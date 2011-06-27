2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
MSRP range: $47,200
FAQ
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
The Edmunds experts tested the 2023 4 Series Gran Coupe both on the road and at the track. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the 4 Series Gran Coupe has 12.0 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe. Learn more
Is the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe reliable?
To determine whether the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the 4 Series Gran Coupe's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more
Is the 2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe a good car?
There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2023 4 Series Gran Coupe is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more
How much should I pay for a 2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
The least-expensive 2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe is the 2023 BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $47,200.
Other versions include:
- 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) which starts at $47,200
What are the different models of BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe?
If you're interested in the BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe, the next question is, which 4 Series Gran Coupe model is right for you? 4 Series Gran Coupe variants include 430i xDrive 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A). For a full list of 4 Series Gran Coupe models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more
