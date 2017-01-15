Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

[K01] Deluxe Touring Package [H03] Technology Package [H01] Theater Package [W01] 22" Wheel Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [B92] Roof Rail Crossbars [B93] Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector [L92] Carpeted Cargo Mat/Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive [X01] Split Bench Seat Package Black Obsidian Graphite; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2014 INFINITI QX80 we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Do so much more with one vehicle. This INFINITI QX80 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning INFINITI QX80 QX80. Take home this 2014 INFINITI QX80 QX80 and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that INFINITI QX80 QX80 is in a league of its own Previous service records are included, making this INFINITI QX80 extra special. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this INFINITI QX80 plus much, much more. More information about the 2014 INFINITI QX80: The QX80 is a large luxury truck that is both elegant and comfortable, yet its body-on-frame layout allows a tow rating of up to 8,500 pounds. Ride comfort and handling are also quite good and the big 5.6L V8 and 7-speed automatic make an agreeable pair with strong responsiveness. Three rows of seating accommodate up to eight passengers, which makes the QX80 a good pick for families. Inside, the cabin is a standout, with a quiet, refined feel, lots of standard and available technology and great ride quality. This model sets itself apart with three rows of seating, quiet cabin, available safety and entertainment technology, Strong V8 powertrain, and refined ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

16 Combined MPG ( 14 City/ 20 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JN8AZ2NC8E9350847

Stock: E9350847

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020