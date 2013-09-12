Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas

Premium I 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control Lighting Package Appearance Package Parking Assist Package Panorama Sunroof Lane Tracking Package Lunar Blue Metallic Keyless-Go Dual Moonroof Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Rear Side Airbags Power Easy Entry Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Almond Beige; Mb-Tex Upholstery Eucalyptus Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PREMIUM I HD Radio Mirror Memory Navigation System Power Mirror(s) CD Player Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player LUNAR BLUE METALLIC WOOD/LEATHER MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PRE-WIRING POWER EASY ENTRY KEYLESS-GO Power Door Locks Keyless Entry REAR SIDE AIRBAGS Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS (PIO) Wheel Locks PANORAMA SUNROOF Power Windows Generic Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof EUCALYPTUS WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim LIGHTING PACKAGE HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling 3-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control Rear A/C APPEARANCE PACKAGE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps LANE TRACKING PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. One of the best things about this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. This model sets itself apart with leading-edge safety-tech features, brawny engines, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, three usable rows of seating, and Tough, yet luxurious styling

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 19 Highway)

VIN: 4JGDF7CE3EA296676

Stock: EA296676

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020