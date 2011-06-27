Estimated values
1999 Toyota Camry LE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,801
|$2,927
|$3,544
|Clean
|$1,586
|$2,583
|$3,128
|Average
|$1,155
|$1,896
|$2,296
|Rough
|$724
|$1,208
|$1,464
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Camry XLE V6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,933
|$3,114
|$3,761
|Clean
|$1,702
|$2,749
|$3,319
|Average
|$1,240
|$2,017
|$2,436
|Rough
|$778
|$1,286
|$1,553
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Camry CE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,632
|$2,833
|$3,488
|Clean
|$1,436
|$2,500
|$3,078
|Average
|$1,046
|$1,835
|$2,259
|Rough
|$656
|$1,170
|$1,440
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Camry XLE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,845
|$3,013
|$3,653
|Clean
|$1,625
|$2,660
|$3,224
|Average
|$1,184
|$1,952
|$2,366
|Rough
|$742
|$1,244
|$1,508
Estimated values
1999 Toyota Camry LE 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,728
|$2,781
|$3,359
|Clean
|$1,521
|$2,454
|$2,964
|Average
|$1,108
|$1,801
|$2,176
|Rough
|$695
|$1,148
|$1,387