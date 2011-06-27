Vehicle overview

The current-generation Sentra debuted in 2007, making the 2012 model one of the oldest small sedans available this year in terms of design. It still has some nice qualities, but overall the Sentra has been outclassed by newer and more desirable models this year.

Among the Sentra sedan's best qualities are decent fuel economy, a comfortable interior and a long list of desirable standard features and options. There are even two sporty variants, including the 200-horsepower SE-R Spec V, designed to appeal to driving enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, the list of weak points is considerably longer. Mainstream 2.0 models just don't offer a very appealing driving experience due in part to the droning created by the CVT and an outdated rear suspension design that delivers only passable handling and marginal ride quality. Even with its firmer sport suspension, the SE-R Spec V can't quite match the moves of other high-performance compacts like the Mazdaspeed 3.

While buyers looking for affordable transportation will still find the 2012 Nissan Sentra worth a look, the car ultimately feels a little long in the tooth compared to its newer or more recently refreshed competitors. Instead of the Sentra, we recommend checking out other top choices like the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf. Within this group, you'll find more engaging driving experiences, better fuel economy, more power, more attractive designs, newer features and higher levels of overall ownership satisfaction.