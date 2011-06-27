2004 Nissan Sentra Review
Type:
Pros & Cons
- Functional cabin design, SULEV emissions for California-spec cars, nimble handling, lots of standard features.
- Generic styling, small backseat, SE-R Spec V model commands premium price.
Other years
List Price Range
$2,000 - $5,995
Used Sentra for SaleSee all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In
See your car's value
Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Packed with features, the Sentra offers a lot for the money, but a cramped rear seat and an aging interior design leave it a step behind the competition.
2004 Highlights
For 2004, the Sentra receives some exterior changes that include new front and rear fascias and a revised hood. Inside, the Sentra gets a new trip computer, which is standard on the SE-R, Spec V and 2.5 S. There is also an upgraded Rockford Fosgate stereo. The Sentra SE-R Spec V gets a new Brembo brake package, seats from the Skyline, new interior fabric and two new exterior colors -- Volcanic Orange and Sapphire Blue.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2004 Nissan Sentra.
Most helpful consumer reviews
kajun8girl,04/24/2012
I bought my 2004 Sentra with 10 miles on it. I keep up with my regular maintenance (oil, tires, filters etc). The only mechanical issue I have had was a sensor went out. $34 it was fixed (by me). I now have 195k miles on my car and it still drives wonderful! Yes I have some of the simular issues that others have had, my trunk only pops with the key (I know what is wrong but haven't had time to take it appart-simple fix), the back door handles pop out on occassion. But for the price I paid for my car, the MANY road trips from TX to LA and the fact that I have 2 children under 10-I would say I have gotten my monies worth. I still get excellent gas miliage!
brianna,10/05/2015
1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
there is nothing flashy about this car, so if you are looking for something more than standard, you should look for something else. My 2004 Nissan Sentra has been a godsend as far as reliability goes though. I bought this car from my parents when I was in college, and I am still driving it today. My parents bought it brand-new in 2004, and although it has had a handful of fixes over the years, it has remained steady. This car now has over 220,000 miles on it, and every time I bring it into the shop for its oil change, I think that they will tell me it's on it's last leg, but they always say quite the opposite. I always get a good report with this car, and they tell me that they think it will keep going for more miles! Good job, Nissan!
Erin in Indy,07/16/2010
I bought this car new in 2004. I was downgrading quite a bit, so it took some time to get used to it. But other than my 'snobbishness' to it originally, it's been a great little car. I have over 100K miles on it, have driven it from IN to TX and to FL a couple times, plus a 60 mile commute for work everyday. I've had very little trouble with it mechanically. Had an engine issue a couple yrs after I bought it, but that was covered under my warranty. Otherwise only normal things like new tires and brakes. It's been comfortable on long road trips. I wouldn't want to sit in the back for very long but then I again, I don't have to. :)
shotgun1496,07/26/2012
bought this car from carmax. the stereo skips non stop, had to change the starter three times, dash lights went out, had to have the ignition switch replaced twice. hard to start the car, often time you have to shut the engine off and back on, because the car just wont go above 20, steering is difficult, and i'm 6ft so the car isn't the most roomy, the riding comfort is the only good thing. overall bad car.
Features & Specs
See all Used 2004 Nissan Sentra features & specs
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Sentra
Related Used 2004 Nissan Sentra info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Evoque 2018
- Used Ford Focus 2010
- Used Land Rover Range Rover 2014
- Used GMC Sierra 1500 2012
- Used Jaguar F-PACE 2017
- Used Toyota Highlander Hybrid 2014
- Used Ford Escape 2012
- Used Ford Explorer 2012
- Used Lexus ES 350 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2008
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 Hardtop 2 Door
- 2019 Golf GTI
- 2021 Volkswagen Golf GTI News
- Polestar 1 2020
- 2019 Nissan Titan
- 2020 Porsche Panamera
- BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe 2020
- GMC Sierra 1500 2020
- 2020 BMW 8 Series
- Nissan GT-R 2020
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Nissan Titan
- Nissan Titan 2019
- 2019 Nissan NV Cargo
- 2019 Nissan NV Passenger
- 2019 Nissan Titan XD
- 2019 Titan
- Nissan NV200 2020
- 2019 Kicks
- 2019 Nissan Maxima
- Nissan NV Cargo 2019