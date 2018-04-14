Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse for Sale Near Me
- 174,215 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,699$1,633 Below Market
Olivia Chrysler Center - Olivia / Minnesota
If you've been searching for just the right 2012 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT, well stop your search right here** ! All Around gem!!! All Around gem!!! Just lowered by $100.. All Wheel Drive, never get stuck again. Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee. Priced below NADA Retail!!! Climb into savings with our special pricing on this vigorous Vehicle** If you've been searching for just the right 2012 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT, well stop your search right here** One of the best things about this 2012 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT is something you can't see, but you'll be thankful for it every time you pull up to the pump!!! The staff at Olivia Chrysler Center is pleased to offer this 2012Chevrolet Traverse 2LT in Crystal Red Tintcoat. At Olivia Chrysler Center, you can trust in the quality of our expansive selection of pre-owned vehicles call (877) 240-1609 today to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVJED2CJ292428
Stock: UT14968A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-31-2020
- 200,710 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995$3,068 Below Market
Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Sterling Heights / Michigan
Form meets function with the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse. This Traverse has been driven with care for 200710 miles. It features an excellent mix of comfort and handling plus: We're overstocked and ready to make deals with all of our customers. Stop by the showroom for a test drive your dream car is waiting! Sterling Heights Dodge Chrysler Jeep, your 5 star dealer! Serving Michigan and beyond for over 25 years! Dedicated professionals to serve all of your automotive needs. We will never be undersold, always keeping the customer's satisfaction first! We build a relationship with our customers, not just a sale. We can help you with all of your transportation needs. Financing available for everybody!!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVLED0CJ292259
Stock: CJ292259
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 143,789 miles
$7,195$2,122 Below Market
DS Auto Imports - Springfield / Illinois
100% CUSTOMER SATISFACTION GOAL! - Quality, Low-Price, Warranties & Easy Financing... CLEAN CAR-FAX! Check out this super clean 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT AWD. It has options including premium alloy wheels, bucket seats, power windows and locks, luggage rack, power seats, 3rd row seating, back camera, cruise control, cd, am/fm radio, aux radio input, and more! Purchase with confidence since all of Ds' quality vehicles are thoroughly inspected. We stock and locate custom high-quality cars in all price ranges for our customers and friends.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVJED7CJ222472
Stock: 222472
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 152,609 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,995$2,551 Below Market
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
FERESH REBUILT ENGINE SPEND $ 2300 ON ENGINE GOOD RUNS AND DRIVES LOADED OVER 500 VEHICLES IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKREED8CJ133652
Stock: 133652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,731 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,185$2,929 Below Market
Kriegers of De Witt - De Witt / Iowa
Red Metallic 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ AWD 6-Speed Automatic Electronic with Overdrive 3.6L V6 SIDI Recent Arrival! Krieger Auto Group is a 4th Generation family owned and operated new car dealership representing products manufactured by GMC, Chevrolet, Buick, Ford, Lincoln, Jeep, Dodge and Ram. We have proudly been serving Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois since 1956. Kriegers prides itself on delivering the highest standards in automotive Sales and Service. Krieger Auto Group....Shop Us Once Your Family For Life. Memory Package, 10 Speakers, 3.16 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Way Power Passenger Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 7-Passenger Seating (2-2-3 Seating Configuration), 8-Way Power Driver Seat, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM Stereo w/MP3 Compatible CD Player, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-Dimming Inside Rear-View Mirror, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Bluetooth For Phone, Body-Color Moldings w/Chrome Bodyside Accents, Bodyside moldings, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Sound System, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Digital Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Exhaust w/Bright Tips, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Enhanced Driver Information Center, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated & Cooled Driver & Front Passenger Seats, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Integral Spotter Mirrors, Interior Patterned Center Stack Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Perforated Leather Seating Surfaces Seat Trim, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power Windows, Power windows, Power-Folding Heated Body-Color Outside Mirrors, Radio data system, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Park Assist, Rear Power Liftgate, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Reclining Front Bucket Seats, Redundant Audio Controls on Steering Wheel, Remote keyless entry, Remote Vehicle Start, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Universal Home Remote, Variable Effort Power Steering, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated front seats, and Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVLED0CJ258533
Stock: KT22355A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-27-2020
- 170,335 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,290$1,545 Below Market
Jansen Chevrolet - Germantown / Illinois
2012 Chevrolet Traverse 2LT Silver Ice Metallic Bluetooth, Local Trade, Clean Vehicle History Report, Power Rear Liftgate, 120 Volt AC Adapter w/3 Prong Power Outlet, 7 Passenger Seat Configurator Seating, ABS brakes, Automatic temperature control, Bose Premium 10-Speaker Audio System, Cruise Control, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Garage door transmitter, Heated front seats, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Preferred Equipment Group 1SC, Radio: AM/FM Stereo w/CD/DVD Player & MP3 Playback, Rear air conditioning, Rear Seat DVD Player, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRJED4CJ108370
Stock: J1783B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 173,174 miles
$6,255$3,671 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet West Colonial - Orlando / Florida
3rd Row Seat Seat; 8-Way Power Driver With Power Lumbar Bluetooth Connectivity For Phone Wheel; 17" (43.2 Cm) Compact Steel Spare Wheel And Tire Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Audio System; AM/FM Stereo With MP3 Compatible CD Player Bluetooth For Phone; Personal Cell Phone Connectivity To Vehicle Audio System Cyber Gray Metallic Dk Gray/Lt Gray; Premium Cloth Seat Trim Engine; 3.6L Sidi V6 Ls Preferred Equipment Group Reclining Front Buckets Seating; 8-Passenger (2-3-3 Seating Configuration) Steering Wheel; Leather-Wrapped Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRFED4CJ396212
Stock: CJ396212
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 128,916 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,457$1,839 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Navigation And Rear Entertainment System With Rear Camera And Usb Port Seat Trim; Leather; Processing Code Sunroof; Dual Skyscape 2-Panel Power Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Ebony; Seat Trim; Leather-Appointed Seating On First And Second Rows Engine; 3.6L Sidi V6 Lt Preferred Equipment Group Navtraffic Reclining Front Buckets Seat; 4-Way Power Passenger Seating; 7-Passenger (2-2-3 Seating Configuration) Silver Ice Metallic Transmission; 6-Speed Automatic; Electronically Controlled With Overdrive This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Thank you for your interest in one of AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT w/2LT with 128,915mi. This Chevrolet includes: ENGINE, 3.6L SIDI V6 V6 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This Chevrolet Traverse LT w/2LT defines excellence in an SUV. It has the convenience of limitless boundaries paired with city sophistication. The incredible 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT w/2LT is an invigorating performance machine that will pump adrenaline into any driver who dares to take the wheel. Do you really need any other reason to want one? This wonderfully appointed vehicle comes equipped with the options and features every driver craves. Intricately stitched leather and ergonomic design seats are among the details in which test drivers say that Chevrolet Traverse LT w/2LT is in a league of its own Drive any city's streets like you've lived there all your life using the navigation system on this Chevrolet Traverse. Tires can be an expensive maintenance item. Luckily, this vehicle's tires are newly installed, so you've got miles and miles to go before you need to replace them. More information about the 2012 Chevrolet Traverse: Style meets practicality with the 2012 Chevy Traverse, which is closely related to the Buick Enclave and GMC Acadia. At 205 inches long, the Traverse is larger than many crossover rivals, such as the Ford Edge or Toyota Highlander. The 2012 Chevy Traverse has a smooth eye-catching exterior, highlighted by the big twin-port, chrome-rimmed front grille and projector-beam headlights--a look intended to complement the Chevy Malibu. The Traverse is once again a Top Safety Pick from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety, and it once again receives excellent ratings in federal government crash tests. MSRP starts at just under $30,000. Mileage performance is 17 mpg city and 24 mpg highway with the front-wheel drivetrain and 16 mpg city/23 mpg highway in all-wheel drive form. This model sets itself apart with comfortable ride, top safety ratings, fuel efficiency, A multi-passenger vehicle with soft, car-like styling, and roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRJED2CJ357833
Stock: CJ357833
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 142,175 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,000$2,145 Below Market
Ellas Auto Outlet Inc - Woodford / Virginia
DVD ENTERTAINMENT**AWD/4X4**3RD ROW SEAT**BACKUP/REVERSE CAMERA ** WARRANTY++PRICED BELOW KBB VALUE--We are 2016 VIADA QUALITY DEALER RECIPIENT--WE STAND BEHIND OUR PRODUCT AND SERVICES WITH A 6 MONTH/6000 MILE WARRANTY ON ALL VEHICLES--RELIABLE. LUXURYSPORTY--WITH 3RD ROW SEAT GREAT CAR FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY--MULTIPLE TECH FEATURES--- MIDDLE SEAT CAPTAIN SEATS--GOLD exterior and GRAY Leather interior .Features include: --Engine 3.6L Variable Valve Timing V6 MPFI--Seats heated driver and front passenger--Steering wheel Tilt-Wheel and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock--Universal Home Remote includes garage door opener 3-channel programmable--Theft-deterrent system vehicle PASS-Key III engine immobilizer--Audio system controls rear with 2 headphone jacks--Antenna Quad-Band for AM/FM stereo and OnStar----power seat--heated seats--CD player--power sunroof--power window--power doorlock--keyless entry--alarm--A/C--Heat--ready to go price includes 6 month/6000 mile warranty please give us a call at 703-629-9371 or 540-582-8151 VEHICLE OPTIONS Axle 3.16 ratio Glass Solar-Ray deep-tinted (all windows except light-tinted glass on windshield and driver and front passenger side glass) Seat 2-way manual front passenger included with Premium Cloth Battery high capacity 660 cold-cranking amps GVWR 6411 lbs. (2908 kg) (CR14526 FWD models only.) Seat 8-way power driver with power lumbar Brakes 4-wheel antilock 4-wheel disc Headlamp control automatic on and off Spoiler rear Cargo storage tray under rear floor Headlamps dual cavity halogen Steering column tilt and telescopic with brake/transmission shift interlock Console front center with 2 cup holders covered storage bin and sliding armrest with storage Horn dual-note Steering power variable effort Cruise control electronic with set and resume speed Instrumentation enhanced Driver Information Center with personalization features speedometer tachometer outside temperature display low oil fuel and coolant indicators odometer trip odometer and trip computer with digital compass Suspension Ride and Handling Cupholders 12 total 1st row 2 center console 2 bottle holders in doors 2nd row 2 on door armrest 2 in center seat armrest or center console 2 bottle holders in doors 3rd row 2 on armrests Insulation acoustical package Tire Pressure Monitoring System (Does not monitor spare) Daytime running lamps Liftgate rear manual Trim interior painted center stack Defogger rear-window electric Lighting interior with theater dimming cargo compartment reading lights for front seats second row reading lamps integrated into dome light door-and tailgate-activated switches and illuminated entry and exit feature Visors driver and front passenger padded with cloth trim color-keyed and illuminated vanity mirrors Door handles chrome Mirror inside rearview manual day/night Wheel 17 (43.2 cm) compact steel spare wheel and tire Door locks rear child security Mirrors integral spotter for blind-zone Windows power with driver Express-Down Engine 3.6L SIDI V6 (281 hp [210 kW] @ 6300 rpm 266 lb-ft of torque @ 3400 rpm [359.1 N-m]) Mirrors outside heated power-adjustable body-color manual-folding with integrated turn signal indicators and (DTM) integral spotter mirror Wiper rear intermittent with washer Exhaust single outlet Moldings body-color bodyside Wipers front intermittent with washers Floor covering color-keyed carpeting
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGED6CJ142700
Stock: 691E3E
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 128,452 miles
$7,499$2,058 Below Market
1st Class Auto Sales - Inver Grove Heights / Minnesota
Traction ControlStabiliTrakABS (4-Wheel)Keyless EntryKeyless StartAir ConditioningAir Conditioning, RearPower WindowsPower Door LocksCruise ControlPower SteeringTilt & Telescoping WheelAM/FM StereoCD/MP3 (Single Disc)Premium SoundSiriusXM SatelliteBluetooth WirelessOnStarParking SensorsBackup CameraDual Air BagsSide Air BagsF&R Head Curtain Air BagsHeated SeatsPower SeatLeatherQuad Seating (4 Buckets)Daytime Running LightsRoof RackAlloy WheelsVehicle Runs Well, Smooth ride, Lots of storage, Arctic cold a/c, Must test drive, Drives great, Family friendly, Not seen any accidents, Available Satellite Radio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGED9CJ207849
Stock: 207849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 148,300 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,950$2,403 Below Market
Chicago Motors Direct - Addison / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGED5CJ274075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,161 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,430$1,351 Below Market
Starling Chevrolet Buick GMC - Saint Cloud / Florida
2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT 1LT, CLEAN CARFAX, 3RD ROW SEATING, 2ND ROW BUCKET SEATS, ALLOY WHEELS, PARK ASSIST, POWER SEAT, ALL WHEEL DRIVE. At Starling Chevy, Buick,GMC, you always get more for less! Visit our website at www.StarlingChevyBuickGMC.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGED1CJ380597
Stock: J380597T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 107,608 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$9,991
Alamo Toyota - San Antonio / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LTZ with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVLED1CJ107054
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 121,376 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,500$1,906 Below Market
Laura's Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Sullivan / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRGED4CJ396040
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 169,295 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$6,900$1,528 Below Market
Rick Honeyman Ford - Seneca / Kansas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRJED8CJ276996
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 110,056 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,900$2,107 Below Market
Capitol Auto Sales - Lansing / Michigan
Get approved Today !!! We offer Easy, Affordable, and Flexible Financing Options !!! CARFAX Available on all vehicles Extended Warranty available on most vehicles upon request. Trade-Ins Welcome ! We Buy Cars ! Address: 3021 S Cedar St Lansing, MI 48910 Website: www.capitolautosalesmi.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKREED0CJ151496
Stock: A4644
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,567 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,900$1,487 Below Market
Auto Boutique - Columbus / Ohio
Auto Boutique is proud to offer excellent, pre-owned vehicles. With our no haggle pricing policy you can be sure you're getting the best deal possible on every car as they already discounted and thousands below market value. Buying a car from us is easy. You can purchase the vehicle by paying cash or let our experienced business managers get you the best rate through our lending partners. We make these banks compete for your business so you get the best rate: Capital One, Wells Fargo, Ally Financial, TD Bank, Wright-Patt Credit Union, Santander, USAA and more! Give us a call to confirm if we are partnered with your lender. Visit our web site to fill out an application for a quick and easy approval. Thank you for considering Auto Boutique for your next vehicle purchase.*Disclaimer*Price listed does not include tax, title, registration, Zurich Shield $199 (paint & fabric protection) & documentation fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LS with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKRFED6CJ250720
Stock: R6758
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
- 122,000 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,995
Stillwater Auto Sales Inc. - Oakdale / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Chevrolet Traverse LT with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1GNKVGED0CJ166684
Certified Pre-Owned: No
