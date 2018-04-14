Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Navigation And Rear Entertainment System With Rear Camera And Usb Port Seat Trim; Leather; Processing Code Sunroof; Dual Skyscape 2-Panel Power Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Seat Trim; Leather-Appointed Seating On First And Second Rows Engine; 3.6L Sidi V6 Lt Preferred Equipment Group Navtraffic Reclining Front Buckets Seat; 4-Way Power Passenger Seating; 7-Passenger (2-2-3 Seating Configuration) Silver Ice Metallic Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT w/2LT with 128,915mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Chevrolet Traverse LT w/2LT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. The incredible 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT w/2LT is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chevrolet Traverse LT w/2LT is in a league of its own Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Chevrolet Traverse. Tires can be an expensive maintenance item. Luckily, this vehicle's tires are newly installed, so you've got miles and miles to go before you need to replace them. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse: Style meets practicality with the 2012 Chevy Traverse, which is closely related to the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia. At 205 inches long, the Traverse is larger than many crossover rivals, such as the Ford Edge or Toyota Highlander. The 2012 Chevy Traverse has a smooth eye-catching exterior, highlighted by the big twin-port, chrome-rimmed front grille and projector-beam headlights--a look intended to complement the Chevy Malibu. The Traverse is once again a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and it once again receives excellent ratings in federal government crash tests. MSRP starts at just under $30,000. Mileage performance is 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway with the front-wheel drivetrain and 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway in all-wheel drive form. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride, top safety ratings, fuel efficiency, A multi-passenger vehicle with soft, car-like styling, and roomy interior

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

19 Combined MPG ( 17 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1GNKRJED2CJ357833

Stock: CJ357833

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-15-2020