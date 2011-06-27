1995 Nissan Sentra Review
Other years
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
An all-new Sentra is released featuring aero styling and a stubby trunk. The 1995 Sentra is available only as a four-door sedan, the two-door model now being called the 200SX. Increased interior space is the most noticeable feature of the redesign. The engines remain unchanged from previous models.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Sentra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Jilly,04/11/2010
My sister got this car for high school and treated it like crap, then i got it for high school and i treated it like crap. Ten years in Alaska, two teenager drivers and 200 thousand miles later its still running perfectly. Never once been in a shop. (:
jr42,06/06/2008
My wife and I purchased this vehicle new in 1995, after all these years I would definitely give this car a thumbs up. Only minor repairs. Perfect starter car. A/C is still going strong after thirteen years.
Nori,10/24/2002
My 1995 GLE is very dependable. I get approx 25/33 city/hwy. Lack of independent rear suspension affects handling. Handling is not as precise as the competition from Honda and Toyota. I upgraded to slightly larger and highly rated 14 inch tires but wet weather braking traction continues to suffer. It is worse than in similar sized cars. Excellent brakes in dry weather. Poor pickup with A/C running in spite of 5 speed tranny. Car is very reliable and the stock alloys are nice. Great highway cruiser - no complaints there. Car has much better pickup when using premium fuel.
Bang for your buck,07/13/2007
My 95 Sentra is a good little car, it gets good gas mileage, and it seems to be pretty reliable. It doesn't have enough pick-up for my liking and the seats need a lumbar support but other than that it's great. It has enough room it's safe, and it's well built. Oh and just because it won't giddy-up off the line doesn't mean it can't cruise on the highway. I've had mine hold 100 mph no shaking, very smooth.
Features & Specs
MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
