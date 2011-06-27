Used 2015 Nissan Sentra Consumer Reviews

Sentra SR , answers the call Bill C. , 05/07/2016 SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 37 of 38 people found this review helpful First thing, If you want 0-60 times that will Impress your friends , look elsewhere. Power , is adequate , no more. I like the quietness of the interior , the quality of interior materials, and the car looks great. Had zero problems , no issues. I have not checked the mpg , and will not do so until I reach 12k miles. Same goes for final judgement on the 1.8L power plant. The CVT is not as weird as earlier versions I have driven. It does take some getting use to and this is my third CVT equipped Nissan, so it no longer seems that strange. My experience has shown that to really judge the performance and mpg on a car such as this , first you need to get them well broken in. As stated , this is my third Nissan , I keep going back because they have always been trouble free , tight and quiet. If I had a beef , it would have been the CVT, but I've experienced no trouble with any of the three Nissan CVT's I've owned. Not a race car , but a good looking, IMO , and trouble free vehicle that looks nice and ages well. Interior materials seem to hold up, and squeaks and rattles just don't seem to happen. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

6 speed manual Verne , 09/08/2015 S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M) 30 of 31 people found this review helpful I can now speak to the long term aspects as have only owned my car for over two years. When I bought it I could not find any reviews on gas mileage. I currently own a 2014 Camry SE. While not quite as comfortable and roomy as the Camry, it is fun to drive and in the in town mileage is 35.5 mpg. I like the cruise control location much better on the Sentra and it still is comfortable, quiet and the trunk is roomy for its side. At 50, it will get will get 50 miles per gallon. For an inexpensive car, there is no equal. I shopped Corolla, Civic, and Focus. No issues in over 2 years. Great little car to use around town. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Great Value J. Pena , 05/02/2016 SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 27 of 28 people found this review helpful I have read many other reviews from very satisfied customers to whining and moaning/groaning. Its a Nissan Sentra, not a Lexus. For the money it is a great car. I am returning a 2013 from lease and picking up a 2016. I have had 0 problems with my 2013. Gas mileage is fantastic. I drive a lot, mostly highway. Average mileage per tank was 375. Pretty good considering other cars. I occasionally hit 400+ miles per tank. It is comfortable to drive, has enough features for me. I am pretty simple. Good radio, Bluetooth for cell phone, convenience buttons on the wheel. Folding back seats make good added storage. It IS lackluster in acceleration but that is due to the CVT transmission and lack of horsepower - this engine and transmission are built for economy not speed. Again, its a Nissan Sentra, really the 2nd level sedan Nissan offers (just above the Versa). Great car for the money. Best gas mileage, like all cars it is at 55mph. Don't expect 40mpg on the highway if you routinely drive 70+. Looking forward to the 2016 with added standard options like back up camera and streaming music via Bluetooth. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Buyer Beware!! Deathtrap! Lsuits pending! Read on- KB , 02/08/2019 SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have a 2015 Nissan Sentra with only 19k miles on it. The transmission is already going! I was having major problems lately (and some at the 5k miles mark I didn't realize was linked until now). I've been getting loud thudding noises upon accelerating, metal clinking noises, pulling, erratic RPM's, a loud thudding sound driving down a steep mountain (Big Bear, CA), only able to go about 40-45mph up hills, loss of power when trying to merge onto freeway, gears switching (going slow) upon accelerating when trying to cross traffic, etc. (Dangerous!) I took it in to my mechanic yesterday thinking it was something hitting the inner tire, or some front end issue. After telling the owner/mechanic, he immediately asked if it was a newer Nissan. He took it for a test drive, came back and said, "this is definitely your transmission. Nissan is infamous for these problems with their CVT transmission systems!" He has seen this SEVERAL times, and even got rid of his own Nissan due to same problems with the CVT transmission. He nearly went off a cliff when the SECOND transmission went out on him. He said that I should immediately get it in to the dealer to have it fixed (I have extended warranty). I did that today, spent 3 hours there, only to have them tell me that there were "no error codes". I was shocked to say the least. The mechanic then took it for a test drive with me, and he heard the thudding noise upon accelerating from a stop several times, but the loud metal clinking sound didn't happen on the short test drive. I told them how I am very much aware of these problems with Nissan's CVT transmissions, because I did a simple Google search last night, and was shocked and disgusted by the hundreds upon hundreds of reviews regarding this issue with other Nissan owners. He then said that I can bring my car back on Tuesday (2/12/19) and they will actually look at the transmission itself. I couldn't believe that they didn't do that today. They just checked for error codes, which doesn't always show up when you have problems. So, they are now going to cost me more of my time and money to take it in to have it properly looked at, when that should've been done today, especially when they know full well of the CVT problems in Nissan's, especially in the time frame my make/model falls in. After reading hundreds of reviews in discussion forums, I see that many people are on their 2nd to 4th transmission replacement, and many eventually get rid of them. The problem is, even though Nissan extended their warranty on their CVT transmissions (they know why!), and you get the car "fixed", it will never really be fixed. The reason being that the faulty transmission will be replaced with the same type of faulty CVT transmission. You will always be at risk for being stranded, in a dangerous situation on the road, and always wasting your time taking it to get repaired. You can never fully feel comfortable driving anywhere, especially on long trips, up inclines/hills, or in hot weather, etc., as long as this issue remains. I still have payments on this unreliable and dangerous car until 2021, and do not feel comfortable driving it, especially with my children in it, anywhere. I had to cancel a trip this weekend due to this issue. I shouldn't have to worry about such things on a new car that only has 19k miles on it! I have owned several Nissan's, trusted them, and used to rave about the quality. Not anymore. Just do a Google search and find out for yourself. Safety Technology Performance Comfort Report Abuse