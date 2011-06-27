  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1999 Nissan Sentra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(49)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

1999 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Affordable and functional transportation.
  • Not much to look at. Traction control not available.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Sentra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$749 - $1,750
Used Sentra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Though it is refined, roomy and reliable, Nissan's smallest sedan has not been the success Nissan hoped for during the past three years. Offered in three trim levels (XE, GXE and SE-L), the current generation Sentra debuted in 1995 and has failed to become a hot seller because of the car's frumpy looks. In defense of its styling elements, Nissan attributes its low 0.33 coefficient of drag to the car's high rear decklid, steeply raked windshield and low hood line. The design also provides enhanced visibility and a spacious trunk. This year, at least Nissan gave the car's front-end a once-over, adding a new headlight treatment, grille and front fascia.

Unlike its exterior, the Sentra's guts have never been a problem. An impressive 1.6-liter DOHC four-cylinder engine that cranks out 115 horsepower and 115 foot-pounds of torque powers the XE and GXE Sentras. The top-of-the-line SE-Limited model is equipped with the 2.0-liter DOHC 140-horsepower engine that first appeared on the now defunct 200SX SE-R sport coupe. Smart customers looking for a fast set of wheels will pick this engine over the offerings from Honda and Toyota; the Civic and Corolla can't touch the Sentra SE-L in the fun-to-drive department.

The GXE trim level has been tinkered with this year as well and is now available with a Limited Edition Option Package that includes an AM/FM/CD audio system, remote keyless entry with selective unlocking, 14-inch alloy wheels, sport seats, tachometer, door ajar warning light, front stabilizer bar, floor mats, body-color mirrors, door handles and side moldings, and a Limited Edition badge.

Other pluses in the Sentra's credit column include standard air conditioning, power door locks and power windows on all but the XE. All models include a tilt steering wheel, two-speed intermittent wipers, side-window demisters and rear window defoggers. In 1999, Nissan adds three new exterior paint color options for Sentra buyers: Charcoal Mist, Vivid Teal and Ruby Pearl.

To our eyes, the Sentra's styling is still plain vanilla, but beneath its countenance, consumers will find a willing, reliable vehicle that is surprisingly well assembled and quite affordable. And if your taste in driving runs toward the quick and curvy, you won't be able to find a better pocket rocket than the Sentra SE-L.

1999 Highlights

Fresh front-end styling, a Limited Edition Option Package for GXE models and some new paint colors constitute the changes for 1999.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Nissan Sentra.

5(49%)
4(43%)
3(8%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.4
49 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 49 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Reliable and Enjoyable
Florida Fun,08/19/2006
This was a first car purchase. It really was a great car to drive. The only difficulty was an air fan problem after six years of owning it. Well worth the purchase price and very reliable.
Great car!
Jearbear,11/08/2006
I have maintained this car through out the last 7 years, it is in good shape and runs great. I really enjoy driving it. I plan on buying my 6th sentra when I am finished with this one. There have been NO wrecks in the car and I drove it off the lot w/12 miles on it. Six of those miles, were test driven by me.
Old Faithful
NATE,11/19/2006
Aside from being extreme;y reliable (although the timing belt broke at about 110k miles) I feel extra safe in it. I was involved in 4 accidents in this car and it still goes like a pro. Now, 126k miles later-my car still runs like a new pro..
Great Car
GEM-NEY,12/01/2004
My 1999 Nissan Sentra has been a great car. I use it to commute to work and school. I have been getting great mileage. If you are familiar with the Bay Area, I can make it from San Jose to San Francisco and back on only a quarter tank of gas. This is a very comfortable car.
See all 49 reviews of the 1999 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 28 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1999 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver3 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1999 Nissan Sentra

Used 1999 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 1999 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan. Available styles include SE 4dr Sedan, GXE 4dr Sedan, SE Limited 4dr Sedan, and XE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Nissan Sentra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Nissan Sentra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 1999 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $21,913.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $22,508.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 11 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,658.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 2 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,254.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

Related Used 1999 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles