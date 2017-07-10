Used 2010 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 108,403 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,191$1,234 Below Market
Regal Acura - Lakeland / Florida
CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Cloth. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Recent Arrival! Red Brick Metallic 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Come test drive this vehicle @ our Regal Chevrolet /Kia location 1025 Bartow Rd. Lakeland fl. 33801 ( Beside Lakeland Highschool) To Schedule an appointment or for additional info call (863)860-2052 /(863-904-1170)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP7AL692598
Stock: 20C512B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 106,671 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,750$2,509 Below Market
Best Buy Motors - Lafayette / Indiana
Visit Best Buy Motors online at www.bestbuymotorsin.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 765-449-0490 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP2AL606940
Stock: 3550
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 162,590 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$3,000$1,268 Below Market
Tooele Chevrolet Buick - Tooele / Utah
2010 Nissan **SOLD AS-IS**, MECH SPECIAL, Sentra 2.0 S, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Super Black Metallic, charcoal Cloth. ***This vehicle is being sold AS-IS. We invite you to inspect this vehicle in person. No warranty included or implied. Dealer documentation fee, tax, title, license and registration will be collected at time of purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP9AL660011
Stock: D1466D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
View OffersAdEditors Recommend SV2019 Nissan SentraS, SV, SR, SR TURBO, SL, NISMOSEE ALL TRIMSCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 65,815 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,144$1,029 Below Market
Baron Honda - Patchogue / New York
*In Store Pricing may vary. *Please print a copy of the desired vehicle and present it your sales person upon arrival. *All prices exclude, Tax, DMV, and Dealer Fees. *Must Finance through Baron Honda. (Subject to Lender's Approval)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP3AL703466
Stock: U23289
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 109,987 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$5,990
Dallas Autos Direct - Carrollton / Texas
Thank you for your interest in one of Dallas Autos Direct's online offerings. Please continue for more information regarding this 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with 109,987mi. If you are looking for a vehicle with great styling, options and incredible fuel economy, look no further than this quality automobile. With less than 109,987mi on this Nissan Sentra, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Look no further, you have found exactly what you've been looking for. More information about the 2010 Nissan Sentra: The Sentra has always been a good value, but with prices lower in 2010 than in 2009 and a minor but refreshing redesign this year, Nissan has staked out its territory in the compact sedan market, against such foes as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Fuel economy is great across the board, with the 2.0-liter CVT cranking out the highest gas mileage at 26 city and 34 highway. This model sets itself apart with Prices reduced on all Sentra models for 2010, lots of options for an entry-level sedan, and two high-performance 200-hp performance models available Finance available with applicable fees.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP7AL654238
Stock: AL654238
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- 61,861 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,696$995 Below Market
Sheehy Nissan of White Marsh - White Marsh / Maryland
SHEEHY SELECT - 125 PT INSPECTION, BACKUP CAMERA. CARFAX One-Owner. 2.0 FWD Come see why we're one of the HIGHEST SELLING DEALERS in MARYLAND! We start with a GREAT SELECTION of PREMIUM INVENTORY all listed at BELOW MARKET PRICING and continue on to provide a GREAT SERVICE EXPERIENCE throughout the buying process! All of our prices are BASED ON THE RESEARCH of competitive vehicles in our local marketplace-They are ACCURATE and IN-LINE with what you will find through your own research. This helps to avoid a lengthy back-and-forth negotiation process. Call today to EXPERIENCE THE DIFFERENCE!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP4AL677895
Stock: U531297A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 55,902 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,999$1,325 Below Market
Hyundai of Lincolnwood - Lincolnwood / Illinois
Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR Silver Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 61064 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP7AL721615
Stock: AL721615
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
View OffersAd2019 Nissan SentraSpecial offers availableView OffersVisit CPO.NissanUSA.com for detailsCPO.NissanUSA.comDisclaimer*
- 120,667 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,891$983 Below Market
Runde Chevrolet - East Dubuque / Illinois
2.0L V4 FWD Automatic 4 Door Gas POWER WINDOWS POWER DOOR LOCKS AIR CONDITIONING TILT WHEEL STEERING CRUISE CONTROL CD STEREO AM/FM STEREO KEYLESS ENTRY - REMOTE BUCKET SEATS/CONSOLE ABS BRAKES AIRBAGS - DUAL FRONT TRACTION CONTROL FOLDING REAR SEAT STEERING WHEEL CONTROLS AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION FOG LITES DRIVER INFO CENTER **local trade** ** AS IS- NO WARRANTY ** 16 WHEELSGre
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP2AL618375
Stock: AL618375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 139,343 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$4,955$404 Below Market
Bravo Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Alhambra - Alhambra / California
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Clean Carfax, 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede Cloth Seat Trim, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 4D Sedan 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V FWD CVT with XtronicBravo Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM dealership is a new kind of dealership, where we put our customers’ needs first. We are located in Alhambra, CA, just miles east from the Downtown Los Angeles area. Our dealership has been proudly serving the Los Angeles area and the San Gabriel Valley community under our new ownership as of June 6, 2017. When coming into contact with our dealership, you will receive personalized attention from all of our employees. We are a honest and transparent dealership that is willing to reach a fair deal with you! We always maintain an up-to-date inventory of nearly 400 units, with a wide selection of new and certified pre-owned Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, and Ram vehicles and other pre-owned vehicles of other makes and models for you to choose from. When shopping for a new vehicle you will get assigned a professional Product Specialist to help you complete your purchase. Our Service Department does not fall behind, we have on-hand knowledgeable Service Advisor’s that offer multi-lingual service in English, Spanish, and Mandarin Chinese.Prices do not include government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, and any emission testing charge. Prices of vehicles on this website do not necessarily include accessories that may have been installed on any of our vehicles at the dealership. Advertised selling price does NOT apply to leases. Here at Alhambra Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram, we will work with you on getting the most value for your current vehicle trade in, no matter the condition it is in, and get you into the new or pre-owned vehicle you want! Call or e-mail us to learn more about the current lease or finance specials on this vehicle. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this information, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained in the description for this vehicle. Please verify any information in question with our professional sales staff. All applicable rebates require proof of qualification and proper documentation before vehicle delivery. Please call to see if you qualify for additional factory rebates!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP7AL633499
Stock: C70041
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-12-2020
- 112,537 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,000$773 Below Market
Frederick Subaru - Frederick / Maryland
Pending Inspection, No Accidents, Cruise Control, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Alloy Wheels, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal w/Sport Cloth Seat Trim, ABS brakes, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Remote keyless entry. Odometer is 4658 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP7AL698403
Stock: S14782B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 107,605 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$5,911
Regional Hyundai - Broken Arrow / Oklahoma
**LOCAL TRADE**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**.2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Brilliant Silver Metallic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP9AL647405
Stock: H14916B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 109,638 miles
$6,100$396 Below Market
Schaumburg Honda - Schaumburg / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2010 Nissan FWD Sentra 2.0 S Brilliant Silver Metallic CVT with Xtronic Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 4020 miles below market average! With some available options like 16" x 6.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD/MP3 w/6 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bodyside moldings, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede Cloth Seat Trim, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers. At Schaumburg Honda Automobiles we have the perfect Honda for you. It doesnâ t matter if you are from Schaumburg, Elmhurst, Chicago, Crystal Lake, Skokie, or any part of Northeastern Illinois, we have just the Honda vehicle that you are looking for. New Honda, Used, Preowned, Certified. We have cars under 10k and some under 5k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP4AL621780
Stock: 16553P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- 9,416 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,998
CarMax Danvers - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Danvers / Massachusetts
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in MA, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP0AL727076
Stock: 18615146
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,057 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,456$1,137 Below Market
O'Neil Buick GMC - Warminster / Pennsylvania
Recent Arrival! This 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in Brilliant Silver Metallic features: 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic FWD CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 86545 miles below market average! Our model lineup is second to none! Make sure you swing in today to get an incredible deal on many new and used Buick and GMC models. These vehicles come packed full of features including a one-of-a-kind navigation system that will get you to any location efficiently and safely. Have kids and want to keep them entertained? Our Rear Seat DVD equipped vehicles will have them settled in for those long trips. The average family is getting larger and larger so make sure to check out our vehicles with the extra space with third row seating that can fit kids, dogs, adults, and more! Of course, when it gets chilly in those winter months, features like climate control and heated leather seating are exactly what your body needs for an early morning trip into work. Check out all of these features and more in our stock of vehicles. Other features include but are not limited to Power Moonroof, New Battery, New Tires, Non-Smoker Interior, Paddle Shifters, One Owner Carfax Certified, Premium Wheels, 30+ MPG, Premium Cloth Seating, New Brakes, Premium Sound System, Rear Bucket Seats, Remainder of Factory Warranty, Rear Back-Up Sensors, Remote Keyless Entry, Service Records Available, Steering Wheel Controls, Remote Start, Tow Package, Traction Control, XM Radio, USB Ports, and much more! Price excludes tax, tags, title, license, and dealer fees, additional rebates may apply. See our specials for more details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP4AL616451
Stock: BU5347A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 103,857 milesFrame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,000
Apollo Auto Sales - Cumberland / Rhode Island
Looking for a clean, well-cared for 2010 Nissan Sentra? This is it. When it comes to high fuel economy, plenty of versatility and a great looks, this NissanSentra 2.0 SR cannot be beat. This Nissan Sentra's superior fuel-efficiency is proof that not all vehicles are created equal. This vehicle has extremely low mileage on the odometer, so while it's pre-owned, it's practically new. You can finally stop searching... You've found the one you've been looking for. More information about the 2010 Nissan Sentra: The Sentra has always been a good value, but with prices lower in 2010 than in 2009 and a minor but refreshing redesign this year, Nissan has staked out its territory in the compact sedan market, against such foes as the Honda Civic and Toyota Corolla. Fuel economy is great across the board, with the 2.0-liter CVT cranking out the highest gas mileage at 26 city and 34 highway. Strengths of this model include Prices reduced on all Sentra models for 2010, lots of options for an entry-level sedan, and two high-performance 200-hp performance models available Apollo Auto Sales has been in Business Since 1972. We Specialize in Late Model-Low Mileage-Fully Serviced Vehicles. Apollo Auto Sales practices a Velocity Based Pricing Strategy which provides a Transparent Sales Process and Excellent Overall Customer Experience. Please Call Us to Check Availability and to Schedule your No Hassle-No Obligation Test Drive!! Call 401-728-8998 or Click: www.apolloautosales.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP1AL659113
Stock: 139131
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-27-2020
- 100,519 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal UseFive Star Dealer
$6,300
Fred Anderson Toyota - Raleigh / North Carolina
*Full Family Plan* INCLUDES OIL CHANGES FOR LIFE!, Alloy wheels / Premium Wheels, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, Leather Seats, Local Trade, Keyless Entry, Keyless Start, CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Leather, Leather Package. Odometer is 26607 miles below market average! Available at Fred Anderson Toyota, home of the Family Plan! 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL FWD Red Brick Metallic CVT with XtronicWe will buy your car and pay top dollar for it, even if you don't buy ours!! All pricing and details are believed to be accurate, but we do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy. The prices shown above may vary from region to region, as will incentives, and are subject to change. Vehicle information is based off standard equipment and may vary from vehicle to vehicle. Please call or email for complete vehicle specific information. (919) 787-0099.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP5AL635624
Stock: LW094257A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 114,634 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,958
Zeigler Ford of Elkhart - Elkhart / Indiana
Recent Arrival! Blue Metallic Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR 2010CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Cloth.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP9AL660834
Stock: AL660834
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 125,036 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,598
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new suspension parts! [L92] (4) Piece Floor Mat Set Aspen White Charcoal; Seat Trim This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. Outstanding fuel economy and sleek styling are two great reasons to consider this Nissan Sentra. A truly breathtaking example of pure vehicle design achievement...this is the vehicle of your dreams! The look is unmistakably Nissan, the smooth contours and cutting-edge technology of this Nissan Sentra 2.0 will definitely turn heads. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB6AP1AL655434
Stock: AL655434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Sentra searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra
- 5(65%)
- 4(25%)
- 3(4%)
- 2(3%)
- 1(4%)
Related Nissan Sentra info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Volvo S60 2017
- Used Nissan LEAF 2018
- Used BMW X6 M 2016
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Velar 2018
- Used Jeep Compass 2015
- Used Subaru Impreza 2011
- Used Kia Sedona 2016
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2018
- Used Toyota Tundra 2011
- Used BMW M4 2016
- Used Hyundai Santa Fe XL 2011
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe 2017
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2016
- Used Lexus IS 350 2017
- Used Porsche Panamera 2016
- Used Kia Soul 2013
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Subaru Legacy
- Used Nissan Quest
- Used BMW M2
- Used Lexus IS 300
- Used Bentley Continental
- Used Mazda 5
- Used Jaguar XJ
- Used BMW 4 Series Gran Coupe
- Used Toyota Corolla Hatchback
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid
- Used Mercedes-Benz R-Class
- Used Volvo C70
- Used Nissan NV Passenger
Shop used models by city
- Used Nissan NV200 Tampa FL
- Used Nissan Kicks Norfolk VA
- Used Nissan Kicks Silver Spring MD
- Used Nissan GT-R Orange CA
- Used Nissan Altima Naperville IL
- Used Nissan Kicks Boca Raton FL
- Used Nissan Altima Reading PA
- Used Nissan Armada Boise ID
- Used Nissan NV200 Fremont CA
- Used Nissan NV Passenger Paterson NJ
Shop used model years by city
- Used Nissan LEAF 2013 San Jose CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2017 Mountain View CA
- Used Nissan Sentra 2012 Worcester MA
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Levante
- 2020 RC 300
- 2020 Cadillac CT4
- 2021 Audi RS 6 News
- GMC Savana 2020
- 2020 MKZ
- Subaru Crosstrek 2019
- 2019 Ford Edge
- 2019 Cadillac ATS-V
- Buick Cascada 2019
- Chrysler Voyager 2020
- 2021 Aston Martin DBX News
- 2020 McLaren 600LT Spider
- 2019 Chevrolet Camaro
- 2019 Kia Soul EV
- 2021 Ford Bronco News
- 2020 Cadillac CT6-V
- 2019 EcoSport
- 2019 BMW Z4
- 2019 Sorento