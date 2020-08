Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class for Sale Near Me

Audi South Orlando - Orlando / Florida

Active Curve System Rear Seat Entertainment Night View Assist Plus Panorama Sunroof Splitview Dual Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Rear Side Airbags Power Easy Entry Rear Sunshades Special Order Option Charge Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive Almond Beige; Leather Upholstery Palladium Silver Metallic This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550 is offered to you for sale by Audi South Orlando. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This SUV gives you versatility, style and comfort all in one vehicle. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class. No matter the varying terrain or weather conditions, this all-wheel drive vehicle will help you reach your destination safely and securely in a well-appointed cabin with many features found on cars twice the price. A Mercedes-Benz with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This GL-Class GL 550 was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL 550. More information about the 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class: The Mercedes-Benz GL-Class is a step larger and roomier than most other luxury crossovers as it has three rows of usable seating, but it does compete directly with a set of vehicles that includes the Audi Q7 and INFINITI QX56, as well as the Cadillac Escalade. Among these, the GL-Class stands out for being less truck-like in look and feel, with a more refined ride. The set of luxury features on offer in the GL-Class is also stronger than most in this class, with some of the same advanced-tech items that wow in Mercedes-Benz' S-Class flagship. The fuel-efficient, clean-diesel GL350 BlueTec is a major highlight. It manages to get up to 26 mpg yet with no serious penalty in performance. Interesting features of this model are leading-edge safety-tech features, brawny engines, fuel-efficient BlueTec diesel, smooth ride, three usable rows of seating, and Tough, yet luxurious styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class GL550 4MATIC® with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 4JGDF7DE2EA296683

Stock: EA296683

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-07-2020