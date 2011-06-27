Used 2012 Toyota 4Runner Consumer Reviews
It is what it isn't
Dollar for dollar, the latest generation 4runner is the best body on frame suv ever. Obviously, this is not a car. It is not a crossover which is nothing more than a tall car in suv clothing. The 4runner eats rocks and mud for breakfast and then with one pass through the car wash rolls down main street with class and style. It is not designed to slalom like a sedan. This is intentional. The 4runner ride is exceptionally smooth and the off road capabilities and reliability are not comparable to any other vehicle in this price range. If you want nothing more than a tall car buy a Durango, Equinox, Cherokee, Explorer or even a Highlander. If you want a real suv buy a 4runner.
Makes Me Laugh!!
I laugh every time I read the reviews about the 2012 4runner because they are all way off!! People, please remember this is not a sports car or a preppy crossover which all of the experts unfairly compare this truck to. What these so called experts do not realize is that there is nothing out there comparable to this burly, reliable, beast of an SUV. Consumer reports with the 4-foot red-head who bashes the 4runner is ridiculous! She has the truck going through a slalom and says there is too much body roll! Really!! This truck is solid as a rock, will run for 300,000 miles and looks tough as nails. Do yourself a favor and test drive this truck and do not listen to the bad reviews....
Got What I Expected...
Purchased a 2012 4Runner 6 months ago. After 10K mi. the vehicle still performs as it did on day 1. The 4L engine is the largest V6 available in a mid sized SUV. Fuel mileage avgs 19-20 mpg with the best at 23 on longer road trips. If you actually test drive this SUV you will notice a stiff ride, similar to that of a truck...that's what I like about it. Ample storage space satisfies the needs of our family and all our stuff. Dashboard electronics work as expected and nav system got me up north without a problem. Biggest complaint would be lack of headroom. At 6' I'm at the upper limit without hitting my head on the roof. Compared to similar SUVs out there this is a great buy.
It's a Truck!
Had my 2012 for 10 months with 8,200 on the clock. Be aware: the 3 models have different suspensions; the SR5 being the softest. I didn't need the Trail, the Limited was a bit pricey, so I opted for the SR5. I swapped out the soft factory shocks for Bilstein HD's all around. Well worth it. No more nose dive or side to side wallowing. Gas mileage excellent. I consistently average 19.5-20 mpg. T4R is built like a tank and very tight; no squeaks or rattles. A few caveats: a few interior bits are cheap (door grips), transmission is quick to upshift, could use more sound deadening. Engine feels like it has less than 270 hp, but mash the pedal and it scoots. No problems to date. Nice truck!
ALMOST 5 YRS OF OWNERSHIP
This is our third 4runner & (still have the 1998 limited & the 2008 limited). The 2012 runs great but is a little underpowered getting up to freeway speeds quickly. Doors sound tinny when closing. More room inside than the older models. Third row seat never used to date. Leather option still looks great. Nav screen not illuminated enough. Overall satisfied as it never has had problems. Plan to keep atleast a few more years. It's garaged and i use amsoil with mobil one oil filters on all three.
