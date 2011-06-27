  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1991 Nissan Sentra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(32)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

1991 Nissan Sentra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Sentra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$744 - $1,759
Used Sentra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1991 Highlights

The Nissan Sentra is totally redesigned for 1991. Edges are smoothed out and corners are rounded, giving the '91 Sentra a more substantial feel. A racy SE-R is introduced with an outstanding little 140-horsepower engine. All other Sentras get a 110-horsepower engine that is about average for this class. A four-speed automatic transmission is available on all Sentras but the SE-R.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1991 Nissan Sentra.

5(63%)
4(34%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
32 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 32 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

One of best cars i ever had !
gmasta,05/05/2014
1992 sentra coupe 5 speed - bought it with 60,000 miles - beat a living crap out of it- did about 45,000 miles in 2 years and changed 6 or 7 sets of tires - cause i was burning them to the wires ! - nothing broken ever in this car and then i sold it with about 105,000 miles to my friend - he beat it even more for about 2 years and finally at about 150,000 miles he hit a huge pot hole that broke suspension ,wheel and engine and transmission mounts and he turned it to the junk yard after that - car was still running !
bang for the buck
jeffm,11/14/2002
This car rocks. I read about SE-Rs ten years ago and found this one by accident about 2 years ago on a lot for $2200. It was a one-owner car in great condition, aside from fading paint. It is small, fun to drive, very fast, very maneuverable, and just the perfect car for a guy on a budget.
Amazing little car that sets the bar
kscommuter,09/18/2011
I bought my '91 Sentra brand new and had it serviced according to schedule by Nissan for all major service milestones and was very regular with changing the oil and doing any type of maintenance. I kept the car 16 years before selling it and going with a new 2007 Maxima. I had 265,000 miles on the Sentra and it ran great when I sold it; nothing was wrong with it other than the trunk seal allowed rainwater to get into the trunk. Over it's life with me it had one clutch job at 140k miles, routine brake jobs & other minor maintenance but never let me down. When new it would get 40+ mpg on the highway and when older would still get over get 30 mpg. It was very, very easy on the pocket book!
awesome car
lewis,04/30/2002
I have had my SER for 6 years now. Absolutely no problems except CV boot replacement. The car is still very fast and gets great mileage. What other car from the early 90s has a 7600 rpm redline and gets 30 miles to a gallon? Back seat is very spacious with good head room. Overall, I am extremely happy with the car. I don't think the new SER is in the same league. So if you are lucky enough to find one the best cars according to Car and Driver, get it!
See all 32 reviews of the 1991 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1991 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1991 Nissan Sentra

Used 1991 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 1991 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra Coupe, Sentra SE-R. Available styles include XE 4dr Sedan, SE-R 2dr Coupe, SE 2dr Coupe, XE 2dr Coupe, E 2dr Coupe, E 4dr Sedan, and GXE 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 1991 Nissan Sentra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1991 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1991 Nissan Sentra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1991 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 1991 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $19,320.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $12,917.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $7,986.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $10,140.

Should I lease or buy a 1991 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

Related Used 1991 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles