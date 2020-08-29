Used 2016 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
- certified
2016 Nissan Sentra SR22,380 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$12,490$3,279 Below Market
- 29,469 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,991$2,775 Below Market
- 4,531 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,842$2,137 Below Market
- 23,907 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,450$2,556 Below Market
- 74,551 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,495$2,229 Below Market
- 85,691 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,182$2,755 Below Market
- certified
2016 Nissan Sentra SV31,785 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,200$2,181 Below Market
- 45,436 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,298$3,015 Below Market
- 47,250 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,300$1,873 Below Market
- 91,904 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$7,799$1,298 Below Market
- 65,585 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,488$1,545 Below Market
- 66,370 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,995$1,860 Below Market
- 49,071 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$9,999
- 60,326 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$7,491$1,838 Below Market
- 108,630 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$6,900$1,214 Below Market
- 24,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,500$2,366 Below Market
- 21,389 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$13,149
- 61,635 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$6,997$1,795 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra
Rob,03/03/2017
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I read reviews on cars in this category before I went searching and, unlike Edmunds review, most have the Sentra as a near last "resort". I went to a Nissan/Kia dealer and drove a Sentra after being shown one. It was attractive enough and felt comfortable so I drove it and ultimately bought one. I was proud of the deal , but before taking delivery was wondering if I made a mistake given the reviews I read. Now that I have owned it long enough to be objective enough, I can say that I made a good choice, not just because the price. It is not flashy by any stretch but, again, looks good. The compliments I have got on the look (gunmetal with the tinted windows) have been surprising. The interior has really grown on me. For me, it is give and take with net "take". The radio display is not the largest and does not have the best display (with the radio on), but sounds very good (it processes the XM radio signal very, very well). The reverse camera is very clear. The climate control area does not have a fancy layout and that has grown well on me. No having to examine the area to figure out how you want to set it. The drivers display has grown on me, too. The large speedometer and tach are great for driving. The 5" drivers display is a standout. The SV doesn't have all of the functions, but is enough and the color display is pleasing. The gas mileage has been better than I expected. Pretty darn thrifty. It is a slow accelerating car with a small gas tank, but the cost of driving it has neutralized the lack of acceleration. I am a bigger guy and find the seats very comfortable. I found them comfy when I drove it relative to other cars I drove. They are not sport seats, but for me do not need to be. Just nice cloth and really comfy. The one thing that stood out when I drove it and has remained my favorite part of the car is the steering wheel. This is a car I paid a little over $16,000 for and considering the price the steering wheel is of a sport diameter and thickness. The steering and handling are not sporty but the car it rides smoothly. Quiet in the city, quite a bit of road noise on the highway. The Conti tires may be part of the reason. i had them on my previous car and interior noise went down a lot when I got new tires. Overall, my Sentra is quite the nice car to spend my days in. I drive quite a bit. A lot of car magazines rip the car for what it is missing. My perspective is, it deserves kudos for what it does give, quite a bit of passenger room, nice ride, maneuvers well, a feeling of safety, comfortable seats, simple dash and controls (a stately look), great instrumentation, very nice gas mileage and a fantastic steering wheel (the first time I have ever admired the feel of a steering wheel on a car). The ease on the pocket book when buying one is a bonus.
