1991 Nissan Sentra Review
Edmunds' Expert Review
1991 Highlights
The Nissan Sentra is totally redesigned for 1991. Edges are smoothed out and corners are rounded, giving the '91 Sentra a more substantial feel. A racy SE-R is introduced with an outstanding little 140-horsepower engine. All other Sentras get a 110-horsepower engine that is about average for this class. A four-speed automatic transmission is available on all Sentras but the SE-R.
gmasta,05/05/2014
1992 sentra coupe 5 speed - bought it with 60,000 miles - beat a living crap out of it- did about 45,000 miles in 2 years and changed 6 or 7 sets of tires - cause i was burning them to the wires ! - nothing broken ever in this car and then i sold it with about 105,000 miles to my friend - he beat it even more for about 2 years and finally at about 150,000 miles he hit a huge pot hole that broke suspension ,wheel and engine and transmission mounts and he turned it to the junk yard after that - car was still running !
jeffm,11/14/2002
This car rocks. I read about SE-Rs ten years ago and found this one by accident about 2 years ago on a lot for $2200. It was a one-owner car in great condition, aside from fading paint. It is small, fun to drive, very fast, very maneuverable, and just the perfect car for a guy on a budget.
kscommuter,09/18/2011
I bought my '91 Sentra brand new and had it serviced according to schedule by Nissan for all major service milestones and was very regular with changing the oil and doing any type of maintenance. I kept the car 16 years before selling it and going with a new 2007 Maxima. I had 265,000 miles on the Sentra and it ran great when I sold it; nothing was wrong with it other than the trunk seal allowed rainwater to get into the trunk. Over it's life with me it had one clutch job at 140k miles, routine brake jobs & other minor maintenance but never let me down. When new it would get 40+ mpg on the highway and when older would still get over get 30 mpg. It was very, very easy on the pocket book!
lewis,04/30/2002
I have had my SER for 6 years now. Absolutely no problems except CV boot replacement. The car is still very fast and gets great mileage. What other car from the early 90s has a 7600 rpm redline and gets 30 miles to a gallon? Back seat is very spacious with good head room. Overall, I am extremely happy with the car. I don't think the new SER is in the same league. So if you are lucky enough to find one the best cars according to Car and Driver, get it!
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
