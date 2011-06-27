  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2001 Nissan Sentra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(121)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2001 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • SULEV status for CA model, 145-horsepower SE sport version, pleasing cabin design, fun to drive
  • Generic styling, tight rear-seat legroom
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Sentra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$743 - $1,700
Used Sentra for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

An economy sedan that doesn't feel like an economy sedan.

Vehicle overview

Nissan says the Sentra was created to break the compact/economy-car stereotype of small cabin space, minimal options, ho-hum styling and "rental car-like" driving traits. The message is this: This car is not your everyday economy sedan. It's cool. Young people, come right this way.

But the emphasis in advertising for, and published road tests of, the new Sentra is on the sporty 145-horsepower SE model, which our staff has dubbed "mini-Maxima." With plenty of smooth-revving power, taut handling, sharp steering and responsive brakes, it's hard not to love this rather homely Sentra. Add in an impressive optional 150-watt sound system with in-dash CD changer and a relatively low sticker price, and the advertising rings true with regard to the top-of-the-line sport-tuned model. You get lots of bang for the buck with the SE.

How does the message hold up for the other versions of the Sentra, which include the XE, GXE and low-emission CA models? For starters, you don't get available 16-inch wheels and tires, rear disc brakes, a strut-tower brace under the hood or a sport suspension. You also don't get the powerful engine.

Standard fare for the lower-line Sentra XE and GXE is a 126-horsepower, 1.8-liter motor that makes most of its torque down low for spirited in-town response. The CA (Clean Air) model's engine makes identical power from the same displacement, but emits zero evaporative emissions. So why, you might ask, isn't this motor standard in the XE and GXE? It requires low-sulfur fuel, currently available only in California.

An independent front suspension is married to a sophisticated beam rear axle, as in the Maxima. Front disc and rear drum brakes handle stopping duties on lower-level Sentras, and ABS is reserved only for the GXE and SE models.

All Sentras come with power windows, a rear defroster, tilt steering column and cloth upholstery. Stepping up to the GXE nets the buyer velour seating, air conditioning, cruise control, power exterior mirrors and door locks and a thumping sound system. CA includes alloy wheels and an automatic transmission. SE adds the previously mentioned go-fast goodies plus titanium-faced gauges, remote keyless entry and the option of a power sunroof. Side airbags can be added to the GXE and SE.

The Sentra's primary fault, as has been the case for years, is with rear-seat accommodations. There simply isn't enough legroom to keep four tall adults comfortable in this car for more than a few minutes. And the dumpy-looking butt on the Sentra has simply got to go.

Front seats are comfortable, though, and the dash is laid out in a clean fashion, making it easy to find and use the controls. The cabin imparts an upscale feel, like a Maxima, but not.

So, is the Sentra a breakthrough vehicle? No, it still has a tight cabin and pedestrian styling. But enthusiasts on a budget will love the SE.

2001 Highlights

After last year's redesign, the 2001 Sentra is carrying over unchanged in XE, GXE, SE and super-ultralow emission California trims.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2001 Nissan Sentra.

5(50%)
4(36%)
3(8%)
2(5%)
1(1%)
4.3
121 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 121 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2001 2L Nissan Sentra SE
John McKelvey,06/19/2010
A 2001 Sentra with a 2.0 L engine and manual transmission is awesome. If you can drive a manual this is a great car.
Great little car!
bmmwcs,05/14/2011
I bought my sentra new. Very reliable. Good feel. Great control on snowy roads. Easy to service. Had the car for 8 years. Had to let this car go after it got t-boned. But even in the accident, the structure of the car held up extremely well. I'd buy one again if I had the opportunity. Only negative, for nissans in general, is that they use cheap brakes and tires that need to be swapped out after 2 years.
Cheap deal and MOSTLY reliable
mtor92,01/18/2014
I bought my 2001 Sentra in May of 2010 with 71,000 for $5,500. Now, Jan 2014 with over 105k on the odometer I can honestly say that it has been a pretty good little car over these past few years. The car feels peppy enough around town but can be a little lack luster when going to merge or pass quickly. I get about 22 MPG out of mine with a lot of driving in traffic. The road noise is quiet but the engine and wind noise on the highway is a bit high. The only major issue I had with it was the head gasket going at around 91k (which apparently is a common problem with the 1.8L engine.) That repair was around $1700, not cheap, but that was the only major issue I had with the car.
Best Car Ever
sentradriver,05/11/2013
Purchased 12/18/2000. I don't drive much so my sentry only has 150k but it has been a great car. No motor or tranny probs. Recently developed a small intermittent starting problem that I believe to be fuel pressure regulator.love this car. Hate the 07-12 body style. Love the 13 so I might go with a 14
See all 121 reviews of the 2001 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
145 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
23 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
122 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
23 city / 32 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed manual
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2001 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2001 Nissan Sentra

Used 2001 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2001 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan. Available styles include GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 4A), CA 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), GXE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), SE 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 5M), XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), and XE 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2001 Nissan Sentra?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2001 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2001 Nissan Sentra for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2001 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2001 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 12 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $13,274.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 5 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $22,337.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $16,917.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $12,750.

Should I lease or buy a 2001 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

Related Used 2001 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles