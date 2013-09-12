Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

504 listings
GL-Class Reviews & Specs
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    70,356 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,589

    $3,550 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    80,905 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,899

    $2,633 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Dark Red
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    30,061 miles

    $36,991

    $4,267 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    64,085 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $30,251

    $4,252 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    70,203 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $31,995

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    62,685 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,645

    $1,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    83,822 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $23,878

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    106,324 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,990

    $1,710 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    74,325 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $29,500

    $2,477 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    102,739 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $19,977

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Light Blue
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    49,684 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,491

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    71,005 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $28,900

    $3,153 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in Gray
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    83,217 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $22,966

    $1,441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    41,023 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $34,984

    $651 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    51,849 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $34,890

    $782 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC in Silver
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC®

    67,428 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,500

    $327 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC in Black
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC®

    105,480 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,991

    Details
  • 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC in White
    used

    2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC®

    108,488 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $20,950

    $1,127 Below Market
    Details

Fun to Drive, lots of improvements
avic,12/09/2013
I was looking for a replacement for my 2011 GL450, and was getting tired of the poor user interface of the controls, hard to enter address on the navigation using the arrow keys, etc. The 2014 GL450 is exciting to drive. It is peppy, the controls are well laid out and the steering is light and responsive. The turn radius is tight, and a roomy interior. There have been a lot of small and steady improvements (see my list of favorite features below). It still feels solid (I had been hit by another car at 50mph on the driver side door in the previous GL and the solid door held up and protected me well). The technology and electronics has been updated also. Overall, a fun car to drive.
