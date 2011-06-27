  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2004 Nissan Sentra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(261)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2004 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons

  • Functional cabin design, SULEV emissions for California-spec cars, nimble handling, lots of standard features.
  • Generic styling, small backseat, SE-R Spec V model commands premium price.
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Sentra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$2,000 - $5,995
Used Sentra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Packed with features, the Sentra offers a lot for the money, but a cramped rear seat and an aging interior design leave it a step behind the competition.

2004 Highlights

For 2004, the Sentra receives some exterior changes that include new front and rear fascias and a revised hood. Inside, the Sentra gets a new trip computer, which is standard on the SE-R, Spec V and 2.5 S. There is also an upgraded Rockford Fosgate stereo. The Sentra SE-R Spec V gets a new Brembo brake package, seats from the Skyline, new interior fabric and two new exterior colors -- Volcanic Orange and Sapphire Blue.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Nissan Sentra.

5(52%)
4(28%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(2%)
4.2
261 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 261 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Car!
kajun8girl,04/24/2012
I bought my 2004 Sentra with 10 miles on it. I keep up with my regular maintenance (oil, tires, filters etc). The only mechanical issue I have had was a sensor went out. $34 it was fixed (by me). I now have 195k miles on my car and it still drives wonderful! Yes I have some of the simular issues that others have had, my trunk only pops with the key (I know what is wrong but haven't had time to take it appart-simple fix), the back door handles pop out on occassion. But for the price I paid for my car, the MANY road trips from TX to LA and the fact that I have 2 children under 10-I would say I have gotten my monies worth. I still get excellent gas miliage!
the little engine that could
brianna,10/05/2015
1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A)
there is nothing flashy about this car, so if you are looking for something more than standard, you should look for something else. My 2004 Nissan Sentra has been a godsend as far as reliability goes though. I bought this car from my parents when I was in college, and I am still driving it today. My parents bought it brand-new in 2004, and although it has had a handful of fixes over the years, it has remained steady. This car now has over 220,000 miles on it, and every time I bring it into the shop for its oil change, I think that they will tell me it's on it's last leg, but they always say quite the opposite. I always get a good report with this car, and they tell me that they think it will keep going for more miles! Good job, Nissan!
Great Little Compact
Erin in Indy,07/16/2010
I bought this car new in 2004. I was downgrading quite a bit, so it took some time to get used to it. But other than my 'snobbishness' to it originally, it's been a great little car. I have over 100K miles on it, have driven it from IN to TX and to FL a couple times, plus a 60 mile commute for work everyday. I've had very little trouble with it mechanically. Had an engine issue a couple yrs after I bought it, but that was covered under my warranty. Otherwise only normal things like new tires and brakes. It's been comfortable on long road trips. I wouldn't want to sit in the back for very long but then I again, I don't have to. :)
nothing but problems.
shotgun1496,07/26/2012
bought this car from carmax. the stereo skips non stop, had to change the starter three times, dash lights went out, had to have the ignition switch replaced twice. hard to start the car, often time you have to shut the engine off and back on, because the car just wont go above 20, steering is difficult, and i'm 6ft so the car isn't the most roomy, the riding comfort is the only good thing. overall bad car.
See all 261 reviews of the 2004 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 31 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
126 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
20 city / 26 hwy
Seats 5
4-speed automatic
Gas
165 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2004 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver2 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2004 Nissan Sentra

Used 2004 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2004 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra SE-R Spec V, Sentra SE-R. Available styles include 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), SE-R 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 4A), 2.5 S 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 4A), SE-R Spec V 4dr Sedan (2.5L 4cyl 6M), 1.8 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M), and 1.8 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Nissan Sentra?

Price comparisons for Used 2004 Nissan Sentra trim styles:

  • The Used 2004 Nissan Sentra 1.8 S is priced between $2,000 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 84930 and142680 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2004 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $2,000 and mileage as low as 84930 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2004 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,877.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 6 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $14,538.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 5 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $8,498.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 11 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $22,430.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

Related Used 2004 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles