Used 2010 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

Bravo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Alhambra - Alhambra / California

Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean Carfax, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede Cloth Seat Trim, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD CVT with Xtronic

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

29 Combined MPG ( 26 City/ 34 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB6AP7AL633499

Stock: C70041

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-12-2020