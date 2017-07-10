Used 2015 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

12,769 listings
Sentra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra S in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra S

    29,634 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,399

    $2,718 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SV in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SV

    76,900 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,995

    $2,531 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SL in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SL

    32,168 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $3,089 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SV

    71,827 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,984

    $2,243 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra S in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra S

    56,838 miles
    1 Accident, 4 Owners, Rental Use

    $6,897

    $2,136 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SR in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SR

    54,145 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $7,998

    $3,941 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SR in Red
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SR

    30,091 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,498

    $3,940 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SR in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SR

    71,283 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,990

    $2,046 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SV in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SV

    30,366 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,995

    $3,116 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SR in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SR

    79,673 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $7,800

    $2,244 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SV

    120,158 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,980

    $1,352 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra S in White
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra S

    88,909 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,977

    $1,620 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SV in Silver
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SV

    92,096 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,295

    $1,540 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra S in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra S

    87,054 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,495

    $2,143 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SL in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SL

    68,396 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,498

    $1,955 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SV in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SV

    85,432 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,649

    $1,371 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SR in Red
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SR

    69,110 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,981

    $1,996 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Nissan Sentra SV in Gray
    used

    2015 Nissan Sentra SV

    39,167 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $8,988

    $1,924 Below Market
    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Sentra
Overall Consumer Rating
2.855 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 55 reviews
  • 5
    (16%)
  • 4
    (18%)
  • 3
    (27%)
  • 2
    (7%)
  • 1
    (31%)
Sentra SR , answers the call
Bill C.,05/07/2016
SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
First thing, If you want 0-60 times that will Impress your friends , look elsewhere. Power , is adequate , no more. I like the quietness of the interior , the quality of interior materials, and the car looks great. Had zero problems , no issues. I have not checked the mpg , and will not do so until I reach 12k miles. Same goes for final judgement on the 1.8L power plant. The CVT is not as weird as earlier versions I have driven. It does take some getting use to and this is my third CVT equipped Nissan, so it no longer seems that strange. My experience has shown that to really judge the performance and mpg on a car such as this , first you need to get them well broken in. As stated , this is my third Nissan , I keep going back because they have always been trouble free , tight and quiet. If I had a beef , it would have been the CVT, but I've experienced no trouble with any of the three Nissan CVT's I've owned. Not a race car , but a good looking, IMO , and trouble free vehicle that looks nice and ages well. Interior materials seem to hold up, and squeaks and rattles just don't seem to happen.
Report abuse
