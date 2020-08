Used 2012 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon

This vehicle is sold AS IS. An inspection report can be provided. This 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL is proudly offered by Kendall Toyota of Bend Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. This 2012 Nissan Sentra has great acceleration and wonderful styling without sacrificing exceptional fuel economy. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. More information about the 2012 Nissan Sentra: The Sentra is Nissan's compact sedan, competing with the likes of the Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus and Hyundai Elantra. Compared to these vehicles, the Sentra has a somewhat sportier look and feel--especially in its top SE-R and SE-R Spec V models. It's also one of the better for backseat and trunk space and the sporty SE-R Spec V provides a good alternative between standard-issue compact sedans and tuner-influenced models like the Mazdaspeed3 and Subaru WRX. Interesting features of this model are performance and handling in SE-R Spec V trim, folding rear seats, large trunk, Good list of features for the money, and comfortable ride

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Trip Computer .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB6AP8CL780899

Stock: XU7573A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 05-30-2020