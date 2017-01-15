Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 90,649 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$24,994$4,497 Below Market
Golf Mill Ford - Niles / Illinois
2014 INFINITI QX80 Base Black Obsidian 4WD 4D Sport Utility 5.6L V8 7-Speed Automatic14/20 City/Highway MPG **With some available options like 13 Speakers, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-s
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE8E9068385
Stock: 201252A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 96,610 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,285$3,548 Below Market
Volkswagen of Newtown Square - Edgemont / Pennsylvania
Yes we are OPEN. Yes we are Delivering Vehicles Daily. Yes your SAFETY is our Top Priority. We show and sell vehicles by appointment and we wear masks and disinfect vehicles before and after every interaction with clientsWelcome to Volkswagen of Newtown Square in Edgmont. We offer an incredible selection of both new and Pre-Owned Volkswagen vehicles. We strive to make the financing process as simple as possible for you click, call or come in. Check out this latest arrival:2014 INFINITI QX80 in Moonlight White with Wheat.Moonlight White 4D Sport Utility 4WD 5.6L V8 7-Speed Automatic CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 4D Sport Utility, 5.6L V8, 7-Speed Automatic, 4WD, Moonlight White, Wheat.Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team.Thanks for shopping Volkswagen of Newtown Square located at 4940 West Chester Pike in Edgmont PA we are just minutes from Philadelphia, Plymouth Meeting, King of Prussia, Exton, Downington and West Chester. Visit us 24/7 at www.lovevwautos.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC9E9351277
Stock: E9351277
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 129,304 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$19,498$2,295 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
[K01] Deluxe Touring Package [H03] Technology Package [H01] Theater Package [W01] 22" Wheel Package Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat [N92] Illuminated Kick Plates [B92] Roof Rail Crossbars [B93] Stainless Steel Rear Bumper Protector [L92] Carpeted Cargo Mat/Cargo Net & First Aid Kit Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) All Wheel Drive [X01] Split Bench Seat Package Black Obsidian Graphite; This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2014 INFINITI QX80 we recently got in. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Do so much more with one vehicle. This INFINITI QX80 gives you everything you need an automobile to be. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning INFINITI QX80 QX80. Take home this 2014 INFINITI QX80 QX80 and enjoy the safety and added performance of AWD. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that INFINITI QX80 QX80 is in a league of its own Previous service records are included, making this INFINITI QX80 extra special. Rare is the vehicle that has been driven so gently and maintained so meticulously as this pre-owned beauty. Fast, yet nimble, this highly refined automobile will turn heads wherever you go, provided of course, they even see you. Class defining, one-of-a-kind options are the standard with this INFINITI QX80 plus much, much more. More information about the 2014 INFINITI QX80: The QX80 is a large luxury truck that is both elegant and comfortable, yet its body-on-frame layout allows a tow rating of up to 8,500 pounds. Ride comfort and handling are also quite good and the big 5.6L V8 and 7-speed automatic make an agreeable pair with strong responsiveness. Three rows of seating accommodate up to eight passengers, which makes the QX80 a good pick for families. Inside, the cabin is a standout, with a quiet, refined feel, lots of standard and available technology and great ride quality. This model sets itself apart with three rows of seating, quiet cabin, available safety and entertainment technology, Strong V8 powertrain, and refined ride All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC8E9350847
Stock: E9350847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 75,047 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,977$4,627 Below Market
Stockton Auto World - Stockton / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE4E9065225
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 145,545 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$17,983$3,712 Below Market
Steven INFINITI - Wichita / Kansas
Eye Stopping sharp, quality built All wheel drive SUV. Super condition with just the right amount of showroom fresh features for any luxury driver to enjoy. Infiniti built it all in this bold, styling SUV. Beautiful leather seating. All the bells and whistles including an integrated blind spot intervention system that alerts the driver and corrects the wheel if action isnt taken. Enough passenger seating for seven and loads of additional cargo space and so much more.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE7E9062030
Stock: 65242A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 127,607 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,995$3,235 Below Market
Hamilton Avenue Auto Sales - Brooklyn / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE7E9062271
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 71,112 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995$1,445 Below Market
John Elway's Crown Toyota - Ontario / California
2014 INFINITI QX80 - Clean CARFAX. Equipment: 22" Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels, Auto-leveling suspension, Bose Premium Sound System, DVD System with Dual 7" Color Monitors, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Rear audio controls, Remote keyless entry, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Theater Package. Crown Toyota typically sells between 600 and 700 new vehicles every month making it a top five Toyota dealer in the nation! We get more clean, one owner trade-in vehicles than any dealer in the Inland Empire! Most car dealers have to buy their inventory from rental car companies or auctions. The vehicles that end up at auctions are usually those that other dealers have rejected for some reason. We rarely need to go out and buy inventory for our used car department. Please stop by soon and check out our huge selection of clean, one owner cars, trucks, vans and SUV's. Many of which are Toyota Certified with low interest financing and a great warranty built in! Shop the smart way at John Elway's Crown Toyota! At John Elway's Crown Toyota we focus on what's really important - your experience. One Price, Simple, No Games.At John Elway's Crown Toyota we focus on what's really important - your experience. Our One Price, Simple, No Games philosophy takes the hassle and frustration out of buying a vehicle. We monitor the market for what each vehicle is actually selling for after all the hours of back and forth negotiation. Then we post one price - our BEST price - on every vehicle upfront, saving you time and frustration." Please contact us for further information. John Elway wants to be ''YOUR''Toyota dealer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC8E9353215
Stock: 2087888
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 67,697 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,649$1,434 Below Market
Audi Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Clean Carfax! 2014 Infiniti QX80 *** 4WD * Heated Leather Seats * Sunroof * Power Tailgate * Navigation * 3rd Row Seating *** Mechanically Inspected and Reconditioned! *** Call now!Audi Denver is the area's premier luxury automobile dealership specializing in new Audi vehicles and Pre-Owned vehicles of all makes. Our vehicles are all inspected, and reconditioned to our high standard. Please contact a sales specialist today at 303-376-4730.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE3E9065247
Stock: ATE9065247
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 136,214 miles
$19,560$1,098 Below Market
Cincy Automall - Fairfield / Ohio
Priced below KBB! Dixie Imports is excited to offer this beautiful 2014 Infiniti QX80 with loads of options such as: BACK-UP CAMERA LEATHER POWER REAR HATCH BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY MEMORY SEAT SATELLITE RADIO SIRIUS DRIVE TRAIN - ALL WHEEL NAVIGATION SYSTEM TILT AND SLIDE MOON ROOF HEATED SEATS - DRIVER AND PASSENGER NAVIGATION W/ HARD DRIVE MP3 CAPABILITY USB INPUT and much more! Visit Cincy AutoMall online at www.cincyautomall.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 513-717-1111 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE8E9067060
Stock: C067060
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,031 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,995$1,409 Below Market
Anchor Auto Outlet - Raleigh / North Carolina
'Due to exceptionally high demand, our dealership will operate on a first come first serve basis'*All pricing and detail of trim levels are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. All prices are plus Tax, Tag, and Dealer documentation fees.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF1E9554268
Stock: 554268
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,482 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$28,000$2,313 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
THEATER PACKAGE! 22 INCH WEELS! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 18409 miles below market average! ** Clean CARFAX, ** Local Trade-In, ** Clean CarFax History - No Accidents or Damage Reported ** Service Record Available ** Good Tires ** Good Brakes ** Services Up-to-Date ** Freshly Detailed - Original MSRP was $73,060 - 120V Power Outlet - 22 Wheel Package - 22 x 8.0 9-Spoke Forged Aluminum Alloy Wheels - Dual 7 Color Monitors - Heated 2nd-Row Seats - Theater Package - Wireless Headphones (2). - Shop Online and Get Pre-Qualified from home - Deferred Payment options up to 90 days with approved credit - Video Walkaround available for all cars - COMPLIMENTARY HOME DELIVERY within 100 miles - Complete your entire purchase at home, no need to visit the dealership MARKET-BASED PRICING: Our market-based pricing software scans the market hourly and prices our vehicles based on real-time market supply and demand data. This means you get our best price upfront. No games, just an easy and transparent shopping experience! All prices plus tax, tags and $695 dealer processing fee. - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NEXE9062538
Stock: 7201081B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 130,978 miles
$21,990$1,626 Below Market
Pugi Volkswagen of Chicagoland - Downers Grove / Illinois
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Platinum Graphite 2014 INFINITI QX80 4WD 7-Speed Automatic 5.6L V8 One Owner Accident Free Carfax Report, 4WD, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Technology Package.Recent Arrival!Awards:* JD Power Initial Quality Study (IQS)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE6E9066778
Stock: H21960A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 125,479 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$21,200
Coughlin Ford of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
At Coughlin Ford of Pataskala we offer all our pre-owned inventory at market based pricing to insure a no haggle experience and a fair price right up front.2014 INFINITI QX80We carry all makes and models and have vehicles in all different colors. Our Pre-owned Vehicles could have some of the following features listed: Alloy wheels, aluminum wheels, backup camera, Bluetooth, cargo package, chrome wheels, convenience package, leather seats, navigation system, power package, remote start, se package, safety package, sunroof/moonroof, tow package, adaptive cruise control, comfort package, tow package, trailer package, appearance package, cargo package, power package, safety package, acoustical package, dvd entertainment system, preferred package, technology package, driver confidence package, audio package, heat package, memory package, off road package, premium package, premium sound package, remote vehicle starter prep package, skid plate package, solid smooth ride suspension package, sound package, sport package, steel wheels, suspension package, z71 package, 3rd row seat, Bluetooth, hands-free, cd player, cruise control, dvd player. Keyless entry, lift kit, multi-zone climate control, navigation, portable audio connection, power locks, power windows, premium audio, security system, steering wheel controls, sunroof, trailer hitch, apple carplay/android auto, brake assist, homelink, memory seat, stability control, android auto, apple carplay.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC5E9352376
Stock: J1891A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- 101,449 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$26,890$783 Below Market
Bob Moore INFINITI - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
120V Power Outlet, Adaptive Front Lighting System, Advanced Climate Control System, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Deluxe Touring Package, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Headlight Washers, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range), Mocha Burl Trim, Semi-Aniline Leather Seating, Technology Package, Theater Package, Wireless Headphones (2).This vehicle is equipped with: Deluxe Touring Package (Advanced Climate Control System, Bose Cabin Surround Sound System, Climate-Controlled Front Seats, Headlight Washers, Hydraulic Body Motion Control System, Mocha Burl Trim, and Semi-Aniline Leather Seating), Technology Package (Adaptive Front Lighting System, Backup Collision Intervention, Blind Spot Warning, Front Pre-Crash Seatbelts, Intelligent Brake Assist (IBA), and Intelligent Cruise Control (Full-Speed Range)), Theater Package (120V Power Outlet, Dual 7 Color Monitors, Heated 2nd-Row Seats, and Wireless Headphones (2)), 13 Speakers, 2.94 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Leather-Appointed Seat Trim w/Tuscan Burl, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining 3rd row seat, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Voltmeter. Odometer is 6467 miles below market average!Contact us now to find out why so many customers from across the US rely on Bob Moore, a family owned business since 1950, to meet their automotive needs! Outside of the Oklahoma CIty area? No problem, we offer reliable, affordable and fast shipping options to anywhere in the United States. Our shipping partners are licensed, bonded, fully insured & experienced with high-end vehicles. We also offer hassle free and competitive financing options! Let us leverage our relationships with leading banks & credit unions to get you the lowest rates and best terms for all credit types. Whether you're shopping for a new INFINITI or a quality used pre-owned vehicle you'll receive the same f
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE0E9069224
Stock: LF110162A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 96,555 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,987
Sterling Mccall Buick GMC - Houston / Texas
Check out this gently-used 2014 INFINITI QX80 we recently got in. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you're in the market for an incredible SUV -- and value on-the-road comfort and manners more than ultimate off-road prowess or tow capacity -- you'll definitely want to check out this INFINITI QX80 . Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the INFINITI QX80. Simply put, this all wheel drive vehicle is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved steering, superior acceleration, and increased stability and safety while driving this AWD INFINITIQX80 . Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that INFINITI QX80 is in a league of its own
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NE5E9068750
Stock: E9068750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 83,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,600
Grubbs INFINITI - Grapevine / Texas
$73,010 MSRP! Clean CarFax, FULLY LOADED, and the Odometer is 29651 miles below market average! Features include Navigation, 360 View Parking Camera, Backup Camera, Heated Steering Wheel, Heated Seats, Ventilated Seats, Leather Seating, Memory Seats, Moonroof, Upgraded Premium Audio System, Rear Theater System, Upgraded Wheel Package, Power Liftgate, Remote Engine Start, 3rd Row Seating, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Power Folding 3rd Row Seats, Push Button Ignition, Bluetooth Connectivity, Hydraulic Body Motion Control, Headlight Washers, 2nd Row Heated Seats, and more!Schedule an appointment with one of our highly trained and remarkably passionate sales associates today! Grubbs Infiniti is a family owned dealership serving DFW since 1948. George Grubbs III is a Baylor graduate who lives locally and serves the community of Grapevine and surrounding areas through our Grubbs Gives program. Grubbs Gives is involved with charity work in local schools and other programs. We have partnered with Grace, Trinity Habitat for Humanity, Taylor's Gift, The Tarrant Area Food Bank, Greyhound Adoption League of Texas, Charter Blood Care, Big Brothers Big Sisters, Cook Children's, Colleyville Woman's Club, Miss Texas Organization, Miss Southlake, Angel Tree, Arts Council Northeast, Southlake Women's club, Grapevine Faith, Southlake High School and many other area local schools. Through our Drive 2 Give program we have offered local schools and teachers an opportunity to earn funds to support them. We offer 6 custom lounges with available work spaces, a child's playroom with coloring books, crayons, TV's and comfortable child appropriate seating options. In addition we have a private nursing room for the comfort of both nursing mothers and babies. Complimentary Starbucks coffee, soda refreshments including Coke and Dr Pepper are available in the cafe that is also stocked with premium snacks and offers complimentary WiFi. We are open 6 days a week for your convenience!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NF3E9552540
Stock: E9552540
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 70,414 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$29,950$2,438 Below Market
Bennett INFINITI of Allentown - Allentown / Pennsylvania
If you've been longing for just the right SUV, well stop your search right here. Gassss saverrrr!!! 20 MPG Hwy!! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... 4 Wheel Drive!!!4X4!!!4WD** Classy!! Less than 71k Miles** Safety equipment includes: ABS, Xenon headlights, Traction control, Passenger Airbag, Curtain airbags...Other features include: Navigation, Leather seats, Bluetooth, Power locks, Power windows...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with AWD/4WD, 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2NC0E9352124
Stock: 37760B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- 51,966 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,100
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 INFINITI QX80 with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/20 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JN8AZ2ND6E9750849
Stock: 10430481
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
