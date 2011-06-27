  1. Home
MSRP Range: $33,650 - $45,850

    Features & Specs

    A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$35,650
    MPG 25 city / 34 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower188 hp @ 5500 rpm
    AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD features & specs
    AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$45,850
    MPG 22 city / 29 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower302 hp @ 5800 rpm
    A 220 4dr Sedan features & specs
    A 220 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM
    MSRP$33,650
    MPG 25 city / 36 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    Transmission7-speed automated manual
    Horsepower188 hp @ 5500 rpm
    See all 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class features & specs
    FAQ

    Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 A-Class both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Mercedes-Benz A-Class fuel economy, so it's important to know that the A-Class gets an EPA-estimated 25 mpg to 29 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the A-Class has 8.6 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Mercedes-Benz A-Class. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class:

    • Blind-spot monitoring now standard across lineup
    • 18-inch wheels standard on A 220 and A 220 4Matic
    • Gesture controls for MBUX infotainment system available as stand-alone option
    • Part of the first A-Class generation (for the U.S.) introduced for 2019
    Learn more

    Is the Mercedes-Benz A-Class reliable?

    To determine whether the Mercedes-Benz A-Class is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the A-Class. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the A-Class's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 A-Class is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?

    The least-expensive 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $33,650.

    Other versions include:

    • A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $35,650
    • AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $45,850
    • A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) which starts at $33,650
    Learn more

    What are the different models of Mercedes-Benz A-Class?

    If you're interested in the Mercedes-Benz A-Class, the next question is, which A-Class model is right for you? A-Class variants include A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM). For a full list of A-Class models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class

    2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Overview

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is offered in the following submodels: A-Class Sedan, A-Class AMG A 35. Available styles include A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM), and A 220 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM).

    What do people think of the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 A-Class.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 A-Class featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?

    2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $46,900. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $260 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $260 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $46,640.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class AMG A 35 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 0.6% below the MSRP.

    2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM)

    The 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $36,700. The average price paid for a new 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is trending $430 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $430 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $36,270.

    The average savings for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class A 220 4MATIC 4dr Sedan AWD (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 7AM) is 1.2% below the MSRP.

    Which 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Classes are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class for sale near. There are currently 28 new 2021 A-Classes listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $37,275 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Mercedes-Benz A-Class?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

