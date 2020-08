Used 2016 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

Acura Of Wappingers Falls - Wappingers Falls / New York

7 DAY BUY BACK GUARANTEE* PRICED TO MOVE $2,200 below NADA Retail! SL trim. NAV, Heated Leather Seats, CD Player, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, Alloy Wheels, iPod/MP3 Input, Satellite Radio. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Navigation, Heated Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, Cross-Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Monitor, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Smart Device Integration MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. Nissan SL with Gun Metallic exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 130 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTEdmunds.com explains "Taller passengers will love sitting in the Sentra. Both its front and rear seats are class-leading when it comes to space. In fact, the rear accommodations are so spacious that the Sentra practically feels like a midsize sedan from the backseat.".EXCELLENT VALUEThis Sentra is priced $2,200 below NADA Retail. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $22,200*.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2016 Nissan Sentra SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 38 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB7AP8GY239379

Stock: T8724

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-18-2020