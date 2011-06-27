  1. Home
2010 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious seating, intuitive control layout, varied engine lineup.
  • Droning acceleration with CVT, flinty ride, forgettable handling in all but the SE-R models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2010 Nissan Sentra offers a roomy interior as well as respectable fuel economy and power. However, it's a step behind the class leaders in terms of driving dynamics and all-around desirability.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Nissan Sentra torpedoes the notion that economy cars must have relatively cramped cabins. Full-size adults fit just fine, thanks to the Sentra's tall hatchback roots -- its platform is derived from the Euro-market Renault Mégane. Despite this French connection, the Sentra retains Nissan's trademark sporty-yet-functional interior design, including orange backlighting and a nicely contoured steering wheel. However, its driving character is just so-so by the ever-escalating standards of this segment.

Under the hood, at least, the Sentra is plenty competitive. Most models come with a solid 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that produces 140 horsepower and up to 34 miles per gallon on the highway. Standard on the uplevel SE-R is a 2.5-liter four that sacrifices a few mpg in return for a healthy 37-hp power bump. The high-performance SE-R Spec V receives a massaged version of the 2.5-liter engine with a 7,000-rpm redline and an impressive 200 hp and 180 pound-feet of torque. Nissan has made a point of offering capable power plants across its model lineup, and the Sentra is no exception.

But unlike competitors that include the Honda Civic, Mazda 3 and Mitsubishi Lancer, the Sentra's handling abilities are unremarkable. Even the SE-R models fall short of segment-leading sport compacts, though they're certainly sharp enough to be entertaining. Yet there's not the expected payoff in ride comfort, as the Sentra's suspension allows some unpleasant impact harshness as well. Softly sprung economy sedans like the Hyundai Elantra and Toyota Corolla do a better job here.

Overall, the 2010 Nissan Sentra is a midpack small sedan -- worth considering if the price is right, but not particularly desirable. We appreciate the Sentra's technology offerings, including its new-for-2010 optional navigation system, but it takes more than high-tech toys to hack it in this segment. The Sentra is not a bad car by any means; rivals like the Civic, Elantra, Mazda 3 and Lancer just happen to be better all-around choices.

2010 Nissan Sentra models

The 2010 Nissan Sentra is offered in six trim levels: 2.0, 2.0 S, 2.0 SR, 2.0 SL, SE-R and SE-R Spec V. The base model 2.0 includes 15-inch steel wheels, power windows and locks, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, air-conditioning and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. Add-ons for the base 2.0 are few.

The 2.0 S gains 16-inch steel wheels, driver seat height adjustment, keyless entry, cruise control, power mirrors, a trip computer, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a six-speaker stereo with MP3 capability. The 2.0 SR adds an SE-R-inspired body kit and 16-inch alloy wheels at no extra cost.

Opting for the 2.0 SL trim nets 16-inch alloy wheels, keyless ignition and entry, satellite radio, overhead storage for CDs and a 4.3-inch color display audio head unit with Bluetooth and an iPod adapter. Many of the SL's standard features are available as options for the 2.0 S. Options available for either S or SL trims include a sunroof, heated front seats, a rear spoiler, a trunk divider and an eight-speaker Rockford Fosgate sound system with a six-CD changer. Leather upholstery is available, but only on the SL. As with other Nissans, these options are grouped into larger, more expensive packages.

The Sentra SE-R trim level heaps on more amenities to the SL trim, but keyless start, satellite radio and steering-wheel-mounted audio controls are available only as options. Standard features for the SE-R include 17-inch alloy wheels, more performance-minded suspension tuning, larger brakes, a lower body kit, cloth sport seats, aluminum-trimmed pedals, the SL's color-display stereo and gauges for oil pressure and G-force.

The SE-R Spec V further enhances the SE-R's sporting nature by adding higher-performance tires, an even firmer and lower suspension, larger front brakes and racier interior trim. One drawback to the added performance of the Spec V is a reinforcement brace that prevents the rear seats from folding. Both SE-R models offer options like a sunroof and the Rockford Fosgate sound system, but keyless ignition and entry are only available with the standard SE-R. A limited-slip front differential is only available on the Spec V.

A navigation system (late availability) with real-time traffic is optional on the SL and both SE-R models, as is a back-up camera.

2010 Highlights

The 2010 Nissan Sentra receives a new optional navigation system (late availability) that includes a 5-inch color screen and real-time traffic information. Other tweaks include revised headlights and taillights for all models, a new grille and front fascia for the 2.0, 2.0 S and 2.0 SL, a standard 4.3-inch color-display audio head unit with iPod and Bluetooth controls for 2.0 SL and the SE-R models, and an optional back-up camera for the navigation system. Also, the 2.0SL receives standard stability control, but its leather upholstery is now optional rather than standard. Finally, the slight fuel economy increase provided by last year's "FE+" trim level has been added to all models with the 2.0-liter engine and continuously variable transmission (CVT).

Performance & mpg

Nissan Sentra 2.0 models come equipped with a 2.0-liter inline four-cylinder engine that produces 140 hp and 147 pound-feet of torque. Power is routed to the front wheels through a CVT or a six-speed manual gearbox (base 2.0 only). Fuel economy for the CVT registers an EPA-estimated 26 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 29 mpg in combined driving, while the manual transmission drops fuel economy noticeably to 24/31/27 mpg.

The Sentra SE-R models feature four-cylinder engines that displace 2.5 liters. The regular SE-R cranks out 177 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque, and a CVT with manual shift control is the only transmission available. For those with more of an appetite for power and performance, the SE-R Spec V produces a higher-revving 200 hp and 180 lb-ft of torque, and it's available only with a six-speed manual. In performance testing, we clocked a Spec V from zero to 60 mph in a quick 6.7 seconds. The added performance hurts fuel economy, but not too much -- the SE-R manages 24/30/26 mpg and the Spec V returns 21/28/24 mpg, though the latter requires premium fuel.

Safety

The entire 2010 Nissan Sentra line comes standard with front-seat side airbags and full-length side curtain airbags. Antilock brakes are an option for the base 2.0 model and standard on all others. The higher-performing SE-R models come with four-wheel disc brakes, while the others have rear drums. Stability control is standard on the 2.0SL, SE-R and SE-R Spec V, but unavailable on other Sentras.

In government crash testing, the Nissan Sentra earned a perfect five-star rating for front passenger protection in frontal and side-impact crashes. Four stars were given for rear-seat side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Sentra its highest score of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side impacts.

Driving

Overall, the 2010 Nissan Sentra gets the job done on the road. The 2.0-liter engine is adequately smooth and peppy, but the CVT causes an irritating engine drone during acceleration. On smooth tarmac the ride quality is suitable, but when things get rough, the Sentra's suspension lets a notable amount of impact harshness filter through. Handling is forgettable in 2.0 models.

Those looking for performance will gravitate toward the SE-R models. Both variants are more at home in tight corners, but the Spec V is significantly sharper, and its free-revving yet torque-rich engine delivers plenty of lively fun. However, compared to other sport compacts in their price range, even the Spec V isn't especially fun to drive. Part of the problem is its balky manual shifter, which feels awkward and imprecise relative to the slick six-speed in the Honda Civic Si.

Interior

Inside, the Sentra is recognizably a Nissan product, with the company's trademark orange backlighting, sporty gauges and slick-looking but easy-to-use controls. Impressive high-tech goodies like available navigation, iPod and Bluetooth functionality sweeten the deal. Materials quality is decent and the cabin is surprisingly spacious, comfortably accommodating taller adults in any seat. Smaller drivers, however, may feel as though they're sitting in a cave due to the Sentra's high dashboard and beltline. The non-telescoping steering wheel doesn't help driver comfort either. Trunk space is good for this segment at 13.1 cubic feet.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Nissan Sentra.

Avoid the Snetra
bcramer003,01/08/2012
Poor acceleration and lots of road noise at highway speed. Poor material used in interior. I have had three warrenty issues and had to pay to replace brakes and rotors at 20k miles. The car has also had to be alligned twice in the first year of ownership.
20K Mile Review - Sentra SR
malachy,05/18/2011
This is an interesting car. There are times I am underwhelmed with it, other times I am really glad I decided to go with it. The size, comfort, and ride of the car are some of it's best attributes. I bought the car because of the front seat. The looks of the car appear to be polarizing. I like the looks compared to other cars in this class. As a guy though, all I see are girls driving it around. The performance is pretty average. The CVT is still an enigma to me, although I am fairly happy with it. The engine drone and tapping (when below 56 degrees) I can do with out. I feel the gas mileage is great (34 - 75% highway). I have gotten 38 on trips before.
A great, practical car
star2007,09/10/2012
I've had my 2010 Nissan Sentra for about two years now and I love it! I previously owned a used 1995 Nissan Maxima, which had 200,000 miles and served me well, but I was ready for something new. This is a very practical car -- good gas mileage, big trunk (good for golf clubs), and nice features (auxiliary input for Ipod). The feel of a CVT took some getting used to but now I really like it. The car has more power than other compact cars I've driven that are rather gutless. I've had no major issues in the past two years -- just needed a replacement of one sun visor while still under warranty.
Love my 2010 Sentra!!
Mel,08/08/2015
2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)
I got this car brand new and haven't had any problems with it. I currently have 133k miles on it and am now having to put minor money into it for routine age/mileage repairs. I've almost driven the wheels off of it and it is still a reliable work horse. I'd buy another one of I could! Great car!!!
See all 77 reviews of the 2010 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2010 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More About This Model

It's easy to get lost in the middle. Overlooked and struggling to get attention just like the usual middle child, the 2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V knows a thing or two about being cast adrift in nebulous middle ground. This high-performance variant of the 2010 Nissan Sentra is neither a leader nor a laggard, falling in midpack when measured against its segment rivals.

If you're shopping the Spec V, you place a premium on athletic handling. This front-wheel-drive Nissan is crisp and engaging compared to the other Sentra variants, but little has been done to develop it as more attention-getting cars have appeared in the marketplace, among them the Honda Civic Si, Mazdaspeed 3, Mitsubishi Lancer GTS and Subaru Impreza WRX.

That's not to say the Spec V doesn't have its strengths. Its 2.5-liter four-cylinder engine has impressive power, while the cabin measures out as among the most spacious in the segment.

In the end, the Spec V makes its bid for respectability based on price and its Nissan brand, as its performance simply doesn't prove compelling enough to compete against cars that have a higher profile in the marketplace. If you want a Nissan sport sedan, then this is the one to have; but if you don't have brand loyalty, the 2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V is likely to be overlooked.

Used 2010 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2010 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra SE-R Spec V. Available styles include 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT), and SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Nissan Sentra?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Nissan Sentra trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S is priced between $5,500 and$8,599 with odometer readings between 61515 and119161 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR is priced between $6,000 and$6,000 with odometer readings between 112537 and112537 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Nissan Sentra SE-R is priced between $8,995 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 62201 and62201 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 6 used and CPO 2010 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,500 and mileage as low as 61515 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2010 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 5 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,211.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,822.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $15,199.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $20,593.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

