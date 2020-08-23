Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida

Wheels; 22" X 9" (55.9 Cm X 22.9 Cm) 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Entertainment System; Rear Seat Crystal White Tricoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Dvd Screen; Third Row Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Luxury Collection Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Configurable Shale With Cocoa Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini Perforated Inserts Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic; 8L90 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This Cadillac Escalade ESV offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. A Cadillac with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Escalade ESV Luxury Collection was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Collection. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Collection's installed Navigation system. This Cadillac Escalade ESV is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. This Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Collection comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Cadillac decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. More information about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 21 mpg is 17 percent higher than that of the previous model, and significantly better than that of either the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in less than six seconds--shockingly quick for a vehicle of its size and weight. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Interesting features of this model are smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, warm, inviting cabin trims, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and advanced safety technology throughout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

17 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GYS3HKJ2GR447207

Stock: GR447207

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-21-2020