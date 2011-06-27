  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 1994 Nissan Sentra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(67)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

1994 Nissan Sentra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Sentra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$745 - $1,761
Used Sentra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1994 Highlights

CFC-free coolant is now standard on vehicles equipped with air conditioning. XE models get more standard equipment that includes air conditioning, cruise control and a stereo with cassette player.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan Sentra.

5(51%)
4(40%)
3(7%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
67 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 67 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

The Car that Won't Die.
zeroptimus,10/30/2012
This was my first car, back in '05. I was a teenager, and I came with all the neglect and rough riding that teenagers do. With that said, I have abused this car. I have driven it in to ditches, driven without an oil pan plug (25 miles with oil spewing the whole way!), gone almost 2 years with no oil change, and ramped the thing off a hill doing 90mph. The last one flattened the oil pan. And yet, the car put up with my retardation. The worst it has ever needed was new CV joints. Repairs are few and far between, and cheap when you need them. I still have the original engine and tranny, and both are somehow still going. This car will never let you down.
Great First Car
dljohns43,02/25/2009
This was the first car I ever bought, and it was a great choice. I have had to repair a lot of things on it, including the clutch, paint, alternator (more than once), locks and a door. Most repairs were needed due to previous owner's neglect, so not all require so many repairs. This car has gotten me through a lot and the gas mileage is by far the best thing about it. I average 35-40 mpg. This is a great car for a teenager, because it can withstand a lot of use and abuse with relatively low repair costs and affordable insurance.
couldn't be happier
carlovver,05/10/2012
XE 4dr Sedan
I purchased this car in thinking it would only last me a year, ha, was I wrong. I started with 88k and it currently has 173k and still running strong. My only major repairs were a clutch replacement, front driver wheel bearing, and water pump. Aside from normal maintenance this car will not give up! It is my daily driver (gets around 30mpg on the highway) and if I could buy another one with low miles I would do it in a heartbeat.
Great little car!
hellooonurse,02/08/2012
This older model Sentra has been such a reliable car. I bought it when I was in college at 110k miles on it and drove it the 300 miles back and forth between my hometown and college for 2 years, and at that point it was already 13-14 years old! Does great on the interstate. The only thing I didn't like about it was it doesn't have a lot of "get up n' go" when accelerating and it tends to lose momentum/power when going up hills, especially when there is more than 2 people in the car. Like every car, there's mechanical work to be done. I have replaced the fuel filter, fuel pump 3x in the 5 years that I have owned it. Nothing else major. Overall, super good, reliable little car. Loved it.
See all 67 reviews of the 1994 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1994 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 1994 Nissan Sentra

Used 1994 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 1994 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra Coupe, Sentra SE-R. Available styles include SE 2dr Coupe, Limited 4dr Sedan (1994.5), Limited 2dr Coupe (1994.5), XE 2dr Coupe, E 2dr Coupe, E 4dr Sedan, XE 4dr Sedan, GXE 4dr Sedan, and SE-R 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1994 Nissan Sentra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1994 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1994 Nissan Sentra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1994 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 1994 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $20,895.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,612.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,341.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 9 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $24,411.

Should I lease or buy a 1994 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

Related Used 1994 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles