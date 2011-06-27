I read reviews on cars in this category before I went searching and, unlike Edmunds review, most have the Sentra as a near last "resort". I went to a Nissan/Kia dealer and drove a Sentra after being shown one. It was attractive enough and felt comfortable so I drove it and ultimately bought one. I was proud of the deal , but before taking delivery was wondering if I made a mistake given the reviews I read. Now that I have owned it long enough to be objective enough, I can say that I made a good choice, not just because the price. It is not flashy by any stretch but, again, looks good. The compliments I have got on the look (gunmetal with the tinted windows) have been surprising. The interior has really grown on me. For me, it is give and take with net "take". The radio display is not the largest and does not have the best display (with the radio on), but sounds very good (it processes the XM radio signal very, very well). The reverse camera is very clear. The climate control area does not have a fancy layout and that has grown well on me. No having to examine the area to figure out how you want to set it. The drivers display has grown on me, too. The large speedometer and tach are great for driving. The 5" drivers display is a standout. The SV doesn't have all of the functions, but is enough and the color display is pleasing. The gas mileage has been better than I expected. Pretty darn thrifty. It is a slow accelerating car with a small gas tank, but the cost of driving it has neutralized the lack of acceleration. I am a bigger guy and find the seats very comfortable. I found them comfy when I drove it relative to other cars I drove. They are not sport seats, but for me do not need to be. Just nice cloth and really comfy. The one thing that stood out when I drove it and has remained my favorite part of the car is the steering wheel. This is a car I paid a little over $16,000 for and considering the price the steering wheel is of a sport diameter and thickness. The steering and handling are not sporty but the car it rides smoothly. Quiet in the city, quite a bit of road noise on the highway. The Conti tires may be part of the reason. i had them on my previous car and interior noise went down a lot when I got new tires. Overall, my Sentra is quite the nice car to spend my days in. I drive quite a bit. A lot of car magazines rip the car for what it is missing. My perspective is, it deserves kudos for what it does give, quite a bit of passenger room, nice ride, maneuvers well, a feeling of safety, comfortable seats, simple dash and controls (a stately look), great instrumentation, very nice gas mileage and a fantastic steering wheel (the first time I have ever admired the feel of a steering wheel on a car). The ease on the pocket book when buying one is a bonus.

