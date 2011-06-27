Estimated values
2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,149
|$22,702
|$25,447
|Clean
|$18,251
|$21,611
|$24,189
|Average
|$16,454
|$19,428
|$21,673
|Rough
|$14,658
|$17,246
|$19,158
Estimated values
2012 Toyota 4Runner Limited 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,799
|$21,467
|$24,299
|Clean
|$16,964
|$20,435
|$23,098
|Average
|$15,294
|$18,372
|$20,696
|Rough
|$13,624
|$16,309
|$18,293
Estimated values
2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,968
|$19,365
|$21,988
|Clean
|$15,219
|$18,435
|$20,901
|Average
|$13,720
|$16,573
|$18,727
|Rough
|$12,222
|$14,712
|$16,553
Estimated values
2012 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4dr SUV (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,979
|$18,245
|$20,764
|Clean
|$14,276
|$17,368
|$19,738
|Average
|$12,871
|$15,614
|$17,685
|Rough
|$11,465
|$13,861
|$15,632
Estimated values
2012 Toyota 4Runner Trail 4dr SUV 4WD (4.0L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$18,466
|$22,301
|$25,260
|Clean
|$17,600
|$21,229
|$24,012
|Average
|$15,867
|$19,086
|$21,514
|Rough
|$14,135
|$16,942
|$19,017