Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me

1,099 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
QX80 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,099 listings
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    90,649 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $24,994

    $4,497 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    96,610 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,285

    $3,548 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    129,304 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $19,498

    $2,295 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    75,047 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,977

    $4,627 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Light Brown
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    145,545 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $17,983

    $3,712 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    127,607 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $17,995

    $3,235 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    71,112 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,995

    $1,445 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Light Brown
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    67,697 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,649

    $1,434 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Light Brown
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    136,214 miles

    $19,560

    $1,098 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    70,031 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $27,995

    $1,409 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    62,482 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $28,000

    $2,313 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    130,978 miles

    $21,990

    $1,626 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    125,479 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $21,200

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    101,449 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,890

    $783 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Light Brown
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    96,555 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,987

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    83,916 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $27,600

    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Brown
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    70,414 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $29,950

    $2,438 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2014 INFINITI QX80

    51,966 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,100

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following INFINITI QX80 searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,099 listings
  1. Home
  2. INFINITI
  3. INFINITI QX80
  4. Used 2014 INFINITI QX80

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX80

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX80
Overall Consumer Rating
4.36 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 6 reviews
  • 5
    (67%)
  • 4
    (17%)
  • 2
    (17%)
Lots of comfort and lots of room
Trenton Cogdill,01/15/2017
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
I bought new in 2014 totally loaded. I am 6 ft 6 in tall and this is the only luxury SUV with adequate headroom without tilting the seat back. I have taken 5 hour trips with 4 adults and two children in total comfort. Voice operated navigation is great. Absolutely no mechanical issues in 55000 miles. I am 71 years old and this is by far my favorite vehicle. Better than Cadillac, Mercedes, and BMW that I have owned.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
INFINITI
QX80
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related INFINITI QX80 info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings