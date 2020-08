Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas

Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection's installed Navigation system. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection is in a league of its own Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. More information about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 21 mpg is 17 percent higher than that of the previous model, and significantly better than that of either the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in less than six seconds--shockingly quick for a vehicle of its size and weight. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Strengths of this model include smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, warm, inviting cabin trims, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and advanced safety technology throughout

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 21 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS4JKJ1GR308965

Stock: 308965

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020