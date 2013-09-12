Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me
- 70,356 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,589$3,550 Below Market
Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida
Active Curve System Rear Seat Entertainment Night View Assist Plus Panorama Sunroof Splitview Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Rear Side Airbags Power Easy Entry Rear Sunshades Special Order Option Charge Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Almond Beige; Leather Upholstery Palladium Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 is offered to you for sale by Audi South Orlando. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This GL-Class GL 550 was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. Interesting features of this model are leading-edge safety-tech features, brawny engines, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, three usable rows of seating, and Tough, yet luxurious styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE2EA296683
Stock: EA296683
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 80,905 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,899$2,633 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek - San Jose / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Premium I Rear Seat Entertainment Black; Leather Upholstery Diamond White Metallic Lighting Package Parking Assist Package Splitview Lane Tracking Package Wheels: 20" Twin 5-Spoke Illuminated Running Boards Keyless-Go Trailer Hitch Heated & Ventilated Front Seats Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Rear Side Airbags Power Closing Assist Doors Power Easy Entry Special Order Option Charge Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Burl Walnut Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC is offered to you for sale by Mercedes-Benz of Stevens Creek. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC's level of quality is not meant for just anyone. It's meant for the person who strives for a classy, comfortable, and luxurious car. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 350 BlueTEC comes equipped with all wheel drive, which means no limitations as to how or where you can drive. Different terrains and varying weather conditions will have little effect as to how this vehicle performs. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class has such low mileage it has been parked more than driven. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. Interesting features of this model are leading-edge safety-tech features, brawny engines, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, three usable rows of seating, and Tough, yet luxurious styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE6EA301840
Stock: EA301840
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 30,061 miles
$36,991$4,267 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of South Bay - Torrance / California
Designo Black Nappa Leather Driver Assistance Package Rear Seat Entertainment Night View Assist Plus Panorama Sunroof Dual Moonroof Trailer Hitch Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Power Easy Entry Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Upholstery Cinnabar Red Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 is proudly offered by Mercedes-Benz of South Bay This Mercedes-Benz includes: NIGHT VIEW ASSIST PLUS Night Vision PANORAMA SUNROOF Power Windows Generic Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT Entertainment System TRAILER HITCH Tow Hitch CINNABAR RED METALLIC BLACK, LEATHER UPHOLSTERY Leather Seats POWER EASY ENTRY DESIGNO BLACK NAPPA LEATHER *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This vehicle is loaded with great features, plus it comes with the CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. You'll love the feel of AWD in this 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. It provides a perfect balance of handling power and control in virtually every driving condition. The GL-Class GL 550 is well maintained and has just 30,061mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. What's the best way to keep your occupants occupied in this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550? A full-featured entertainment system. It's included and ready to entertain. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. This model sets itself apart with leading-edge safety-tech features, brawny engines, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, three usable rows of seating, and Tough, yet luxurious styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE4EA363316
Stock: EA363316
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 64,085 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,251$4,252 Below Market
Dave Sinclair Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Pacific / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE1EA313716
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,203 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$31,995
International Motor Productions - Carrollton / Texas
Our mission is to offer the highest quality vehicles at the lowest possible price while providing the best buying experience for our customers in the most efficient manner possible. !!!INTERNATIONAL MOTOR PRODUCTIONS Always has a great Price!!! Need to protect your investment, No worries we have several warranty options to help with costly repairs. For more information please contact our finance department. International Motor Productions offers a variety of extended used car warranty options with various levels of coverage. We offer multiple warranty packages including those from GWC, Diamond, Red Shield, Velocity, and Penn. We carry multiple policies so that we can give you the option to select the coverage that best fits your personal situation.We also provide Autocheck and/or Carfax for all of our cars. THIS VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO LOCAL AND OUT-OF-STATE CLIENTS. OUR VEHICLES SELL QUICKLY BECAUSE THEY ARE THE NICEST VEHICLES FOR THE BEST PRICE! IF YOU’RE INTERESTED PLEASE DON’T HESITATE TO CALL US DIRECTLY AT 972-478-7900 WITH ANY QUESTIONS. To get qualified for FINANCING fill out a credit application at www.internationalmotor.com. !!!! TRADES WELCOME !!!!! NOTE: In the EQUIPMENT section, in the description of the vehicles in our inventory, there is a list of everything that vehicle was equipped with when it was sold brand new. As a pre-owned vehicle, certain items such as floor mats, additional keys, fobs, manuals, etc might have been misplaced by previous owners. We have no control over this and apologize for any confusion this may cause when searching for your vehicle on our web site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE4EA363252
Stock: 63252
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,685 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,645$1,696 Below Market
C&K Auto Imports - Hasbrouck Heights / New Jersey
MSRP $64,550.00 INSTALLED OPTIONS [890] Lunar Blue Metallic $720 [550] Trailer Hitch 7 500 lb towing capacity $575 [731] Burl Walnut Wood Trim $0 [068] Wheel Locking Bolts $140 [P01] Package: Driver's Side & Interior Auto Dimming Mirrors, $3,680 [319] Lighting Package: Bi Xenon Headlamps With Active Curve $1,390 [322] Appearance Package: Chrome Exhaust Tips, 20 Wheels, Illuminated $1,340 [993] Lane Tracking Package: Blind Spot Assist, Lane Keeping Assist $875 [996] Parking Assist Package: Parktronic With Active Parking Assist, $1,290 [208] Grey Leather $1,620 [443] Heated Steering Wheel $250 [810] Harman/Kardon Logic7 Surround Sound System $850 [843] Power Easy Entry $400 [866] Pre Wiring For Rear Seat Entertainment $170 [889] Keyless Go $650 Original Shipping Charge $925 RETAIL PRICE (ORIGINALLY NEW) $79,425.00 - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sagi harari at 201-329-6330 or sagi@ckautos.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE7EA310126
Stock: 36421
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 83,822 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$23,878
Nyle Maxwell GMC - Round Rock / Texas
**3.0L V6 DIESEL**, **4WD**, **NAVIGATION**, **SUNROOF**, **LEATHER**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **HEATED/COOLED SEATS**, **REAR ENTERTAINMENT CENTER**, **3RD ROW SEATING**, **POWER LIFT GATE**.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE3EA302900
Stock: 220936A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 106,324 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,990$1,710 Below Market
Lucky Line Motors - Fredericksburg / Virginia
***** WE FINANCE ***** 2014 MERCEDES GL350 BLUETEC VEHICLE EXTREMELY CLEAN LOADED WITH NAVIGATION SYSTEM / BACK UP CAMERA / MULTIMEDIA PACKAGE / SUNROOF / HEATED LEATHER SEAT / ALLOY WHEELS WITH 4 GOOD TIRES A LOT MORE MUST SEE !ASK OUR SALES DEPARTMENT FOR EXTENDED WARRANTY .After business hours please contact Tamim at (540) 287-5112
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE7EA357074
Stock: LLM7146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 74,325 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$29,500$2,477 Below Market
Galleria Motorcars - Scottsdale / Arizona
Stand out in style with our 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL 550 4MATIC displayed in exquisite Steel Grey Metallic. Powered by a muscular 4.7 Liter V8 that offers 429hp while paired to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission to make the daily commute a little more exciting. With the power to tow and the sure-footed stance of All Wheel Drive, get ready for your next great adventure while showing off prominent black-finish wheels, roof rails, automatic headlights, LED running lights, rear privacy glass, running boards, a power liftgate, and a sunroof plus rewards with near 18mpg on the highway. Inside this GL 550, top-shelf amenities await you with multi-color ambient lighting as well at triple-zone automatic climate control and the convenience of heated and cooled cupholders as you relax in comfortable heated and ventilated leather front seats. Stay connected thanks to Bluetooth, smartphone integration, voice-commanded full-color navigation and more as you listen to the Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system with a 6-disc CD changer, SD card reader, and available satellite radio. This Mercedes-Benz turns heads and inspires confidence, but it's not just about power and prestige as we lead the world in innovative safety features that start with advanced airbags, ABS, a rearview camera, and accident avoidance features designed for the way you drive. There has never been a better time to own a GL 550. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE2EA332887
Stock: 332887
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-03-2020
- 102,739 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$19,977
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
This outstanding example of a 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 is offered by Tradeline Motorcars. How to protect your purchase? CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee got you covered. Off-road or on the street, this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 handles with ease. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD Mercedes-BenzGL-Class GL 450. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. This model sets itself apart with leading-edge safety-tech features, brawny engines, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, three usable rows of seating, and Tough, yet luxurious styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE7EA305928
Stock: 305928
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 49,684 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,491
Mercedes-Benz of Houston Greenway - Houston / Texas
Premium I 3-Zone Automatic Climate Control Lighting Package Appearance Package Parking Assist Package Panorama Sunroof Lane Tracking Package Lunar Blue Metallic Keyless-Go Dual Moonroof Wood/Leather Multifunction Steering Wheel Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Rear Side Airbags Power Easy Entry Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Wheel Locking Bolts Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Almond Beige; Mb-Tex Upholstery Eucalyptus Wood Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is a premier luxury pre-owned super center! We are the number 1 volume luxury store under the AutoNation umbrella of dealerships; as well as the number one CPO dealer for Mercedes Benz in the Southern Region. Come let us show you why our service and value will exceed all your expectations. Mercedes Benz of Houston Greenway is proud to offer this particular vehicle to you and we thank you for your consideration. This vehicle has gone through our stringent safety inspection along with quality inspections. Come stop by our showroom at 3900 Southwest Fwy between Weslayan and Buffalo Speedway and experience a whole new luxury experience! We have the largest selection of Certified Pre-owned Mercedes Benz product here at our premier Houston showroom. This Mercedes-Benz includes: PREMIUM I HD Radio Mirror Memory Navigation System Power Mirror(s) CD Player Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player LUNAR BLUE METALLIC WOOD/LEATHER MULTIFUNCTION STEERING WHEEL Leather Steering Wheel REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PRE-WIRING POWER EASY ENTRY KEYLESS-GO Power Door Locks Keyless Entry REAR SIDE AIRBAGS Rear Side Air Bag Front Side Air Bag PARKING ASSIST PACKAGE Back-Up Camera WHEEL LOCKING BOLTS (PIO) Wheel Locks PANORAMA SUNROOF Power Windows Generic Sun/Moonroof Dual Moonroof EUCALYPTUS WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim LIGHTING PACKAGE HID headlights Headlights-Auto-Leveling 3-ZONE AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL Multi-Zone A/C A/C Climate Control Rear A/C APPEARANCE PACKAGE Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Tires - Rear Performance Running Boards/Side Steps LANE TRACKING PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This versatile SUV is perfect for families or contractors with its oversized cargo area, exceptional horsepower and option upgrades. Today's luxury vehicle is not just about opulence. It's about a perfect balance of performance, comfort and attention to detail. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450 is the perfect example of the modern luxury. When driving an all wheel drive vehicle, such as this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 450, superior acceleration, traction, and control come standard. One of the best things about this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Left your phone at the restaurant? No problem. With the navigation system on this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class, you'll be able to quickly find your way back to get it. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. This model sets itself apart with leading-edge safety-tech features, brawny engines, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, three usable rows of seating, and Tough, yet luxurious styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE3EA296676
Stock: EA296676
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 71,005 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,900$3,153 Below Market
Marietta Auto Sales - Marietta / Georgia
This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class 4dr GL 550 features a 4.6L V8 Twin Turbocharged 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 7 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Tilt Steering Wheel, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, CD Changer, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Navigation system: COMAND, Driver Assist Package, 14 Speakers, DVD-Audio, harman/kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System, harman/kardon Speakers, Premium audio system: COMAND, Radio: COMAND System with Hard Drive Navigation, SIRIUS XM Radio, Weather band radio, Automatic temperature control, 3rd Row Power Pop-Out Windows, Power driver seat, Steering wheel memory, Adaptive suspension, Auto-leveling suspension, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Emergency communication system: mbrace2, Front anti-roll bar, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Power adjustable front head restraints, Rear anti-roll bar, Backup Camera, Rear-Seat Entertainment, Power Liftgate, Active Blind Spot Assist, Active Lane Keeping Assist, Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Brake assist, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Auto High-beam Headlights, Delay-off headlights, Fully automatic headlights, Headlight cleaning, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, Door auto-latch, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated running boards, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated/Ventilated Multi-Contour Front Bucket Seats, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Overhead console, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Telescoping steering wheel, 3rd row seats: split-bench, Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Leather Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Ventilated front seats, Front Center Armrest with Storage, Passenger door bin, Trailer Hitch, 21 x 10J AMG Twin 5-Spoke Wheels, Rain sensing wipers, Rear window wiper, 3.46 Axle Ratio, 1 Owner, Extended Service Plan Available!, Bluetooth 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Body Side Moldings, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Running Boards, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact sales sales at 770-973-8077 or ecars4less@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE5EA360439
Stock: EA360439
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-16-2020
- 83,217 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$22,966$1,441 Below Market
Global Auto Outlet - Temple Hills / Maryland
One look at this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class and you will just know, this is your ride. It is a one-owner SUV that has truly been well maintained. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this GL-Class's mileage reads low at 83,217. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. No need to stress over if this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class has been maintained over the years. We have the complete SERVICE HISTORY and are happy to provide you with it. Building upon our commitment to excel in customer satisfaction, every vehicle within our dealership is subjected to an unmitigated MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Global Auto Outlet will verify that this SUV has never been in a wreck of any kind. Highway driving is a breeze with the strong running 4.7L V8 DOHC 32V engine under the hood. With it's superior ground clearance and tough off-road suspension, you will be able to take on anything that mother nature throws at you. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class will give you the luxury that everyone wants. The best thing about this Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is that its features have features. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. Looking at this SUV, and you will have 'love at first site.' Its exterior is impeccable and ready to show off. The interior of this ride is nothing less than perfect and is a sign of the excellent care and attention that this SUV has seen since it was new. All essential mechanical systems are in solid working order leaving you with years between any required maintenance. Aside from the usual wear and tear, the exterior is first-rate. Given that this is a used SUV, the interior is really in very good shape with no rips, tears or stains to be had anywhere in it. Don't be left in the dark with a purchase, we can shine some light by including our STANDARD WARRANTY on this SUV. For more information, stop by or give us a call. Be sure to ask us about our optional extended warranty packages that are available and at very affordable prices. Leave your credit worries at the door and shop at ease with the knowledge that we offer true GUARANTEED FINANCING. We get you approved! Global Auto Outlet is conveniently located near Pomfret.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE0EA301915
Stock: 301915
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 41,023 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$34,984$651 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chicago - Chicago / Illinois
2014 Mercedes Benz GL550 4MATIC with 41,023 Miles, Obsidian Black with Black Leather Interior, DRIVER ASSISTANCE PACKAGE with Active Lane Keeping Assist, Active Blind Spot Assist, DISTRONIC PLUS with Pre-Safe Brake, PANORAMA ROOF, Heated Steering Wheel, Power EASY-ENTRY System, Brown Satin Ash Wood Trim, and much more!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE1EA317247
Stock: M20825A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 51,849 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$34,890$782 Below Market
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR! PLEASE CALL US TO CONFIRM THE AVAILABILITY AND SCHEDULE AN APPOINTMENT WE ARE LOCATED MINUTES FROM NEW YORK, AS WELL AS NORTH AND SOUTH JERSEY. $NOTHING DOWN FINANCING AVAILABLE *** CHOOSE FROM OVER 200 FRONT LINE READY VEHICLES ***INSTANT FINANCING*** TOP RATED NJ USED CAR DEALER!!! EASY APPROVAL, LOW PAYMENT WITH WWW.AUTOHOLDING.US -Contact us at 908-686-0100 or autoholding@gmail.com for a FREE Carfax Report. All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. The price for listed vehicles as equipped does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, Smog Fees, Credit Investigation, Auto Holding Vehicle Certification, Optional Credit Insurance, Optional Maintenance Packages, Physical Damage of Liability Insurance, or Delivery Fees. Auto Holding makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all vehicles that qualify and/or are sold under our 14 day return policy, are subject to a 20% restocking fee from the purchase price. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. Auto Holding is not responsible for typos and exact options list as it is automatically decoded from the VIN number. Dealer will not be liable for any inaccuracies, claims or losses of any nature.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE8EA374173
Stock: 374173
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 67,428 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,500$327 Below Market
House of Imports - Buena Park / California
Premium I Parktronic W/Active Parking Assist Lane Tracking Package Harman/Kardon Logic 7 Surround Sound System Palladium Silver Metallic Illuminated Running Boards Trailer Hitch Sun/Moonroof Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Power Easy Entry Rear Seat Entertainment Pre-Wiring Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Mb-Tex Upholstery Eucalyptus Wood Trim Wheels: 19" X 8.5J Twin 5-Spoke This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL350 BTC includes: EUCALYPTUS WOOD TRIM Woodgrain Interior Trim HARMAN/KARDON LOGIC 7 SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System PREMIUM I HD Radio Mirror Memory Navigation System Power Mirror(s) CD Player Seat Memory Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror Power Passenger Seat Adjustable Steering Wheel Power Driver Seat CD Changer Satellite Radio Auxiliary Audio Input Power Folding Mirrors Hard Disk Drive Media Storage MP3 Player ILLUMINATED RUNNING BOARDS Running Boards/Side Steps PARKTRONIC W/ACTIVE PARKING ASSIST WHEELS: 19 Aluminum Wheels TRAILER HITCH Tow Hitch REAR SEAT ENTERTAINMENT PRE-WIRING PALLADIUM SILVER METALLIC BLACK, MB-TEX UPHOLSTERY Premium Synthetic Seats LANE TRACKING PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Blind Spot Monitor POWER EASY ENTRY *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL350 BlueTEC 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF2EE6EA383181
Stock: EA383181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
- 105,480 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,991
Mercedes-Benz of Clear Lake - League City / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 has a tough exterior complemented by a well-designed interior that offers all the comforts you crave. The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550's pristine good looks were combined with the Mercedes-Benz high standard of excellence in order to make this a unique find. This Mercedes-Benz GL-Class features AWD. That means power and control delivered to all four wheels for maximum grip and improved handling. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. Strengths of this model include leading-edge safety-tech features, brawny engines, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, three usable rows of seating, and Tough, yet luxurious styling
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7DE1EA342679
Stock: EA342679
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 108,488 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$20,950$1,127 Below Market
Jim Ellis Volkswagen Of Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
''THIS SPECIAL PRICING IS AVAILABLE WITH APPROVED CREDIT. SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS.'' Polar White 2014 Mercedes-Benz Class GL 450 4MATICÂ 7G-TRONIC PLUS 7-Speed Automatic transmission 4.6L V8 Twin Turbocharged engine High Value Options 3rd Row Seat Back-Up Camera Bluetooth Connection CD Changer Climate Control Heated Front Seat(s) Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Multi-Zone A/C Power Driver Seat Power Liftgate Power Passenger Seat Privacy Glass Rain Sensing Wipers Smart Device Integration Tire Pressure Monitor Eucalyptus Wood Trim HARMAN/KARDON 7 Surround Sound System Heated Rear Seats Illuminated Running Boards Keyless-GO Panorama Sunroof Power Easy Entry Rear Entertainment Appearance Package Illuminated Running Boards Chrome Exhaust Tips Wheels: 20" Twin 5-Spoke Tires: P275/50R20 Lighting Package Bi-Xenon Headlamps w/Active Curve Illumination Adaptive Highbeam Assist Premium I Power Telescoping & Tilt Steering Column Heated & Cooled Cup Holders Auto Dimming & Power Folding Mirrors Power Folding Mirrors Auto-Dimming Driver Side & Rear View Mirrors iPod/MP3 Media Interface Cable COMAND w/Navigation 7.0" High Resolution LCD Screen w/3D Maps Enhanced Voice Control System 10GB Music Register 6-Disc DVD Changer Hard-Drive For Navigation Gracenote Album Information Including Cover Art SD Card Slot SiriusXM Traffic And SiriusXM Weather Multi-Color Interior Ambient Lighting Illuminated Door Sills Sirius XM Radio iPod/MP3 Media Interface Driver & Passenger Memory Package 3-Position Memory 10-Way Power Passenger Seat 10-Way Power Driver Seat Steering Column And Side Mirror Position Safety â Security Automatic Headlights Brake Assist Child Safety Locks Daytime Running Lights Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors Stability Control Traction Control Interior 60-40 Folding Split-Bench Front Facing Manual Reclining Flip Forward CushiOn/Seatback Rear Seat Cruise Control Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning Engine Immobilizer Fixed 50-50 Split-Bench 3rd Row Seat Front, Power Fold Into Floor 2 Manual And Adjustable Head Restraints Full Carpet Floor Covering Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer Trip Odometer And Trip Computer Heated Front Bucket Seats 8-Way Power Adjustable Front Seats 4-Way Driver Power Lumbar Support Homelink Garage Door Transmitter Interior Trim -inc: Genuine Wood Instrument Panel Insert, Genuine Wood Door Panel Insert Genuine Wood Console Insert Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents Leatherette Upholstered Dashboard Leather Steering Wheel MB-Tex Upholstery Manual Tilt/Telescoping Steering Column Perimeter Alarm Power 1st Row Windows w/Front And Rear 1-Touch Up/Down Power Door Locks w/Autolock Feature Power Rear Windows And Fixed 3rd Row Windows Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter 4 Door Curb/Courtesy, Illuminated Entry And Panic Button Roll-Up Cargo Cover Smart Device Integration Trip Computer Exterior Body-Colored Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding And Turn Signal Indicator Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo Deep Tinted Glass Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper And Defroster Fully Automatic Projector Beam Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off Lip Spoiler Power Liftgate Rear Cargo Access Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks Tires: P275/55R19 AS Wheels: 19" x 8.5J Twin 5-Spoke Infotainment â Technology Bluetooth Wireless Phone Connectivity Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player, Clock, Steering Wheel Controls, Weatherband, DVD-Audio External Memory Control Radio: AM/FM In-Dash 6-Disc DVD/CD Changer 8-Speaker Audio System w/Automatic Speed Sensitive Volume Auxiliary Input Jack in Glove Box And COMAND System w/7.0" High-Resolution Display
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL450 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 4JGDF7CE2EA321454
Stock: K17203A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
