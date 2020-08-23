Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV for Sale Near Me
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury33,114 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$42,484$7,906 Below Market
Stephen Wade Cadillac - St George / Utah
** WE CARE, and are ready to help you with your transportation needs! **** Call us to discuss your vehicle preference* Option to ship documents to your home or office (Sign and Ship Back)* Vehicle shipping options available* Test drive from home (Call for Details) *****Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 13544 miles below market average!At Stephen Wade Cadillac, we take pride in offering quality used cars with up to date maintenance. Our recent vehicle inspection included a state safety inspection, Stephen Wade 101-point Gold Medallion Inspection, engine oil and filter change, new air filter, new wiper blades, fuel injection system service, 4 new tires, and Cadillac 172-Point CPO Inspection - a $1,492.73 value.Contact our friendly and knowledgeable sales team at (435) 986-7996 to get additional information or schedule a test drive!2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury RWD in Black Raven with Jet Black Leather. Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI and 8-Speed Automatic. 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Compass, Driver Awareness Package, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Forward Collision Alert, Front dual zone A/C, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Outside temperature display, Pedal memory, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rear air conditioning, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Telescoping steering wheel, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Tilt steering wheel, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor, Wheels: 22" x 9" 7-Spoke Aluminum.Reviews:* Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power; cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions; seating for up to eight passengers; capable of towing up to 8,100 pounds; Apple CarPlay phone integration. Source: EdmundsCadillac Details:* Warranty Deductible: $50* Vehicle History* 172 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateRecent Arrival!*Online Prices Only Available Upon Customer Request and Employees, Former Employees and Friends, Family, Vendors, of Stephen Wade, Dealers and Wholesalers may not Qualify for Online Pricing. Contact Dealer for Details. All offers are subject to change at any time. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HKJ1GR458568
Stock: 0928990
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-12-2020
- 65,174 miles2 Accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,999$4,728 Below Market
World Auto - Orlando / Florida
No drivers license. Cheapest down payment. CALL NOW!!! Our requirements are as simple as 1+2. 1)Proof Of Income: Most recent 2 pay stubs or-Most recent 3 months bank statements or a Job Letter. 2)Proof Of Residence: Electric cable or phone bill. For further questions contact us now.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ4GR110063
Stock: 110063
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,042 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$44,995$3,156 Below Market
Automotive Avenues - Wall / New Jersey
Just arrived is this top-notch, FRESH-OFF-LEASE, ONE-OWNER, NONSMOKER 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection SUV (4WD). This WINNER OF U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT'S 2016 BEST LUXURY LARGE SUV FOR FAMILIES AWARD boasts a powerful 6.2-liter, V8 engine, extended wheelbase, and an elegant, plush interior. The extended-wheelbase ESV offers more third-row and cargo space. With its odometer now reading 44,042, it is STILL COVERED under the balance of the factory POWERTRAIN warranty until January 2021 or 70,000 miles (whichever comes first)! Want to extend the warranty coverage on this vehicle? We can provide extended warranty options to cover this 2023 BUMPER-TO-BUMPER for an additional 100,000 miles! This vehicle comes finely equipped with: - C.U.E. INFORMATION and MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM - EMBEDDED NAVIGATION and 8-INCH TOUCHSCREEN - NATURAL VOICE RECOGNITION for SMARTPHONE INTEGRATION and BLUETOOTH CONNECTIVITY - APPLE CARPLAY & ANDROID AUTO INTEGRATION - TWO 9-INCH DVD PLAYERS with HEADPHONES - ACTIVE NOISE CANCELLATION - A POWER SUNROOF - MAGNETIC RIDE CONTROL with SELECTABLE SPORT MODE SUSPENSION - HEAD-UP DISPLAY - FRONT & REAR PARK ASSIST - LANE DEPARTURE WARNING - LANE CHANGE ALERTS - SURROUND VISION CAMERA SYSTEM for BIRD'S-EYE VIEW OF VEHICLE - REAR CROSS-TRAFFIC ALERT - SIDE BLIND ZONE ALERT - A HEATED STEERING WHEEL - HEATED & COOLED FRONT SEATS - HEATED 2nd ROW SEATS - WIRELESS [QI] CHARGING - ADAPTIVE REMOTE START - PUSH-BUTTON KEYLESS START - 22-INCH 7-SPOKE ALUMINUM WHEELS with PREMIUM PAINT and CHROME INSERTS - PROGRAMMABLE, HANDS-FREE POWER LIFTGATE Driver Assist Package - ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL - ADVANCED AUTOMATIC SEAT BELT TIGHTENING - FORWARD and REVERSE AUTOMATIC BRAKING - ELECTRIC PARKING BRAKE ...and so much more! Please check out the window sticker for additional features. If you're on a desktop or laptop, it is just above Basic Info--to the far right. SAVE THOUSANDS off retail pricing with this magnificent condition 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection SUV! We will happily size up TRADE-IN OFFERS as well, so please give us a call TODAY at 732-919-0707!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ9GR341342
Stock: 24261
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 73,954 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,500
Bruce Lowrie Chevrolet - Fort Worth / Texas
Loaded with safety and luxury this CARFAX One-Owner 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV delivers on both. Luxury at it's finest this beauty has it all. Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI 8-Speed Automatic 4WD, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Driver Assist Package, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Heads-Up Display, Lane Keep Assist, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Navigation System.Questions? Please contact us! Pricing subject to change without notice. Contact dealer for details and current availability.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJXGR336098
Stock: 200607A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- certified
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium48,381 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$45,900$4,649 Below Market
Hennessy Cadillac - Duluth / Georgia
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium **Certified w/ a 6-year/100,000 mile warranty!**, **We Deliver**, **CarFax 1-Owner!**, **Large Selection of Service Loaners available!**, **We pay top dollar for trades!**, 3rd Row DVD Screen, Adaptive Full-Speed Range Cruise Control, Automatic Safety Belt Tightening, Driver Assist Package, Electronic Powered Parking Brake, Forward Collision Alert, Front & Rear Automatic Braking, Illuminated Door Handles, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear Seat Entertainment System, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, VAC Power 17 Disc Brakes, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor.Cadillac Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* 172 Point Inspection* Warranty Deductible: $50* Limited Warranty: 72 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle HistoryThis Certified Pre-Owned Cadillac comes with a 6 year, 100,000 mile warranty! Before gaining certification, this vehicle was obsessively inspected, enduring a 172 point inspection by a team of Cadillac Trained Technicians, to ensure it meets our high standards! This Certified Cadillac has been reconditioned with 100% Genuine Cadillac Parts and includes a 24/7 Roadside Assistance Plan! *All Certified warranties are valid from the original in-service date or 100,000 miles, whichever comes first and are valid at every Cadillac dealership nationwide!Welcome to Hennessy Cadillac, Georgia’s #1 volume dealer of Certified & Pre-Owned Cadillacs! We offer the largest selection of New & Pre-Owned Cadillacs in the market, accompanied with outstanding deals and unparalleled service! We are a proud part of the Hennessy family, the most trusted name for luxury vehicles in metro Atlanta for over 50 years! Hennessy operates 15 dealerships in the Atlanta market, which provides us with access to an over 2,500 vehicle network! No matter what you are interested in, we can help!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3JKJ6GR400317
Stock: 20609P
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- certified
2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury47,628 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$43,498$3,398 Below Market
Herb Chambers Cadillac of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Cadillac Escalade ESV includes: Total Value: $475. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Tires Rotated, Brake Inspection, 4 Wheel Alignment, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here, Non-Smoker vehicle, Originally bought here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! OPTION PACKAGES TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD), ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT), includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION 8' diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback CARFAX 1-Owner 172-Point Vehicle Inspection, including road test performed by trained Cadillac technicians, 6 years or 100,000-mile of Limited Warranty from original in-service date. $0 Deductible warranties, All scheduled maintenance performed and up to date, Can be serviced at any Cadillac dealer nationwide, Digitally equipped vehicles are eligible for 3 trial months of OnStar Directions and Connections, 24-Hour Roadside Assistance with Courtesy Transportation, Satellite radio-equipped vehicles include a 3-month trial to SiriusXM All Access package Was $44,998. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4HKJ8GR375720
Stock: CL2329
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 02-20-2020
- 83,830 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$38,444
Tradeline Motorcars - Carrollton / Texas
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV? This is it. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. This Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. You appreciate the finer things in life, the vehicle you drive should not be the exception. Style, performance, sophistication is in a class of its own with this stunning Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection. This vehicle comes with 4WD for better traction on unstable surfaces, like snow and dirt to give you the edge over anything you might encounter on the road. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection's installed Navigation system. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium Collection is in a league of its own Give your passengers the best ride ever with a premium entertainment package. More information about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 21 mpg is 17 percent higher than that of the previous model, and significantly better than that of either the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in less than six seconds--shockingly quick for a vehicle of its size and weight. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Strengths of this model include smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, warm, inviting cabin trims, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and advanced safety technology throughout
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ1GR308965
Stock: 308965
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 82,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,991
BMW of Corpus Christi - Corpus Christi / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ7GR431790
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$39,277
Allen Samuels Direct - Euless / Texas
Extra Clean. JUST REPRICED FROM $39,977, $700 below NADA Retail! Premium Collection trim. Sunroof, Navigation, 3rd Row Seat, Heated Leather Seats, DVD Entertainment System, 4x4, Trailer Hitch, Alloy Wheels, Captains Chairs. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $39,977. This Escalade ESV is priced $700 below NADA Retail. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, DVD, Sunroof. Cadillac Premium Collection with Crystal White Tricoat exterior and Jet Black interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 5600 RPM*. Non-Smoker vehicle VEHICLE REVIEWS: "From its intricate wood inlays and premium leather covering almost every surface, to the dynamic CUE color infotainment screen and Bose audio, the 2016 Escalade SUV from Cadillac redefines what a luxury SUV can be." -KBB.com. Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ7GR160594
Stock: EGR160594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 76,696 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$41,991$1,692 Below Market
Phil Long Ford Denver - Littleton / Colorado
Clean, CARFAX 1-Owner. Entertainment System, Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Third Row Seat, Moonroof, Hitch, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANA... CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CO... SEE MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, DVD, Sunroof, 4x4, Quad Bucket Seats, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, Onboard Communications System. Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks.OPTION PACKAGESLPO, 22" (55.9 CM) 7-SPOKE SILVER WHEELS LPO wheels will come with 4 steel 22" wheels from the factory with alignment specs set to 22" LPO wheel selected (dealer-installed), ASSIST STEPS, POWER-RETRACTABLE, RUNNING SIDE BOARD WITH LED LIGHTING with LED lighting, ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT Spark Ignition Direct Injection (SIDI) and Variable Valve Timing (VVT), includes aluminum block construction (420 hp [313.2 kW] @ 5600 rpm, 460 lb-ft of torque [621 N-m] @ 4100 rpm) (STD), TRANSMISSION, 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC, 8L90 (STD), CADILLAC CUE INFORMATION AND MEDIA CONTROL SYSTEM WITH EMBEDDED NAVIGATION 8" diagonal color information display featuring touch response, haptic feedback, gesture recognition, Natural Voice Recognition and Phone Integration for Apple CarPlay capability for compatible phone. Five USB ports, including one in the articulating storage door/bin and auxiliary audio port (STD). Cadillac Premium Collection with DARK GRANITE METALLIC exterior and JET BLACK interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 420 HP at 5600 RPM*. Local TradeNew Vehicle pricing may not include any upfits or aftermarket items. Please call dealer to verify these costs. Pricing analysis performed on 8/12/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.Offer is valid through 2020-08-30.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Premium with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4JKJ5GR240508
Stock: B66756A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 32,172 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$40,595
Autolocity Motors - Ogden / Utah
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ1GR453834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,969 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Lease
$35,418
Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach - Delray Beach / Florida
Recent Arrival! *Carfax Accident Free*, Bluetooth, Original MSRP: $94,205, One Owner, Cooled Console w/Covered Storage, Dual DVD Screens, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Leather Wrapped IP/Console/Door, Microfiber Sueded Headliner, Navigation GPS, Platinum Package, Platinum Sill Plates, Power moonroof, Power-Retractable Assist Steps, Premium Floor Mats, Unique Exotic Wood, Unique Grille Design. 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition Crystal White Tricoat CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, our online mission is to present Internet Value Pricing to ALL of our customers. In order to deliver you the most competitive pricing on our pre-owned vehicles, we poll over 20,000 pre-owned websites every hour. This ensures that every one of our valued customers receives real-time Value Pricing on every pre-owned vehicle we sell. At Grieco Mazda of Delray Beach, we do not believe in artificially inflating our pre-owned vehicle prices. We DO NOT play pricing games ...... our goal is to make you a Grieco Customer for Life. All prices reflect 998 cash or trade and finance with dealer. Plus, tax, tag, dealer fee, and any applicable activation or reconditioning fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3KKJ3GR196825
Stock: M29091B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 70,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$38,988$2,029 Below Market
Sunset Cadillac of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *CARFAX ONE OWNER*, *SUNROOF*, *NAVIGATION*, *BACKUP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED LEATHER SEATS*, *THIRD ROW SEATS*, * BOUGHT HERE SERVICED HERE*, Driver Awareness Package, Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Headlamps, Lane Keep Assist, Navigation System, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Preferred Equipment Group 1SB, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Second Row Bucket Seats, Side Blind Zone Alert, Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Theft-Deterrent Package, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor.FREE DELIVERY... ANY VEHICLE... ANYWHERE IN FLORIDA...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HKJ4GR412152
Stock: 19585A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 36,075 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$49,900
New Rochelle Chevrolet - New Rochelle / New York
CARFAX One-Owner. Black Raven 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum Edition 4WD 8-Speed Automatic Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI ***4X4***, *** BACKUP SENSORS***, *** LEATHER ***, *** ONE OWNER***, ***NAVIGATION***, 4WD.At New Rochelle Chevrolet our pricing strategy guaranties you the most aggressive pricing up front with no games or gimmicks. Our advertised price is our best price and we are confident you will be completely satisfied with the complete buying experience at NEW ROCHELLE CHEVROLET!!! Scheduled an appointment to test drive any of our Pre-owned cars today..... We appreciate the opportunity to earn your business. Odometer is 13495 miles below market average!ABSOLUTELY committed to YOU!!!Reviews: * Strong V8 engine is never at a loss for power; cabin remains quiet regardless of road conditions; seating for up to eight passengers; capable of towing up to 8,100 pounds; Apple CarPlay phone integration. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ0GR403569
Stock: U9584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 49,189 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$41,992
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth - Fort Worth / Texas
Entertainment System; Rear Seat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Dvd Screen; Third Row Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Jet Black; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini Perforated Inserts Luxury Collection Preferred Equipment Group Radiant Silver Metallic Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row 60/40 Split-Folding Bench; Power Configurable Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic; 8L90 Wheels; 22" X 9" (55.9 Cm X 22.9 Cm) 7-Spoke Aluminum With Premium Paint And Chrome Inserts This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This outstanding example of a 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Collection is offered by AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram North Fort Worth. This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The Cadillac Escalade ESV is the benchmark all other SUVs strive to meet. With exceptional power, towing and handling, this SUV can handle anything thrown at it. Put performance, safety, beauty, sophistication and all the right amenities into a car, and here it is! Now you can own luxury without the luxury price tag! This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. More information about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 21 mpg is 17 percent higher than that of the previous model, and significantly better than that of either the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in less than six seconds--shockingly quick for a vehicle of its size and weight. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Strengths of this model include smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, warm, inviting cabin trims, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and advanced safety technology throughout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HKJ2GR430651
Stock: GR430651
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 93,483 miles
$39,995$2,436 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum 6.2L AWD. Clean Car-Fax! Has over 25 service records! This vehicle is absolutely loaded! It has options including leather seats, 22' premium alloy wheels, power running boards, towing package, luggage rack, power trunk, power seats, front and rear heated seats, cooled seats, rear bucket seats, power sunroof, navigation system, back up camera, heated steering wheel, 4 rear media screens, back up sensors, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, XM radio, aux radio input, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Platinum with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS4KKJ6GR131884
Stock: 131884
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 70,573 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$39,788$931 Below Market
Ed Morse Cadillac of Delray - Delray Beach / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY CLEAN AND SANITIZED *Free vehicle delivery up to 100 miles, then $1 per mile up to a 1,000-mile maximum distance Escalade ESV Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Nappa Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces. Recent Arrival! 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Black Raven CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Driver Awareness Package (Forward Collision Alert, IntelliBeam Headlamps, and Lane Keep Assist), Theft-Deterrent Package (Theft-Deterrent Alarm System, Vehicle Inclination Sensor, and Vehicle Interior Movement Sensor), Escalade ESV Luxury, 4D Sport Utility, Vortec 6.2L V8 SIDI, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Black Raven, Jet Black w/Jet Black Accents w/Nappa Semi-Aniline Leather Seating Surfaces, 16 Speakers, 3.23 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Apple CarPlay, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Blind spot sensor: warning, Bodyside moldings, Bose Centerpoint Surround Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: OnStar, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, HD Radio, Heads-Up Display, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Seating Surfaces, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Magnetic Ride Control Suspension, Memory seat, Navigation System, NavTraffic, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Pedal memory, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Tilt-Sliding Sunroof w/Express-Open/Close, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Cadillac CUE Info/Media Ctrl Sys w/Embd Nav, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear audio controls, Rear Cross-Traffic Alert, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reconfigurable 4-Color Head-Up Display, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Second Row Bucket Seats, Security system, Side Blind Zone Alert, Single Slot CD/MP3 Player, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Wheels: 22' x 9' 7-Spoke Aluminum.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HKJ4GR103765
Stock: LR150425A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 41,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$45,952$577 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Panama City - Panama City / Florida
Wheels; 22" X 9" (55.9 Cm X 22.9 Cm) 6-Spoke Chrome Multi-Featured Design Entertainment System; Rear Seat Crystal White Tricoat Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Lane Keeping Assist Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Heads-Up Display Cooled Front Seat(S) Chrome Wheels Cadillac Cue Information And Media Control System With Embedded Navigation Dvd Screen; Third Row Engine; 6.2L V8 With Active Fuel Management Luxury Collection Preferred Equipment Group Seats; Front Bucket Seats; Second Row Bucket; Power Configurable Shale With Cocoa Accents; Leather Seating Surfaces With Mini Perforated Inserts Transmission; 8-Speed Automatic; 8L90 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ***ATTENTION***ALL OF OUR PRE-OWNED VEHICLES HAVE BEEN SANITIZED AND TREATED WITH OUR CLOROX TOTAL 360 TREATMENT SYSTEM. THIS TREATMENT IS EFFECTIVE IN KILLING 99.9% OF BACTERIA*: This Cadillac includes: ENGINE, 6.2L V8 WITH ACTIVE FUEL MANAGEMENT 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The best part about this well-maintained vehicle is that it is a CARFAX one-owner vehicle. This Cadillac Escalade ESV offers all the comforts of a well-optioned sedan with the utility you demand from an SUV. With amenities and luxuries befitting a modern day king, this splendorous coach reigns supreme. A Cadillac with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Escalade ESV Luxury Collection was gently driven and it shows. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Collection. You can take the guesswork out of searching for your destination with this Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Collection's installed Navigation system. This Cadillac Escalade ESV is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. This Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury Collection comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, Cadillac decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. More information about the 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV: The Escalade is a luxury-vehicle icon--both as one of the most luxurious and noteworthy American luxury vehicles and as a capable truck beneath it all. Cadillac says that the Escalade's EPA highway rating of 21 mpg is 17 percent higher than that of the previous model, and significantly better than that of either the Mercedes-Benz GL550 or Lexus LX 570. Yet the Escalade can reach 60 mph in less than six seconds--shockingly quick for a vehicle of its size and weight. The Escalade's trailer-towing rating of up to 8,300 pounds (or 8,100 pounds for the ESV) is better than that of the Land Rover Range Rover or either of those other models. Separately, the new front-seat airbag is unlike anything else in this class, potentially providing an added assurance in some types of accidents, while all the active-safety features might help keep you from ever getting in one. Interesting features of this model are smooth, quiet ride yet responsive handling, warm, inviting cabin trims, strong V8 performance, Stylish, iconic look and bold profile, and advanced safety technology throughout All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Cadillac Escalade ESV Luxury with 8000lb Towing Capacity, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (15 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GYS3HKJ2GR447207
Stock: GR447207
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
