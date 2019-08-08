Used 2018 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me

Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia

This Nissan Sentra SV is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. We here at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT have done the research for you and know that this vehicle has had only one previous owner. Want a vehicle with low miles? This Nissan Sentra SV has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 50,347. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. We performed a thorough MULTI-POINT INSPECTION on this and every vehicle that we offer for sale to assure your complete satisfaction. We know safety is key for purchasing a vehicle. We also know that this vehicle has never been in any kind of wreck.If getting noticed is what you are after, then this vehicle is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine and people will know you've arrived. You can count on the 1.8L 4 Cylinder engine to get great gas mileage and go the distance between fill ups. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Nissan Sentra SV. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. Beauty is nothing if not matched on the inside. For every envious glance this Nissan Sentra SV creates on the outside, an equal amount of joy and comfort has been crafted for those on the inside. The best thing about this Nissan Sentra SV is that its features have features.This baby 'purrs like a kitten' under the hood. From first glance you will appreciate the sheer beauty of an impeccable exterior. The condition of the interior will have you believing that you just bought a brand new vehicle. All the major mechanical systems under the hood have been inspected and are confirmed to be mechanically sound. Appearance can mean a lot. This exterior is free of rust, dents, and dings but does have some minor blemishes barely noticeable to the naked eye. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips.At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a CARFAX report on every vehicle. Buyer confidence is important to us and to prove this we have gone to great lengths to become a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Check out the included CARFAX report which shows this vehicle to be a one-owner vehicle. At UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, we secure your confidence by running a AutoCheck report on every vehicle. All our vehicles are AutoCheck CERTIFIED which means that each and every one of them have measured up to our high standards and are fully documented by an included AutoCheck history report. Nobody wants a car that has been through the ringer. This baby has had just one owner, and the AutoCheck report proves it.For peace of mind, this vehicle comes with our STANDARD WARRANTY protection package. Stop by or call us for more information. Still not sure? Ask about our extended warranty. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Upon credit approval call or drop by to see just how low we can get your monthly payments. We set this vehicle's price well below its BLUE BOOK value because we want it to move fast. It is only a matter of time before someone snags up this great deal.With amazing deals at UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Burke. Clean title.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2018 Nissan Sentra SV with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 29 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB7AP2JY239675

Stock: 239675BB

Certified Pre-Owned: No

