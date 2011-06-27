I bought my '91 Sentra brand new and had it serviced according to schedule by Nissan for all major service milestones and was very regular with changing the oil and doing any type of maintenance. I kept the car 16 years before selling it and going with a new 2007 Maxima. I had 265,000 miles on the Sentra and it ran great when I sold it; nothing was wrong with it other than the trunk seal allowed rainwater to get into the trunk. Over it's life with me it had one clutch job at 140k miles, routine brake jobs & other minor maintenance but never let me down. When new it would get 40+ mpg on the highway and when older would still get over get 30 mpg. It was very, very easy on the pocket book!

