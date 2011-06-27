Estimated values
1992 Toyota Corolla Deluxe 4dr Wagon AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,556
|Average
|$383
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Corolla Deluxe 4dr Wagon with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,556
|Average
|$383
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Corolla Deluxe 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,364
|$1,775
|Clean
|$524
|$1,206
|$1,570
|Average
|$383
|$889
|$1,161
|Rough
|$243
|$571
|$751
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Corolla LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,556
|Average
|$383
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$744
Estimated values
1992 Toyota Corolla 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$594
|$1,354
|$1,759
|Clean
|$524
|$1,196
|$1,556
|Average
|$383
|$882
|$1,150
|Rough
|$243
|$567
|$744