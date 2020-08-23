Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

1,123 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Escalade ESV Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,123 listings
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    33,114 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $42,484

    $7,906 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum

    65,174 miles
    2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,999

    $4,728 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    44,042 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $44,995

    $3,156 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    73,954 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,500

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Black
    certified

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    48,381 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $45,900

    $4,649 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    47,628 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $43,498

    $3,398 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    83,830 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $38,444

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum

    82,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,991

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    75,123 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $39,277

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium in Gray
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium

    76,696 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $41,991

    $1,692 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum

    32,172 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $40,595

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum

    93,969 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Lease

    $35,418

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    70,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $38,988

    $2,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum

    36,075 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $49,900

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Silver
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    49,189 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $41,992

    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum

    93,483 miles

    $39,995

    $2,436 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Black
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    70,573 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $39,788

    $931 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury

    41,965 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $45,952

    $577 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Cadillac Escalade ESV searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,123 listings
  1. Home
  2. Cadillac
  3. Cadillac Escalade ESV
  4. Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV

Consumer Reviews for the Cadillac Escalade ESV

Read recent reviews for the Cadillac Escalade ESV
Overall Consumer Rating
2.116 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 16 reviews
  • 5
    (13%)
  • 4
    (6%)
  • 3
    (19%)
  • 2
    (6%)
  • 1
    (56%)
Last Cadillac I will own
22jrm,06/16/2016
Luxury 4dr SUV 4WD (6.2L 8cyl 8A)
Purchased a $90,000 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV only to find engine coolant on garage floor. Ended up finding out engine was sent out of the factory with bad left engine head. Ended up with motor of the Brand new engine stripped down to motor block in small town GM shop with parts laying all around to be fixed. Asked Cadillac to exchange vehicle since I will never trust this engine and didn't not purchase used or refurbished and told warranty fixed it and that is all they will do. So I spent all this money to have a dependable family vehicle thinking I had the best customer support since it was Cadillac. I was wrong.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Cadillac
Escalade ESV
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Cadillac Escalade ESV info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings