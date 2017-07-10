Used 2015 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

First thing, If you want 0-60 times that will Impress your friends , look elsewhere. Power , is adequate , no more. I like the quietness of the interior , the quality of interior materials, and the car looks great. Had zero problems , no issues. I have not checked the mpg , and will not do so until I reach 12k miles. Same goes for final judgement on the 1.8L power plant. The CVT is not as weird as earlier versions I have driven. It does take some getting use to and this is my third CVT equipped Nissan, so it no longer seems that strange. My experience has shown that to really judge the performance and mpg on a car such as this , first you need to get them well broken in. As stated , this is my third Nissan , I keep going back because they have always been trouble free , tight and quiet. If I had a beef , it would have been the CVT, but I've experienced no trouble with any of the three Nissan CVT's I've owned. Not a race car , but a good looking, IMO , and trouble free vehicle that looks nice and ages well. Interior materials seem to hold up, and squeaks and rattles just don't seem to happen.

