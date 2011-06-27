  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2012 Nissan Sentra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(38)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2012 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious front seating
  • intuitive control layout.
  • Aging design
  • droning acceleration with CVT (continuously variable transmission)
  • harsh ride over rough surfaces
  • telescoping steering wheel not available
  • ho-hum handling in all but the SE-R.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Sentra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,900 - $9,995
Used Sentra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2012 Nissan Sentra is a respectable small sedan, but newer competitors outclass it in terms of power, fuel economy, athleticism and charisma.

Vehicle overview

The current-generation Sentra debuted in 2007, making the 2012 model one of the oldest small sedans available this year in terms of design. It still has some nice qualities, but overall the Sentra has been outclassed by newer and more desirable models this year.

Among the Sentra sedan's best qualities are decent fuel economy, a comfortable interior and a long list of desirable standard features and options. There are even two sporty variants, including the 200-horsepower SE-R Spec V, designed to appeal to driving enthusiasts.

Unfortunately, the list of weak points is considerably longer. Mainstream 2.0 models just don't offer a very appealing driving experience due in part to the droning created by the CVT and an outdated rear suspension design that delivers only passable handling and marginal ride quality. Even with its firmer sport suspension, the SE-R Spec V can't quite match the moves of other high-performance compacts like the Mazdaspeed 3.

While buyers looking for affordable transportation will still find the 2012 Nissan Sentra worth a look, the car ultimately feels a little long in the tooth compared to its newer or more recently refreshed competitors. Instead of the Sentra, we recommend checking out other top choices like the Chevrolet Cruze, Ford Focus, Hyundai Elantra, Kia Forte, Mazda 3 and Volkswagen Golf. Within this group, you'll find more engaging driving experiences, better fuel economy, more power, more attractive designs, newer features and higher levels of overall ownership satisfaction.

2012 Nissan Sentra models

The 2012 Nissan Sentra sedan is offered in six different trim levels, including four mainstream models based on a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine (2.0, 2.0 S, 2.0 SR and 2.0 SL) and two high-performance variants powered by a 2.5-liter engine (SE-R and SE-R Spec V).

The entry-level Sentra 2.0 starts with 15-inch steel wheels, air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, 60/40-split-folding rear seats, power windows and locks, a tilt-adjustable steering wheel and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Sentra 2.0 S adds 16-inch steel wheels, power mirrors, a height-adjustable driver seat, cruise control, remote keyless entry and a six-speaker CD/MP3 audio system with an iPod interface.

The 2.0 SR includes those items and adds styling cues from its sportier siblings including distinctive front and rear fascias, side sill extensions, foglamps, a rear spoiler and 16-inch alloy wheels. Moving up to the SL gets you a leather-wrapped steering wheel, keyless entry/ignition, Bluetooth and an upgraded stereo with satellite radio and a color display.

Options on the 2.0 models vary by trim level and include leather upholstery with heated front seats (SL only) and a Convenience package that bundles keyless entry/ignition, Bluetooth and a leather-wrapped steering wheel (S/SR only). A Technology package adds a navigation system, satellite radio and an iPod interface (S/SR only). A Special Edition package includes everything in the Convenience and Technology packages plus a sunroof (SR only), while the Special Value package includes the sunroof, navigation and a rearview monitor (SL only). An Audio package includes an eight-speaker Rockford Fosgate audio system (SL only).

The Sentra SE-R trim level is equipped similarly to the 2.0 SR but adds 17-inch alloy wheels, performance-oriented suspension tuning, an aero-style body kit, cloth sport seats, the SL's stereo with color display and gauges that allow the driver to monitor things like oil pressure and g-forces during cornering. The SE-R Upgrade package adds a sunroof, keyless entry/ignition, a rearview monitor, the navigation system, satellite radio and the Rockford Fosgate audio system.

The SE-R Spec V builds on the SE-R's sporting nature with more power, higher-performance tires, an even firmer suspension with a lower ride height, larger front brakes and sportier interior trim. One drawback to the added performance of the Spec V is a structural reinforcement brace between the rear shock towers that prevents the rear seats from folding. Also available on the Spec V is an optional SE-R Spec V Upgrade package that includes all the items in the SE-R Upgrade plus a mechanical limited-slip front differential.

2012 Highlights

The 2012 Nissan Sentra returns unchanged, with the exception of a new Technology option package on 2.0 S models.

Performance & mpg

2012 Nissan Sentra models with a "2.0" in their name are powered by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that generates 140 hp and 147 pound-feet of torque. The Sentra SE-R and SE-R Spec V get a 2.5-liter engine that produces 177 hp and 172 lb-ft of torque and 200 hp and 180 lb-ft, respectively. In our testing, the Spec V sprinted to 60 mph in 6.7 seconds, a quick time for its class.

The 2.0 Sentra base model comes fitted with a six-speed manual transmission as standard equipment, with the option of a CVT. The CVT is standard on the 2.0 S, 2.0 SR, 2.0 SL and even the SE-R, which also gets steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. The Spec V is only offered with a close-ratio six-speed manual gearbox.

Sentra models equipped with the 2.0-liter engine and CVT achieve an EPA-estimated 27 mpg city/34 mpg highway and 30 mpg in combined driving; with the manual transmission those numbers drop noticeably to 24/31/27 mpg. The SE-R isn't bad at 24/30/26, and even the Spec V manages a still respectable 21/28/24 mpg.

Safety

The 2012 Nissan Sentra comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and active front head restraints. The sportier SE-R models come with four-wheel disc brakes, while the others have rear drums.

In government crash tests, the Sentra received an overall score of four stars (out of five). Within that rating, it earned three stars for overall frontal crash protection and three stars again for overall side crash protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the Sentra its highest score of "Good" for both frontal-offset and side impacts.

Driving

What you think of driving the 2012 Nissan Sentra sedan depends a great deal on what's under the hood. The 2.0-liter four-cylinder makes decent power, but the CVT creates a less-than-appealing droning sound when accelerating. Handling is just passable. The ride quality is fine on smooth roads but becomes a bit rough over broken pavement.

As you'd expect, the SE-R Spec V is another story altogether, with abundant acceleration and noticeably sharper handling. Some of the fun is lost due to the manual transmission's balky action that can't compare to the precise feel of shifters in competitors like the Honda Civic Si.

Interior

The Sentra's interior features unexpectedly spacious front seats that make it easy for even tall folks to get comfortable, though the lack of a telescoping steering column is a downer. The backseat is more of a mixed bag, with good headroom and hiproom offset by a shortage of legroom. Trunk space, at 13.1 cubic feet, is average for the class.

From a driver's perspective, the dashboard gets high marks for the simple and straightforward design of gauges and controls. One notable exception is the optional navigation system's smallish 5-inch screen, which requires a fair amount of squinting to read.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2012 Nissan Sentra.

5(47%)
4(19%)
3(5%)
2(16%)
1(13%)
3.7
38 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 38 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Better than expected
bugmanpat,10/19/2011
The little Sentra is probably overlooked by most people interested in a small car, and that is too bad. It has more interior room than most of its competitors, you sit a little higher off the pavement, and the driving dynamics are good. Add to that some outstanding gas mileage when driven gently - way better than the EPA estimates so far for me. And all of that for a price that is easily as good or better than its competitors. And due to good resale values, you can get really great lease payments - much smarter than buying a 1 or 2 year old used car.
You won't catch your granny in THIS one!
brnxmike4,03/23/2012
Great car. Fun to drive. Abundant acceleration. Sharp handling. I've embarrassed plenty of supposedly "better" cars at the stoplight, including the Acura Tsx, and Audi A4 1.8T. The rear seats don't fold in due to the trunk mounted V- brace, but this is a driver-oriented car so that shouldn't matter to the intended market. If you plan on driving in the snow at all, you'll need to buy some all season tires, as the stock summer tires won't do much in the snow.
I wasn't planning on liking this car
paulncincy,03/25/2012
This car and I didn't start on good terms and that was my fault. I previously owned a 2009 Nissan Altima. That car was financed through Nissan's financing arm. I didn't miss a payment on that car which is how I found myself owning my 2012 Nissan Sentra Special Edition. Nissan finance has a deal where they will guarantee you financing if you never missed a payment with them previously. I got a 6 year loan at 5.74% and my FICO score sucked. My Super Black Special Edition Sentra has been flawless and CHEAP to own so far. Ins./Gas/Payments are LOW. Special Edition pkg. is worth $. I'm tall of torso and I can fit easily in this car. Engine is strong enough and smooth. Easy to get into.
Love this car.
Molly,02/16/2016
2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M)
This car is amazing. I traded in my 2000 Ford Focus for this Sentra. I bought it at 85,000 miles, which was scary at first. However, I received a lifetime warranty and a great deal for it. I've put 12,000 miles on it in 7 months, and it still drives beautifully. $20 gets me 415 miles, and even with commuting a lot for school and work, I fill up every week and a half. The car handles wonderfully. Very smooth. Even after so many miles being put on the car,I've never had any issues with it. A month after buying, I actually T-boned another car. The only damage was my bumper being ripped off. Nothing under the hood was damaged. Extremely reliable, safe car. Great mileage and I feel secure in it. I was always a Ford girl, but this car changed my mind for life.
See all 38 reviews of the 2012 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5100 rpm
MPG
27 city / 34 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
140 hp @ 5100 rpm
See all Used 2012 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall3 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall3 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger2 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat2 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.6%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2012 Nissan Sentra

Used 2012 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2012 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra SE-R Spec V. Available styles include 2.0 SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 SL 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), 2.0 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl 6M), SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), and SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Nissan Sentra?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Nissan Sentra trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SR is priced between $4,500 and$7,995 with odometer readings between 60367 and142729 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S is priced between $4,500 and$7,488 with odometer readings between 69220 and124338 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL is priced between $7,700 and$8,000 with odometer readings between 62615 and80577 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Sentra 2.0 is priced between $2,900 and$8,998 with odometer readings between 98941 and165383 miles.
  • The Used 2012 Nissan Sentra SE-R Spec V is priced between $9,995 and$9,995 with odometer readings between 58146 and58146 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 21 used and CPO 2012 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,900 and mileage as low as 58146 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2012 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $21,585.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,176.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $14,398.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $18,530.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

Related Used 2012 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles