Used 2018 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

12,769 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Sentra Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra S

    10,938 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $11,995

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SV in Dark Blue
    certified

    2018 Nissan Sentra SV

    15,009 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,998

    $3,522 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SR in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra SR

    29,640 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $10,689

    $3,376 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SL in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Sentra SL

    11,321 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,991

    $2,611 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SR in White
    certified

    2018 Nissan Sentra SR

    20,581 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $12,577

    $2,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra SV

    34,941 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,500

    $4,385 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra S in Silver
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra S

    34,055 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $9,990

    $2,568 Below Market
    Details
  • View OffersAd
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    2019 Nissan Sentra
    Special offers available
    View Offers
    Visit CPO.NissanUSA.com for details
    Disclaimer*
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra SV

    31,769 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,985

    $2,786 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SV in Red
    certified

    2018 Nissan Sentra SV

    16,003 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,788

    $2,068 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra SV

    50,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $9,997

    $3,241 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SV in Gray
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra SV

    34,660 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,995

    $2,884 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SV in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra SV

    19,370 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $12,849

    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SR in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra SR

    7,555 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $10,788

    $4,689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra S in White
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra S

    45,472 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $10,138

    $2,960 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SR in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Sentra SR

    9,230 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,298

    $2,378 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra S in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra S

    40,271 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,499

    $3,055 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SR in Black
    certified

    2018 Nissan Sentra SR

    25,720 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $11,798

    $2,991 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Nissan Sentra SR in Black
    used

    2018 Nissan Sentra SR

    29,840 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $10,995

    $4,350 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Nissan Sentra searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 12,769 listings
  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2018 Nissan Sentra

Consumer Reviews for the Nissan Sentra

Read recent reviews for the Nissan Sentra
Overall Consumer Rating
3.621 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (48%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (10%)
  • 2
    (19%)
  • 1
    (14%)
Fun, fuel efficient, sporty. Sentra S Midnight pkg
Jeff,04/10/2019
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Forget the previous review on size of tank. It is 13 gallons. We average 44 mpg on interstate and 33 around town. Do the math. Bought with midnight sport package. Wife loves it. As for tall I am 6’1 with long legs , I can sit in back seat and not bang my head. Tried Corollas and others...nada. The pump to raise and lower seat is interesting but it works. We do best eco mode on interstate. Switch when you need more power. Wife’s iPhone and my iPad connects easily. Don’t get the dinky cheaper radio. We got the full screen with rear camera. Dealers tried to sell us a makeshift one on others. Getting used to the cvt. It all comes down to perspective.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Nissan
Sentra
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Nissan Sentra info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings