I have a 2015 Nissan Sentra with only 19k miles on it. The transmission is already going! I was having major problems lately (and some at the 5k miles mark I didn't realize was linked until now). I've been getting loud thudding noises upon accelerating, metal clinking noises, pulling, erratic RPM's, a loud thudding sound driving down a steep mountain (Big Bear, CA), only able to go about 40-45mph up hills, loss of power when trying to merge onto freeway, gears switching (going slow) upon accelerating when trying to cross traffic, etc. (Dangerous!) I took it in to my mechanic yesterday thinking it was something hitting the inner tire, or some front end issue. After telling the owner/mechanic, he immediately asked if it was a newer Nissan. He took it for a test drive, came back and said, "this is definitely your transmission. Nissan is infamous for these problems with their CVT transmission systems!" He has seen this SEVERAL times, and even got rid of his own Nissan due to same problems with the CVT transmission. He nearly went off a cliff when the SECOND transmission went out on him. He said that I should immediately get it in to the dealer to have it fixed (I have extended warranty). I did that today, spent 3 hours there, only to have them tell me that there were "no error codes". I was shocked to say the least. The mechanic then took it for a test drive with me, and he heard the thudding noise upon accelerating from a stop several times, but the loud metal clinking sound didn't happen on the short test drive. I told them how I am very much aware of these problems with Nissan's CVT transmissions, because I did a simple Google search last night, and was shocked and disgusted by the hundreds upon hundreds of reviews regarding this issue with other Nissan owners. He then said that I can bring my car back on Tuesday (2/12/19) and they will actually look at the transmission itself. I couldn't believe that they didn't do that today. They just checked for error codes, which doesn't always show up when you have problems. So, they are now going to cost me more of my time and money to take it in to have it properly looked at, when that should've been done today, especially when they know full well of the CVT problems in Nissan's, especially in the time frame my make/model falls in. After reading hundreds of reviews in discussion forums, I see that many people are on their 2nd to 4th transmission replacement, and many eventually get rid of them. The problem is, even though Nissan extended their warranty on their CVT transmissions (they know why!), and you get the car "fixed", it will never really be fixed. The reason being that the faulty transmission will be replaced with the same type of faulty CVT transmission. You will always be at risk for being stranded, in a dangerous situation on the road, and always wasting your time taking it to get repaired. You can never fully feel comfortable driving anywhere, especially on long trips, up inclines/hills, or in hot weather, etc., as long as this issue remains. I still have payments on this unreliable and dangerous car until 2021, and do not feel comfortable driving it, especially with my children in it, anywhere. I had to cancel a trip this weekend due to this issue. I shouldn't have to worry about such things on a new car that only has 19k miles on it! I have owned several Nissan's, trusted them, and used to rave about the quality. Not anymore. Just do a Google search and find out for yourself.

Read more