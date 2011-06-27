  1. Home
2016 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious backseat and trunk for the class
  • priced lower than many rivals
  • high fuel economy that's easy to achieve in the real world
  • easy-to-use tech interface with useful infotainment features.
  • Slow acceleration
  • Bluetooth audio isn't standard on base models.
Edmunds' Expert Review

There are a lot of excellent compact cars available today, all with their own strengths. What you get with the 2016 Nissan Sentra is practicality. It's roomy, fuel-efficient and a great value for your money. Read more to learn about what else Nissan has to offer on the 2016 Sentra.

Vehicle overview

The 2016 Nissan Sentra doesn't necessarily stand out in the compact sedan segment, but that doesn't mean it's a penalty box. Perhaps most notably, the Sentra's backseat delivers space and comfort that rival some midsize sedans, and the trunk is just as generous. On the road, the Sentra certainly isn't thrilling, but its powertrain is fuel-efficient and generally unobtrusive. We gave the Sentra a respectable "B" rating before its 2016 refresh, and all of the improvements this year aren't likely to hurt our impression of this little sedan.

The 2016 Nissan Sentra gets aggressive front-end styling that evokes the larger Altima and Maxima.

Indeed, that refresh turns out to be pretty thorough. The exterior styling has been overhauled and is now appreciably more upscale, while the revised interior trim and new technology and safety features give shoppers further food for thought. Alas, the relatively underpowered 130-horsepower four-cylinder engine soldiers on unchanged, though Nissan says the continuously variable transmission (CVT) has been retuned for better responsiveness, as has the car's suspension. Overall, the various nips and tucks don't transform the Sentra into a segment leader, but they certainly sweeten the pot, especially given the enduringly strong EPA fuel economy ratings of 30-34 mpg combined.

Depending on your needs, the Sentra might be a terrific choice in the segment. If you're looking for something with a more involving driving experience, both the Ford Focus and Mazda 3 offer trims that will meet those needs. A particularly strong contender is the Honda Civic, which is all-new and vastly better this year. If you're in the segment for value, then the 2016 Hyundai Elantra might be your huckleberry. But no matter which way you slice it, the 2016 Nissan Sentra is no slouch.

2016 Nissan Sentra models

The 2016 Nissan Sentra is a compact five-passenger sedan offered in S, FE+ S, SV, SR and SL trim levels.

The base Sentra S comes with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, a sliding front armrest, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, cruise control, full power accessories and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port, an auxiliary audio jack and Bluetooth phone connectivity.

The FE+ S version largely shares the S trim's equipment, but it prioritizes fuel economy with low-rolling-resistance tires, a rear spoiler and underbody aerodynamic deflectors.

A step up is the SV, which adds keyless entry and ignition, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 5-inch driver information screen, a 5-inch central touchscreen, a rearview camera, NissanConnect integrated smartphone applications (including hands-free text messaging capability), Siri Eyes Free voice controls for Apple devices, satellite radio, Bluetooth audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system.

The sporty SR gains 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, a sport body kit, foglights, heated mirrors with integrated turn signals, sport cloth upholstery and heated front seats.

The top-grade SL loses the SR's sport-themed flourishes but gets 17-inch alloy wheels of its own plus the rear disc brakes, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar), leather upholstery, a larger 5.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, dual-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. A blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert is also standard on the SL.

The All Weather package (SV only) includes heated front seats and heated outside mirrors. The Style package (SV only) adds a sunroof, unique 16-inch alloy wheels, illuminated vanity mirrors and LED interior lighting. Optional for the SR and SL is the Premium package, which adds the Style package's contents (minus the 16-inch wheels) plus an eight-speaker Bose audio system and (for the SR only) the upgraded 5.8-inch touchscreen with navigation, the blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, leather upholstery and the auto-dimming rearview mirror.

The Technology package (available on SR and SL models) includes adaptive cruise control, a forward collision mitigation system with automatic emergency braking and NissanConnect emergency telematics.

2016 Highlights

Revised front and rear styling aligns the 2016 Sentra with the current Altima and Maxima sedans. Inside, there's a new steering wheel and some revised dashboard elements, while a high-resolution driver information screen is added to the SV, SR and SL trims. Newly available features include a power driver seat, adaptive cruise control and a few safety technologies (automatic emergency braking, a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert and NissanConnect emergency telematics).

Performance & mpg

Every 2016 Nissan Sentra gets a 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 130 hp and 128 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the S and FE+ S trims, while a CVT is optional on those models and standard on all other Sentras.

Available rear spoiler notwithstanding, the 2016 Nissan Sentra is one of the slowest cars in its class.

In Edmunds testing, a Sentra SL accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds, which is among the slowest times for this class of car.

The EPA estimates that the six-speed manual Sentra will achieve 30 mpg combined (27 city/36 highway). Opting for the CVT ups fuel economy to 32 mpg combined (29 city/38 highway). The FE+ S model achieves an impressive 34 mpg combined (30 city/40 highway).

Safety

The 2016 Nissan Sentra comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, tire-pressure monitoring, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. A rearview camera and Nissan's Easy Fill Tire Alert system (which uses audible and visual signals to help you achieve the correct pressure when adding air) are standard starting at the SV trim level. The SL comes standard with a blind-spot monitor with rear cross-traffic alert, while available features include a forward collision mitigation system with automatic braking: an unusual perk in this class.

More basic Sentra models come with rear drum brakes, but rear disc brakes are standard on the SR and SL. However, in Edmunds brake testing, a Sentra with the less costly rear drum brakes stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet, a better-than-average distance for the segment. A Sentra SL stopped in 113 feet, which is almost unheard of for a compact economy sedan.

In government crash tests, the 2016 Sentra earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for frontal impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2016 Sentra its best rating of "Good" in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap frontal-offset impact tests. The Sentra also earned a "Good" rating in the side-impact, roof-strength and seat and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests.

Driving

The 2016 Nissan Sentra's 130-hp engine is pleasantly muted while accelerating moderately and cruising at freeway speeds. The CVT is one of the better offerings on the market, as there's little of the stomach-churning "rubber-band" effect during acceleration that's common to many transmissions of this type. Partly, that's down to Nissan's simulated stepped-shifting, which approximates the feel of a traditional automatic transmission with discrete gears. Just don't be in a hurry, because with so little power under the hood, the Sentra never is.

We like the Sentra's comfortable ride, but aren't enamored with what's under the hood.

It finds an agreeable middle ground in the ride quality department, however. For the most part, this Nissan's ride is fairly smooth and sophisticated. Handling around turns is respectable, and the Sentra has responsive, reassuring steering. The brakes are also more than adequate and provide plenty of stopping power, along with an intuitive pedal feel.

Interior

Taller passengers will love sitting in the Sentra. Both its front and rear seats are class-leading when it comes to space. In fact, the rear accommodations are so spacious that the Sentra practically feels like a midsize sedan from the backseat.

The 2016 Sentra's cabin is distinguished by its expansive roominess front and rear.

Although the Sentra's conservative overall interior design isn't going to wow you, the cabin gives the impression of being well-made overall. Standout features include smartphone-app integration via NissanConnect, which allows you to do Google searches via the car's 5.8-inch touchscreen interface in navigation-equipped models. SV and higher trims offer Siri Eyes Free voice recognition, which allows iPhone users to utilize any Siri function via a button on the steering wheel. In Sentras without navigation, you can still stream Internet radio (Pandora or iHeartRadio) and monitor text messages and social media.

Luggage capacity is generous for the class. At 15.1 cubic feet, the Sentra's trunk volume is comparable to that of some midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2016 Nissan Sentra.

5(38%)
4(19%)
3(22%)
2(8%)
1(13%)
3.6
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Most Who Review For A Living Lose Touch Sometimes
Rob,03/03/2017
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I read reviews on cars in this category before I went searching and, unlike Edmunds review, most have the Sentra as a near last "resort". I went to a Nissan/Kia dealer and drove a Sentra after being shown one. It was attractive enough and felt comfortable so I drove it and ultimately bought one. I was proud of the deal , but before taking delivery was wondering if I made a mistake given the reviews I read. Now that I have owned it long enough to be objective enough, I can say that I made a good choice, not just because the price. It is not flashy by any stretch but, again, looks good. The compliments I have got on the look (gunmetal with the tinted windows) have been surprising. The interior has really grown on me. For me, it is give and take with net "take". The radio display is not the largest and does not have the best display (with the radio on), but sounds very good (it processes the XM radio signal very, very well). The reverse camera is very clear. The climate control area does not have a fancy layout and that has grown well on me. No having to examine the area to figure out how you want to set it. The drivers display has grown on me, too. The large speedometer and tach are great for driving. The 5" drivers display is a standout. The SV doesn't have all of the functions, but is enough and the color display is pleasing. The gas mileage has been better than I expected. Pretty darn thrifty. It is a slow accelerating car with a small gas tank, but the cost of driving it has neutralized the lack of acceleration. I am a bigger guy and find the seats very comfortable. I found them comfy when I drove it relative to other cars I drove. They are not sport seats, but for me do not need to be. Just nice cloth and really comfy. The one thing that stood out when I drove it and has remained my favorite part of the car is the steering wheel. This is a car I paid a little over $16,000 for and considering the price the steering wheel is of a sport diameter and thickness. The steering and handling are not sporty but the car it rides smoothly. Quiet in the city, quite a bit of road noise on the highway. The Conti tires may be part of the reason. i had them on my previous car and interior noise went down a lot when I got new tires. Overall, my Sentra is quite the nice car to spend my days in. I drive quite a bit. A lot of car magazines rip the car for what it is missing. My perspective is, it deserves kudos for what it does give, quite a bit of passenger room, nice ride, maneuvers well, a feeling of safety, comfortable seats, simple dash and controls (a stately look), great instrumentation, very nice gas mileage and a fantastic steering wheel (the first time I have ever admired the feel of a steering wheel on a car). The ease on the pocket book when buying one is a bonus.
2016 Nissan Sentra SR Faster than what's said
Frank,10/03/2016
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I bought this car with 4 miles, I have put over 1000 miles on it and it has decent pickup, it's not a mustang or a high end sports car, but I didn't buy it for racing. Car has tight suspension, great tire size 17" Wheels, low profile 50r, continentals. I drive the car in Chicago, where it's a hustle and I have had no problems changing lanes or enjoying the drive. I like this car, and hearing negative reviews makes me laugh. All I did was put in a K&N air filter, that's all and put in 89 octane gasoline and the car runs like a gem.
More than just affordable, reliable transportation
TR,08/23/2016
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
I purchased my car as a family sedan to seat 4, sometimes 5. The best feature is the interior room and trunk space. The next best feature is fuel economy. Don't be afraid to get the 6 speed manual transmission. It is smooth as silk and allows you to baby the engine or squeeze some power out when you need to. I know the CVT auto's claim to fame is better acceleration and economy but at what cost?? The CVT likes to rev the engine up pretty high even below 20 mph just to accelerate faster. I keep the rpm's lower with the 6 speed. And by the way I get above the 35 mpg rated highway mileage cruising on the interstate. On a 400+ mile trip I averaged over 40 mpg at an average speed of 65 mph (traffic slowed me down some). In any event the Sentra 6 speed manual gives you a lot of bang for your buck in a reasonably roomy family sedan. Don't expect a lot of fancy electronics. Options and controls are basic but uncluttered and easy to operate.
My First Nissan
Gabriel Welch,12/18/2016
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
My boyfriend and I decided to lease a 2016 Nissan Sentra SL after our Volvo left us stranded a couple of times. The price was right at $210/month with a 36,000 mile lease. The car has a sporty look to it and is definitely an eye catcher. It stands out from other compact sedans in its' class in my opinion. The cars performance is pretty great too. The acceleration could be a little better but I guess that's the sacrifice you make to get 30+ miles per gallon. The handling and braking are phenomenal. Speaking of braking, did I mention the car stops itself? The safety features on this thing are insane! The intelligent cruise control and frontal collision detection have saved me from an accident on more than one occasion. The back up camera and blind spot monitors are also quite helpful. The Sentra's audio system is amazing. Our's came standard with Bose speakers and bluetooth. I think our Sentra has a better quality audio system than my relative's brand new BMW! We have already put 3,000 miles on our Sentra and have experienced absolutely no problems. This car is unstoppable! And that is a hard thing to say about a car when you live in a place like Vermont where the harsh winters are enough to stop a 4WD SUV. We might even buy it out at the end of our lease.
See all 37 reviews of the 2016 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2016 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2016 Nissan Sentra

Used 2016 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2016 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan. Available styles include SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), FE+ S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), and S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Nissan Sentra?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Nissan Sentra trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SV is priced between $7,995 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 21960 and96344 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SR is priced between $10,995 and$16,998 with odometer readings between 10167 and96975 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Sentra S is priced between $7,995 and$12,599 with odometer readings between 26004 and99820 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Sentra FE+ S is priced between $6,999 and$10,900 with odometer readings between 69618 and113110 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SL is priced between $11,200 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 25776 and65971 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2016 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 33 used and CPO 2016 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,999 and mileage as low as 10167 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2016 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 2 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $14,112.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 7 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $16,179.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 11 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $8,999.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $22,473.

Should I lease or buy a 2016 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

