque and refinement, harnessing the latest technology to deliver outstanding drivability and performance. The engine benefits from the latest technology, specifically engineered to reduce CO2 emissions and improve efficiency. Driving technologies include terrain response, which adapts the engine, transmission and electronic systems to maximize drivability, comfort and traction; Hill Descent Control which assists with controlled descents; and Gradient Release Control which is designed to prevent the vehicle running away on steep inclines. Trailer Stability is designed to detect trailer oscillations by monitoring vehicle behavior such as slight swings in response to trailer movements. LR4 provides the ultimate in versatility and capability. It can transport driver, six passengers, their luggage and a loaded trailer. Inside, Windsor leather seats include electrically adjustable seat bolsters providing the driver with added comfort and side support. Materials are truly premium, creating a superior ambience of quality. The standard full color touch-screen provides all audio and navigation controls. The standard Meridian 380W system features 11 speakers, color touch-screen display and Bluetooth. Blindspot monitoring with Closing Vehicle Sensing, Reverse Traffic Detection, and T-Junction camera are additional available features. Optional Tow Assist, as part of the surround Camera system, is an aid that predicts the rearward trajectory of both vehicle and trailer. This helps the driver perform more accurate maneuvers. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V60FA743567
Stock: SG-B13567
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 86,885 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$24,790$377 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley - Cockeysville / Maryland
Tow Package Dual Moonroof Leather Seats 3rd Row Seat Incontrol Apps Bluetooth Connection Almond W/Arabica; Leather Seat Trim Yulong White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes-Benz of Hunt Valley is pleased to be currently offering this 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with 86,885mi. This Land Rover includes: TOW PACKAGE WHEELS: 19 7-SPOKE ALLOY (STD) Aluminum Wheels HSE PACKAGE 3rd Row Seat Navigation System A/C Rear Parking Aid Daytime Running Lights Front Head Air Bag Power Door Locks Keyless Entry HID headlights Rear A/C Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage Rear Head Air Bag Pass-Through Rear Seat MP3 Player Headlights-Auto-Leveling EBONY, LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats CLIMATE COMFORT PACKAGE Heated Rear Seat(s) Heated Front Seat(s) HEAVY-DUTY PACKAGE Locking/Limited Slip Differential Conventional Spare Tire VISION ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera Blind Spot Monitor SIRIUS SATELLITE HD Radio Satellite Radio YULONG WHITE *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. There's a level of quality and refinement in this Land Rover LR4 HSE that you won't find in your average vehicle. This 4WD-equipped vehicle handles any condition on- or off-road with the sure footedness of a mountain goat. With unequaled traction and stability, you'll drive with confidence in any weather with this Fuji White 2015 4WD Land Rover LR4 HSE. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Land Rover LR4 HSE is in a league of its own This Land Rover LR4 offers the most up-to-date navigation system available so you'll always know the most efficient route to where you are going. More information about the 2015 Land Rover LR4: The LR4 delivers the upscale interior and 4-wheel-drive capability upon which Land Rover has built its reputation over the decades. The V6 is efficient and powerful with its accompanying 8-speed transmission, while the interior is luxuriously appointed with goodies such as leather seats and dual-zone climate control. Land Rover's Terrain Response system and Hill Descent Control make the LR4 more than capable of taking on the toughest trails. In other words, the LR4 is pure Land Rover and, starting at less than $50,000, sets the bar high for luxury off-road competitors from Europe and Japan. Strengths of this model include off-road capability, upscale badge, and Luxurious interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover LR4 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALAG2V65FA774958
Stock: FA774958
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
