  1. Home
  2. Nissan
  3. Nissan Sentra
  4. Used 2017 Nissan Sentra
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(45)
Appraise this car
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Nissan Sentra
VIEW OFFERS
CPO.NissanUSA.com

2017 Nissan Sentra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Spacious backseat and trunk for the class
  • Priced lower than many rivals
  • Easy-to-use tech interface
  • Slow acceleration on most models
  • Bluetooth streaming audio isn't standard on base models
Other years
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Nissan Sentra for Sale
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Range
$6,999 - $20,000
Used Sentra for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

Got space? If you're buying a 2017 Nissan Sentra, the answer is an emphatic "yes!" This compact sedan stands out in its class by virtue of its uncommonly spacious interior, with a rear seat that rivals those of many midsize models in terms of head- and legroom. The same can be said of the Sentra's trunk, which offers nearly as much cargo capacity as those of some full-size sedans.

Nissan has been hard at work boosting the Senta's overall appeal, too. Last year's Sentra gained a more upscale look and feel to its cabin, along with a number of desirable standard features and options that make this affordable sedan seem less like a car you'd settle for and more like a car you'd actually want to drive. For 2017, the most notable upgrade is the new SR Turbo. Fitted with the 188-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter engine from the Nissan Juke crossover, it should liven things up quite a bit, as will its sport-tuned suspension, reworked steering and upgraded front brakes.

In short, there's a lot to like about the Sentra, especially considering its favorable pricing. But it's still a good idea to check out some other small sedans. One of our top choices this year is the Honda Civic, which has comparable turbocharged performance and interior room and is a little more stylish and fuel-efficient than the Sentra. If you want a sedan that's more refined and packed with more of the latest tech, check out the Mazda 3. We also recommend the Kia Forte if you're mostly after a sensible sedan that packs in a lot of features for your money.

The 2017 Nissan Sentra comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard starting at the SV trim level. The SR and SL trim levels can also be had with blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (standard on SL) and adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking.

More basic Sentra models come with rear drum brakes, but rear disc brakes are standard on the SR and SL. However, in Edmunds brake testing, a Sentra with the less costly rear drum brakes stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet, a slightly better-than-average distance for the segment. A Sentra SL stopped in 113 feet, which is almost unheard of for a compact economy sedan.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Sentra earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2017 Sentra its best rating of Good in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap front-impact tests. The Sentra also earned a Good rating in the side-impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests as well as a Superior rating for the effectiveness of its optional forward collision mitigation system.

2017 Nissan Sentra models

The 2017 Nissan Sentra is a five-passenger compact sedan offered in S, SV, SR, SR Turbo and SL trim levels.

The base Sentra S comes with 16-inch steel wheels, automatic headlights, remote keyless entry, air-conditioning, a height-adjustable driver seat, 60/40-split folding rear seatbacks, a tilt-and-telescoping steering column, cruise control, Bluetooth phone connectivity and a four-speaker sound system with a CD player, a USB port and an auxiliary audio input jack.

Stepping up to the SV gets you keyless entry and ignition, upgraded cloth upholstery, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, a 5-inch driver information screen in the instrument cluster, a 5-inch central touchscreen, a rearview camera, NissanConnect, Bluetooth audio connectivity and a six-speaker sound system with satellite radio.

The SR gets 17-inch alloy wheels, rear disc brakes, a sport body kit including a rear spoiler, LED headlights (low beams), foglights, heated mirrors, upgraded cloth upholstery and heated front seats. The SR Turbo adds a more powerful engine, a sport-tuned suspension, recalibrated steering, upgraded front brakes and a sunroof. Both the SR and SR Turbo are available with the Midnight Edition package, which adds black 17-inch wheels, black mirror caps and a black spoiler, as well as special floor mats.

The top-of-the-line SL loses the SR's sport-themed flourishes but adds unique 17-inch alloy wheels plus the rear disc brakes, dual-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a larger 5.8-inch touchscreen with navigation and voice controls. A blind-spot monitoring system with rear cross-path alert is also standard.

The All Weather package (SV only) includes heated front seats and heated outside mirrors. The Style package (SV only) adds distinctive 16-inch alloy wheels, a sunroof, illuminated vanity mirrors and LED interior lighting.

The SR Premium Technology package starts with the contents of the Style package then tacks on the leather upholstery, power driver seat, auto-dimming mirror and bigger touchscreen with navigation from the SL. You also get adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert and an eight-speaker Bose audio system. The SR Turbo Premium package includes these same features.

The SL Premium Technology package adds the contents of the Style package (minus the 16-inch wheels) plus adaptive cruise control with autonomous emergency braking and the eight-speaker Bose audio system.

The 2017 Nissan Sentra comes equipped with one of two engines. A 1.8-liter four-cylinder engine rated at 130 horsepower and 128 pound-feet of torque is standard on the S, SV, SR and SL models. A six-speed manual transmission is standard on the S, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) is optional on that model and standard on all other Sentras.

In Edmunds testing, a Sentra SL accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 10.1 seconds, which is among the slowest times for this class of car.

The new SR Turbo gets a turbocharged 1.6-liter four-cylinder, which puts out 188 hp and 177 lb-ft, mated to a choice of a six-speed manual or a specially calibrated CVT with manual-shift mode.

Driving

On the road, the 2017 Nissan Sentra suspension delivers a comfortable ride around town and on the highway. It's not a particularly engaging car to drive, though opting for the sportier SR Turbo model this year should push handling, steering feel and brake performance up a couple of notches. It's unknown whether the car's firmer suspension tuning and ride quality will be a turnoff for some buyers; we'll update this review once we've tested the new SR Turbo.

On the performance front, the standard 130-hp four-cylinder is suitable for everyday driving, but nothing more. Trying a highway pass or hitting the gas from a standstill results in lethargic acceleration. The CVT is a good match for this engine, at least, largely because it seems free of the tiresome "rubber band" and droning qualities that so often plague this type of transmission.

Interior

The 2017 Nissan Sentra offers an interior that's bigger than seems possible when viewed from the outside. Both front and rear seats offer excellent headroom and legroom, even for 6-footers.

The cabin's design is nothing fancy, but the quality of both materials and construction is good. Other noteworthy strengths include NissanConnect, a system that allows the driver to take advantage of smartphone-based apps such as Google search using the available 5.8-inch touchscreen. The touchscreen's simple menus make it easy to use, but there's no denying that it's one of the smallest screens in its class, and the resolution of its graphics is underwhelming.

The Sentra's trunk is spacious, with 15.1 cubic feet of stowage. Folding down one or both sections of the 60/40-split rear seatbacks expands cargo capacity further.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Nissan Sentra.

5(29%)
4(27%)
3(11%)
2(11%)
1(22%)
3.3
45 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 45 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Huge Mistake
Jose Acevedo,06/27/2018
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
I will never buy another Nissan, I am so disappointed. I bought a brand new Sentra not even 6 months after owning this vehicle I had to take it in for repairs for what I am certain was a Transmission, well they said there was nothing wrong. Few weeks after that same issue so I took it in again and they said oh it's the Mass Air Flow Sensor. Well a month after that same problem, take it in again and they say oh it's only an Oxygen Sensor I believe they said and replaced it. Well guess what? Month later I am driving with my wife and 2 young children ages 11 & 6 on a very busy 4 lane highway suddenly same exact issue car will not accelerate above 35 MPH and then stalls out in the middle of the highway causing my family to literally miss getting rear ended by a Semi by maybe a foot, again I was nearly certain it's the Transmission have it towed there and again they say no, this time it's the Throttle Body. I have wrote corporate, my local dealer ship and all they keep saying is the Warranty is now up, however, if the problem persist the will cover it. I am literally petrified to put my family back in this 🍋 lemon and now it literally sits in my driveway reminding of what a poor brand is. Bought the vehicle brand new and for 2 years it's been in the shop half a dozen times or more for the same issue that they keep saying is something else when I am certain it is the transmission, so I am stuck with a lemon and the payments on a lemon that myself nor my wife are comfortable driving for fear of the next close call with a semi becoming reality thanks Nissan for refusing to admit it's the Transmission and replacing every part in the car but the transmission.
Very comfortable front seats
PaulC,06/20/2017
SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
In an age where nearly all car makers offer only hard, thinly padded front seat bottoms that induce fatigue and soreness on longer drives the Nissan Sentra impresses with a seat bottom that fells softer and is shaped and padded in a way that doesn't cause pressure points and fatigue. Other characteristics of the car are just ordinary except for road noise which is suppressed better than in most midsize cars. I like cars with comfortable seats, and a bump absorbing and quiet ride and in the midsize category I find the Hyundai Elantra the most desireable overall, the Nissan Sentra second place, Toyota Corolla third place and Chevy Cruze fourth place.
Better than the reviews had me believing
David,09/27/2017
SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT)
Its really comfortable to sit in and easy to drive. I am a large man and can drive for three or four hours at a time without complaint. Reviews say it lacks power and if you are looking for a sporty car this isn't it. That said, the Sport mode gives it plenty of pick up on demand and being able to turn it off means greater fuel efficiency. The back up camera is good but not great and the sound system even in the SV is very nice. I love the keyless entry and start button. Reviews say it lacks styling but I could not disagree more. I think it a very attractive car. My only real complaint is that it seems to have a pretty large blind spot on the drivers side. the Bluetooth and Siri connection work flawlessly and the hands free phone is easy to hear and those on the other end hear me quite well.
Underrated Sentra
Kathy,01/08/2018
S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M)
I was going to replace my older Altima with a new one, but ended up buying a Sentra instead. The handling is great (better than my Altima) and actually feels sporty. Vehicle is so quiet in the cabin you can't tell it's running. Trunk space is good too for its class. Only thing I miss with the Altima is the large gas tank which can get about 600 miles on one tank and the wider interior. I bought a manual (I prefer to drive stick) so can't comment on the acceleration with the CVT. For a compact car, I'm very happy with this purchase, and think the low ratings from car critics aren't that accurate.
See all 45 reviews of the 2017 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
124 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
124 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
29 city / 37 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
124 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
27 city / 33 hwy
Seats 5
Continuously variable-speed automatic
Gas
188 hp @ 5600 rpm
See all Used 2017 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.8%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2017 Nissan Sentra

Used 2017 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 2017 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra NISMO. Available styles include SV 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT), SL 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl CVT), SR TURBO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), S 4dr Sedan (1.8L 4cyl 6M), NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), and NISMO 4dr Sedan (1.6L 4cyl Turbo CVT).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Nissan Sentra?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Nissan Sentra trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SV is priced between $7,999 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 5057 and117865 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Sentra S is priced between $6,999 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 8506 and101185 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SR is priced between $12,997 and$20,000 with odometer readings between 5525 and48068 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SR TURBO is priced between $12,947 and$16,995 with odometer readings between 21605 and85165 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Sentra SL is priced between $13,950 and$15,202 with odometer readings between 4533 and40575 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Nissan Sentra NISMO is priced between $16,977 and$16,977 with odometer readings between 37695 and37695 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2017 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 208 used and CPO 2017 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $6,999 and mileage as low as 4533 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Nissan Sentra.

Can't find a used 2017 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Nissan Sentra for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,270.

Find a used Nissan for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $11,682.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan Sentra for sale - 11 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $9,936.

Find a used certified pre-owned Nissan for sale - 10 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $21,129.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Nissan lease specials
Check out Nissan Sentra lease specials

Related Used 2017 Nissan Sentra info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles