Vehicle overview

The 2010 Nissan Sentra torpedoes the notion that economy cars must have relatively cramped cabins. Full-size adults fit just fine, thanks to the Sentra's tall hatchback roots -- its platform is derived from the Euro-market Renault Mégane. Despite this French connection, the Sentra retains Nissan's trademark sporty-yet-functional interior design, including orange backlighting and a nicely contoured steering wheel. However, its driving character is just so-so by the ever-escalating standards of this segment.

Under the hood, at least, the Sentra is plenty competitive. Most models come with a solid 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 140 horsepower and up to 34 miles per gallon on the highway. Standard on the uplevel SE-R is a 2.5-liter four that sacrifices a few mpg in return for a healthy 37-hp power bump. The high-performance SE-R Spec V receives a massaged version of the 2.5-liter engine with a 7,000-rpm redline and an impressive 200 hp and 180 pound-feet of torque. Nissan has made a point of offering capable power plants across its model lineup, and the Sentra is no exception.

But unlike competitors that include the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Mitsubishi Lancer, the Sentra's handling abilities are unremarkable. Even the SE-R models fall short of segment-leading sport compacts, though they're certainly sharp enough to be entertaining. Yet there's not the expected payoff in ride comfort, as the Sentra's suspension allows some unpleasant impact harshness as well. Softly sprung economy sedans like the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla do a better job here.

Overall, the 2010 Nissan Sentra is a midpack small sedan -- worth considering if the price is right, but not particularly desirable. We appreciate the Sentra's technology offerings, including its new-for-2010 optional navigation system, but it takes more than high-tech toys to hack it in this segment. The Sentra is not a bad car by any means; rivals like the Civic, Elantra, Mazda 3 and Lancer just happen to be better all-around choices.