there is nothing flashy about this car, so if you are looking for something more than standard, you should look for something else. My 2004 Nissan Sentra has been a godsend as far as reliability goes though. I bought this car from my parents when I was in college, and I am still driving it today. My parents bought it brand-new in 2004, and although it has had a handful of fixes over the years, it has remained steady. This car now has over 220,000 miles on it, and every time I bring it into the shop for its oil change, I think that they will tell me it's on it's last leg, but they always say quite the opposite. I always get a good report with this car, and they tell me that they think it will keep going for more miles! Good job, Nissan!

