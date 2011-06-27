1994 Nissan Sentra Review
1994 Highlights
CFC-free coolant is now standard on vehicles equipped with air conditioning. XE models get more standard equipment that includes air conditioning, cruise control and a stereo with cassette player.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1994 Nissan Sentra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
zeroptimus,10/30/2012
This was my first car, back in '05. I was a teenager, and I came with all the neglect and rough riding that teenagers do. With that said, I have abused this car. I have driven it in to ditches, driven without an oil pan plug (25 miles with oil spewing the whole way!), gone almost 2 years with no oil change, and ramped the thing off a hill doing 90mph. The last one flattened the oil pan. And yet, the car put up with my retardation. The worst it has ever needed was new CV joints. Repairs are few and far between, and cheap when you need them. I still have the original engine and tranny, and both are somehow still going. This car will never let you down.
dljohns43,02/25/2009
This was the first car I ever bought, and it was a great choice. I have had to repair a lot of things on it, including the clutch, paint, alternator (more than once), locks and a door. Most repairs were needed due to previous owner's neglect, so not all require so many repairs. This car has gotten me through a lot and the gas mileage is by far the best thing about it. I average 35-40 mpg. This is a great car for a teenager, because it can withstand a lot of use and abuse with relatively low repair costs and affordable insurance.
carlovver,05/10/2012
XE 4dr Sedan
I purchased this car in thinking it would only last me a year, ha, was I wrong. I started with 88k and it currently has 173k and still running strong. My only major repairs were a clutch replacement, front driver wheel bearing, and water pump. Aside from normal maintenance this car will not give up! It is my daily driver (gets around 30mpg on the highway) and if I could buy another one with low miles I would do it in a heartbeat.
hellooonurse,02/08/2012
This older model Sentra has been such a reliable car. I bought it when I was in college at 110k miles on it and drove it the 300 miles back and forth between my hometown and college for 2 years, and at that point it was already 13-14 years old! Does great on the interstate. The only thing I didn't like about it was it doesn't have a lot of "get up n' go" when accelerating and it tends to lose momentum/power when going up hills, especially when there is more than 2 people in the car. Like every car, there's mechanical work to be done. I have replaced the fuel filter, fuel pump 3x in the 5 years that I have owned it. Nothing else major. Overall, super good, reliable little car. Loved it.
Features & Specs
See all Used 1994 Nissan Sentra features & specs
Safety
