Used 2018 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

- 10,938 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$11,995
North Park Mazda - San Antonio / Texas
ONLY 10,935 Miles! EPA 37 MPG Hwy/29 MPG City! Fresh Powder exterior and Charcoal interior, S trim. CD Player, Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential, Bluetooth, Back-Up Camera, iPod/MP3 Input. . Call Us Today!KEY FEATURES INCLUDECD Player MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Child Safety Locks. Nissan S with Fresh Powder exterior and Charcoal interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 124 HP at 6000 RPM*.EXPERTS REPORTKBB.com's review says "More spacious than many of its rivals, the 2018 Nissan Sentra is large for its class. Shoppers also appreciate the new Sentra's well-earned reputation for reliability, comfort and style. Plus it's fun-to-drive personality and impressive fuel efficiency.". Great Gas Mileage: 37 MPG Hwy.BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALERDon't forget to ask about the "North Park Advantage" and our Posted Prices. Experience the North Park Difference. Same Vehicle, Same Color, Same Options, Better Value!Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6JY297367
Stock: NY297367
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-01-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Sentra SV15,009 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,998$3,522 Below Market
HGreg Nissan Kendall - Palmetto Bay / Florida
Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America. Clean CARFAX. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Body Side Moldings, Protection Package, Rear Bumper Protector, Trunk Protector, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal w/Premium Cloth Seat Trim, Body Side Moldings, Protection Package, Rear Bumper Protector, Trunk Protector. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6JY269083
Stock: LY214588A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 05-20-2020
- 29,640 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$10,689$3,376 Below Market
World Auto - Long Island City / New York
Welcome to World Auto, located in Long Island City, NY, where Complete Customer Satisfaction and Remarkable Quality of Service comes first. We understand that your trust starts with a car and ends with it as well. We perform a 125 Point Inspection by our licensed technicians to ensure that it meets the safety and quality standards completely & give our customers a Pieceof Mind with their purchase. This reconditioning and inspection process keeps going on well after you have made the purchase as a part of our 100-Day, No Nonsense guaranty, by us. Youare not going to be sold a car that has a reported accident, structural damage or possess signs of collisions. Free Car fax Car History Report is available on every single vehicle we sell. We want to ensure that the customers receive full transparency on any vehicle which they intend to buy.Regardless of negative credit history we pride ourselves in our success of working hard to get you the best deal possible. APR is subject to customer credit worthiness. All advertised are only after $1995 down payment and finance through dealer except for any Car guru's advertised listing prices (Car guru's customers must print and present AD to the dealership to honor Carguru's special price) Zero down is also available for those who qualify. Take advantage of the of-the low prices today and drive home the same day. All vehicles are special promotions, prices subject to change daily, based on vehicle market value. Please call to verify availability of vehicle prior to visit. All Vehicles are sold cosmetically as is. Any additional work, modifications or prep requested by the customer would be an additional cost. The price for listed vehicles, as-equipped, does not include charges such as: License, Title, Registration Fees, State or LocalTaxes, Prep, servicing & destination Fees. Dealer is not responsible for any errors to this listing,accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials any warranties. Dealer retains the right to refuse any deal we deem nonprofitable. All Internet special pricing is valid only for up to 24 Hours after ad is printed out. Must bring ad to take full advantage of internet special price. Call us today to schedule your test drive. Se habla Espanola
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP1JY275650
Stock: 5650
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2020
- certified
2018 Nissan Sentra SL11,321 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,991$2,611 Below Market
Kerry Nissan - Florence / Kentucky
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Certified. Super Black 2018 Nissan Sentra SL FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V BLUETOOTH, MP3- USB / I-POD READY, USB ADAPTER, MOONROOF SUNROOF, LEATHER, CLEAN VEHICLE HISTORY...NO ACCIDENTS, CERTIFIED, HEATED SEATS, ONE OWNER, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Climate Package, Comfort Package, Convenience Package, SL Package, CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Leather. 29/37 City/Highway MPG Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date * Roadside Assistance * Warranty Deductible: $100 * Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Transferable Warranty * 167 Point Inspection Proudly Serving: Cincinnati, Dayton, Lexington, Louisville, Hamilton, Florence, Alexandria, Beavercreek, Springdale, West Chester, Monroe, Fairfield, Kenwood, Newport and all of greater Cincinnati Ohio and Northern Kentucky. In the event a vehicle is listed at an incorrect price due to typographical, photographic, or technical error or error in pricing information received from our suppliers, the dealership shall have the right to refuse or cancel any orders placed for vehicle listed at the incorrect price. Incentives based on retail purchase special/low APR and lease incentives may vary, see dealer for details. Price does not include Tax, Title, License, Documentation Fee or any dealer added accessories.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SL with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP4JY226569
Stock: R0303
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 09-28-2019
- 20,581 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$12,577$2,492 Below Market
Lokey Nissan - Clearwater / Florida
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Clean CARFAX. Certified. Odometer is 9386 miles below market average!Aspen White 2018 Nissan Sentra SR FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V29/37 City/Highway MPG We want your trade in and we are willing to pay top dollar to get it!!!Home of the Lifetime Free Oil Changes! Family owned for over 63 years we are your volume dealer in Clearwater Florida. With over 450 new vehicles in stock, why shop anywhere else? Call now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing.Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* Transferable Warranty* 167 Point InspectionCall now and ask to speak with our Award Winning Sales Team for more information on the vehicle shown in this listing. Internet price includes all discounts and rebates, dealer must retain financing. Not all customers will qualify for all rebates, financing or incentives used to obtain the online price. Pricing does not include reconditioning or certification where applicable. Pricing is plus tag, tax, dealer doc fees and title fees. See dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP5JY205956
Stock: NT205956
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- 34,941 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,500$4,385 Below Market
NY Luxury Motors - Elmont / New York
The internet advertised price excludes all other offers and discounts and does not include: (1)applicable taxes/fees, including sales, use and tire taxes/fees; (2) title/license plate/registration/DMV fees; (3) vehicle inspection fees (4) vehicle destination and transportation costs; (5) repair/reconditioning costs and fees incurred by the dealer, including but not limited to brakes, tires, and fluids; (6) dealer document/service fees; (7) finance charges; and (8) any additional fees required by law. Prices also exclude any additional charges included with the cost of closing/financing, including any governmental charges and taxes, any finance charges, documentation, preparation or VSC. The internet advertised price for this vehicle is a reflective after $1995 down payment @ 5.9% with excellent credit (720+), must be financed through dealer and subject to primary lenders approval. With the exception of CarGurus and True car Customers. Cash Buyers are also welcomed. All internet advertised Vehicles are special promotion prices and offered on a first come first serve basis. Vehicle availability, inventory, pricing, and description are subject to change without prior notice. The internet advertised price represents the Vehicle in its current AS IS condition and subject to change depending on any additional costs incurred and/or market fluctuations. All of our vehicles go through a rigorous certified and backed inspection. Some of our vehicles may be subject to a government and/or manufacturer safety recalls. To check for a vehicles recalls, visit http://vinrcl.safercar.gov/vin/ All Pre-Owned Vehicles have been Certified for an additional cost of CPO.,($1995-$4995) depending on year, make, model and mileage. Dealer prep/Reconditioning ($995). Up to 10 Year 100,000-mile coverage available with CPO. Some High Line cars do not qualify. Cash purchases will be charged up to 20% additional to the selling price as a dealer convenience adjustment. Dealer not responsible for availability of any vehicle due to the high demand of a particular vehicle also due to prior sales, removal and transport elsewhere, awaiting title and ownership confirmation. Please be advised we cannot extend special internet pricing without a printed copy of the on-line advertisement. Our in-store price may exceed our special on-line advertisement. While we make a reasonable effort to adequately represent the condition and features of all inventory including vehicle information, pictures, pricing, and status, there may be inaccuracies. Updates may be delayed. We assume no responsibility for errors, omissions, inaccuracies in online information. We cannot guarantee a vehicle will be available for delivery when requested. We cannot guarantee a recall-free vehicle. Please verify vehicle information, availability and pricing with a customer service rep. This is easily done by calling us at 516-673-4784 or by visiting us at the dealership. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol. All internet prices expire at 12:01 AM. Please verify any information with our sales manager.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP6JY309632
Stock: 9632
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 34,055 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,990$2,568 Below Market
Prestige Auto Group - Avenel / New Jersey
This 2018 Nissan Sentra 4dr S features a 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Continuously Variable transmission. The vehicle is Brilliant Silver Metallic with a charcoal Cloth interior. It is offered with a full factory warranty. - Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Brilliant Silver Metallic 2018 Nissan Sentra S FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Cloth.Odometer is 5788 miles below market average! - All advertised prices exclude government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge, and any emission testing charge. DEALER makes no representations, expressed or implied, to any actual or prospective purchaser or owner of this vehicle as to the existence, ownership, accuracy, description or condition of the listed vehicle's equipment, accessories, price, specials or any warranties. Any and all differences must be addressed prior to the sale of this vehicle. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP5JY296291
Stock: 296291
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-15-2020
- 31,769 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,985$2,786 Below Market
NYC Motorcars of Freeport - Freeport / New York
Customer satisfaction and selling quality Certified Pre-owned vehicles with guaranteed clean carfax for your peace of mind. We have excellent relationship with our Nationwide lenders and Credit unions to get you approved at the lowest rate available, Guaranteed Approval Regardless of your past negative credit history, Please make appointment immediately and take advantage of our reduced prices today while this promotion last, Please come and test drive the vehicle of your choice and be prepared to drive home in 60 minutes, We have reduced our profit margin to the lowest by offering our customers hassle-free Non-Negotiable One fixed price, We believe in Full transparency, You can have Zero down or more down your choice, Must finance when applicable and take same-day delivery. Monthly payments are only estimates derived from the vehicle price and do not include Down payment, Your local sales tax, Title, Plates, & Dmv prep fees Our focused sales process with complete honesty and integrity has earned us an A+ rating with BBB. For our bi-lingual customers, Se Habla Espanol.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3JY322600
Stock: 4695NYC
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2019
- certified
2018 Nissan Sentra SV16,003 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,788$2,068 Below Market
Lia Nissan of Colonie - Schenectady / New York
*** SUMMER SALES EVENT!!! *** NISSAN CERTIFIED * ONE OWNER - CLEAN CARFAX * BLUETOOTH * NAVIGATION * BACKUP CAMERA * POWER SUNROOF * PREMIUM ALLOY WHEELS * SIRIUS XM RADIO * FULLY SERVICED & WHITE GLOVE DETAILED2018 Nissan Sentra SV Red Alert 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V CVT with Xtronic FWD Odometer is 18346 miles below market average! 29/37 City/Highway MPGNissan Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Vehicle History* Transferable Warranty* 167 Point Inspection* Roadside Assistance* Warranty Deductible: $100* Includes Car Rental and Trip Interruption Reimbursement* Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service dateCall Lia Nissan of Colonie at (855) 631-9247 to Confirm Availability and Schedule a No Obligation Test Drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP7JY258366
Stock: N13264
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 50,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$9,997$3,241 Below Market
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Nissan Sentra SV is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. Want a vehicle with low miles? This Nissan Sentra SV has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 50,347. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this vehicle is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine and people will know you've arrived. You can count on the 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Nissan Sentra SV. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Nissan Sentra SV creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. The best thing about this Nissan Sentra SV is that its features have features.This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new vehicle. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips.At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this vehicle to be a one-owner vehicle. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the AutoCheck report proves it.For peace of mind, this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. We set this vehicle's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal.With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Burke. Clean title.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP2JY239675
Stock: 239675BB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 34,660 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,995$2,884 Below Market
Drive Now - San Bernardino / California
Air filtration|Front air conditioning - automatic climate control|Front air conditioning zones - dual|Airbag deactivation - occupant sensing passenger|Front airbags - dual|Side airbags - front|Side curtain airbags - front rear|Side-curtain airbag rollover sensor|Antenna type - diversity element|Auxiliary audio input - Bluetooth USB iPod/iPhone jack|In-Dash CD - MP3 Playback single disc|Radio - AM/FM|Radio data system|Satellite radio - SiriusXM|Speed sensitive volume control|Total speakers - 6|ABS - 4-wheel|Braking assist|Cornering brake control|Electronic brakeforce distribution|Front brake diameter - 11.0|Front brake type - ventilated disc|Front brake width - 0.9|Power brakes|Rear brake diameter - 9.0|Rear brake type - drum|Armrests - rear center folding with storage rear center with cupholders|Floor material - carpet|Interior accents - metallic-tone|Shift knob trim - alloy leather|Steering wheel trim - leather|Assist handle - front rear|Cargo area light|Center console - front console with armrest and storage|Cruise control|Cupholders - front rear|Multi-function remote - panic alarm proximity entry system trunk release|One-touch windows - 1|Power outlet(s) - two 12V|Power steering - variable/speed-proportional|Power windows - lockout button|Push-button start|Reading lights - front|Rearview mirror - manual day/night|Retained accessory power|Steering wheel - tilt and telescopic|Steering wheel mounted controls - audio cruise control phone|Storage - door pockets front seatback in seat cushion|Vanity mirrors - dual|Axle ratio - 3.52|Drive mode selector|Alternator - 110 amps|Battery saver|Door handle color - chrome|Front bumper color - body-color|Grille color - black chrome accents|Mirror color - body-color|Rear bumper color - body-color|Window trim - chrome|Infotainment screen size - 5 in.|Clock|Digital odometer|Driver information system|Electroluminescent instrumentation|External temperature display|Fuel economy display - MPG range|Gauge - tachometer|Multi-function display|Trip computer|Trip odometer - 2|Warnings and reminders - lamp failure, low fuel, engine oil, coolant tire fill alert|Daytime running lights|Exterior entry lights - puddle lamps|Headlights - auto delay off auto on/off halogen|Side mirror adjustments - manual folding power|Autonomous braking|Body side reinforcements - side impact door beams|Camera system - rearview|Child safety door locks|Child seat anchors - LATCH system|Crumple zones - front rear|Emergency interior trunk release|Energy absorbing steering column|Hood buckling creases|Impact absorbing bumpers|Rearview monitor - in dash|Emergency locking retractors - front rear|Front seatbelts - 3-point|Rear seatbelts - 3-point|Seatbelt force limiters - front|Seatbelt pretensioners - front|Seatbelt warning sensor - front|Driver seat manual adjustments - height reclining 6|Front headrests - adjustable 2|Front seat type - bucket|Passenger seat manual adjustments - reclining 4|Rear headrests - adjustable 2|Rear seat folding - split|Rear seat type - 60-40 split bench|Upholstery - premium cloth|2-stage unlocking doors|Anti-theft system - alarm with remote engine immobilizer|Power door locks - anti-lockout auto-locking|Stability control|Traction control|Steering ratio - 16.3|Turns lock-to-lock - 3.0|Front shock type - twin-tube gas|Front spring type - coil|Front stabilizer bar - diameter 22 mm|Front struts - MacPherson|Front suspension classification - independent|Front suspension type - lower control arms|Rear shock type - twin-tube gas|Rear spring type - coil|Rear stabilizer bar - diameter 25 mm|Rear suspension classification - semi-independent|Rear suspension type - torsion beam|Electronic messaging assistance - voice operated with read function|Phone - hands free|Satellite communications - voice guided directions|Wireless data link - Bluetooth|Spare tire mount location - inside|Spare tire size - temporary|Spare wheel type - steel|Tire Pressure Monitoring System|Tire type - all season|Wheels - aluminum alloy|Front wi
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP5JL661369
Stock: 661369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-25-2020
- 19,370 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$12,849
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.Back-Up Camera, SUPER BLACK, CHARCOAL, PREMIUM CLOTH SEAT TRIM, [H11] REAR USB PORTS (H11), [B93] PROTECTION PACKAGE -inc: Rear Bumper Protector, Trunk Protector, Body Side Moldings, [B92] BODY COLORED SPLASH GUARDS (4 PIECE), [Z66] ACTIVATION DISCLAIMER, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Aluminum-Alloy, Wheels w/Silver Accents. This Nissan Sentra has a strong Regular Unleaded I-4 1.8 L/110 engine powering this Variable transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Nissan Sentra SV *Valet Function, Urethane Gear Shifter Material, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: Xtronic CVT, Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode, Torsion Beam Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs, Tires: P205/55R16 AS, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Steel Spare Wheel, Sliding Front Center Armrest and Rear Center Armrest, Single Stainless Steel Exhaust, Side Impact Beams, Seats w/Cloth Back Material, Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access and Mechanical Fuel, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated Ignition Switch and Panic Button, Rear Cupholder, Rear Child Safety Locks, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio System -inc: 5" color display, 6 speakers, USB connection port for iPod interface and other compatible devices, SiriusXM satellite radio,streaming audio via Bluetooth, hands-free text messaging assistant, Bluetooth hands-free phone system, illuminated steering wheel-mounted audio controls and Siri Eyes-Free, Radio w/Seek-Scan, MP3 Player and Clock.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a reliable Sentra today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP9JY226390
Stock: PJY226390
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-04-2020
- 7,555 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$10,788$4,689 Below Market
Island Auto Mall - Freeport / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP7JY313849
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 45,472 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$10,138$2,960 Below Market
Capitol Toyota - Salem / Oregon
CARFAX One-Owner. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Your safety is our Top Priority. We are constantly sanitizing our vehicles, offices, showroom, etc. Our delivery drivers will sanitize the vehicle before taking it to you. Drivers will wear a mask & gloves & will re-sanitize the vehicle before exiting. Any remaining paperwork will be carefully handled & delivered to the customer for completion, all while maintaining a safe social distance of no less than 6 feet. If you require additional safeguards, please reach out to our team. Walk our lot virtually 24/7 at www.capitolauto.com This 2018 Fresh Powder Nissan Sentra S FWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Cloth, 16 x 6.5 Steel Wheels w/Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Aux-In Audio System, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wiperS.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7APXJY244994
Stock: T7686A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- 9,230 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,298$2,378 Below Market
HGreg Nissan Kendall - Palmetto Bay / Florida
Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America. CARFAX One-Owner. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Black Exterior Badging, Black Outside Heated Mirrors, Black Rear Spoiler, Black V-Motion Grille, Blind Spot Warning, Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rear USB Ports (H11), SR Midnight Edition Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 17 Black Aluminum Alloy, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, Charcoal w/Leather-Appointed Seat Trim, Black Exterior Badging, Black Outside Heated Mirrors, Black Rear Spoiler, Black V-Motion Grille, Blind Spot Warning, Nissan Connect w/Navigation & Mobile Apps, Rear USB Ports (H11), SR Midnight Edition Package, Technology Package, Wheels: 17 Black Aluminum Alloy. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SR with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP8JY342759
Stock: LL845269A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-26-2020
- 40,271 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$11,499$3,055 Below Market
Hertz Car Sales Ventura - Ventura / California
At Hertz Car Sales, have your next purchase sanitized and delivered to your door with our home delivery options. Take advantage of no- haggle pricing, and our cars come with a 7 day/250 mile Buy Back Guarantee, as well as a 12mth/12K mile limited powertrain warranty. Also, we have financing options for almost every budget and can provide competitive trade-in appraisals at our location. We even have additional protection products available to protect your investment. Contact us today to find out more!Certified. Super Black 2018 Nissan Sentra S FWD CVT with Xtronic 1.8L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V 115 POINT INSPECTION, CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Cloth.Odometer is 9830 miles below market average!Certification Program Details: At Hertz Car Sales every retail vehicle undergoes an inspection process to make sure they meet quality standards. Also, all our vehicles come with a free Auto check vehicle history report. Visit us at hertzcarsales.com/ventura or call us at 805-290-4252.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Pre-collision safety system, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP7JY307372
Stock: 50531
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 25,720 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,798$2,991 Below Market
HGreg Nissan Kendall - Palmetto Bay / Florida
Priced THOUSANDS below KBB!! This Car is TRUST VERIFIED. With locations in Doral, Broward, Miami, Orlando, Kendall and West Palm Beach, HGreg.com is the FASTEST GROWING automotive group in North America. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Nissan Certified Pre-Owned Certified, CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Leather, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, AM/FM/CD Audio System, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Delay-off headlights, Distance-Pacing Cruise Control, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Premium Sport Cloth Seat Trim, Radio data system, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, CVT with Xtronic, charcoal Leather. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Although every reasonable effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of the information contained on this site, absolute accuracy cannot be guaranteed. All vehicles are subject to prior sale. Price does not include applicable tax, title, license, processing and dealer fees, and destination charges.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7APXJY234188
Stock: LW544291A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 29,840 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995$4,350 Below Market
Diamond Auto Exchange - Corona / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SR with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
32 Combined MPG (29 City/37 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB7AP3JY241435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
