1995 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

1995 Highlights

An all-new Sentra is released featuring aero styling and a stubby trunk. The 1995 Sentra is available only as a four-door sedan, the two-door model now being called the 200SX. Increased interior space is the most noticeable feature of the redesign. The engines remain unchanged from previous models.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1995 Nissan Sentra.

5(57%)
4(33%)
3(4%)
2(0%)
1(6%)
4.4
21 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Rallymobile
Jilly,04/11/2010
My sister got this car for high school and treated it like crap, then i got it for high school and i treated it like crap. Ten years in Alaska, two teenager drivers and 200 thousand miles later its still running perfectly. Never once been in a shop. (:
13 years and going
jr42,06/06/2008
My wife and I purchased this vehicle new in 1995, after all these years I would definitely give this car a thumbs up. Only minor repairs. Perfect starter car. A/C is still going strong after thirteen years.
I expected more
Nori,10/24/2002
My 1995 GLE is very dependable. I get approx 25/33 city/hwy. Lack of independent rear suspension affects handling. Handling is not as precise as the competition from Honda and Toyota. I upgraded to slightly larger and highly rated 14 inch tires but wet weather braking traction continues to suffer. It is worse than in similar sized cars. Excellent brakes in dry weather. Poor pickup with A/C running in spite of 5 speed tranny. Car is very reliable and the stock alloys are nice. Great highway cruiser - no complaints there. Car has much better pickup when using premium fuel.
Economical
Bang for your buck,07/13/2007
My 95 Sentra is a good little car, it gets good gas mileage, and it seems to be pretty reliable. It doesn't have enough pick-up for my liking and the seats need a lumbar support but other than that it's great. It has enough room it's safe, and it's well built. Oh and just because it won't giddy-up off the line doesn't mean it can't cruise on the highway. I've had mine hold 100 mph no shaking, very smooth.
Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 34 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

