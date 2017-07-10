Used 2010 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

12,769 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sentra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    108,403 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,191

    $1,234 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR

    106,671 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,750

    $2,509 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    162,590 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $3,000

    $1,268 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    Editors Recommend SV
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    S, SV, SR, SR TURBO, SL, NISMO
    SEE ALL TRIMS
    Disclaimer*
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    65,815 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,144

    $1,029 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR

    109,987 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,990

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Black
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    61,861 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,696

    $995 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR

    55,902 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,999

    $1,325 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    120,667 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,891

    $983 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    139,343 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use

    $4,955

    $404 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR

    112,537 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,000

    $773 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    107,605 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $5,911

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S

    109,638 miles

    $6,100

    $396 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR

    9,416 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $12,998

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in Silver
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR

    44,057 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,456

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR

    103,857 miles
    Frame damage, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,000

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL in Dark Red
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL

    100,519 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer

    $6,300

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR

    114,634 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,958

    Details
  • 2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0 in White
    used

    2010 Nissan Sentra 2.0

    125,036 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,598

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Sentra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2010 Nissan Sentra

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Sentra
Overall Consumer Rating
4.477 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 77 reviews
  • 5
    (65%)
  • 4
    (25%)
  • 3
    (4%)
  • 2
    (3%)
  • 1
    (4%)
Avoid the Snetra
bcramer003,01/08/2012
Poor acceleration and lots of road noise at highway speed. Poor material used in interior. I have had three warrenty issues and had to pay to replace brakes and rotors at 20k miles. The car has also had to be alligned twice in the first year of ownership.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Sentra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Sentra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings