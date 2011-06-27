Overall rating

Got space? If you're buying a 2017 Nissan Sentra, the answer is an emphatic "yes!" This compact sedan stands out in its class by virtue of its uncommonly spacious interior, with a rear seat that rivals those of many midsize models in terms of head- and legroom. The same can be said of the Sentra's trunk, which offers nearly as much cargo capacity as those of some full-size sedans.

Nissan has been hard at work boosting the Senta's overall appeal, too. Last year's Sentra gained a more upscale look and feel to its cabin, along with a number of desirable standard features and options that make this affordable sedan seem less like a car you'd settle for and more like a car you'd actually want to drive. For 2017, the most notable upgrade is the new SR Turbo. Fitted with the 188-horsepower turbocharged 1.6-liter engine from the Nissan Juke crossover, it should liven things up quite a bit, as will its sport-tuned suspension, reworked steering and upgraded front brakes.

In short, there's a lot to like about the Sentra, especially considering its favorable pricing. But it's still a good idea to check out some other small sedans. One of our top choices this year is the Honda Civic, which has comparable turbocharged performance and interior room and is a little more stylish and fuel-efficient than the Sentra. If you want a sedan that's more refined and packed with more of the latest tech, check out the Mazda 3. We also recommend the Kia Forte if you're mostly after a sensible sedan that packs in a lot of features for your money.

The 2017 Nissan Sentra comes standard with antilock brakes, stability control, front-seat side airbags and side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is standard starting at the SV trim level. The SR and SL trim levels can also be had with blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert (standard on SL) and adaptive cruise control with automatic emergency braking.

More basic Sentra models come with rear drum brakes, but rear disc brakes are standard on the SR and SL. However, in Edmunds brake testing, a Sentra with the less costly rear drum brakes stopped from 60 mph in 118 feet, a slightly better-than-average distance for the segment. A Sentra SL stopped in 113 feet, which is almost unheard of for a compact economy sedan.

In government crash tests, the 2017 Sentra earned an overall rating of four stars (out of a possible five), with four stars for front-impact protection and five stars for side-impact protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety awarded the 2017 Sentra its best rating of Good in its moderate-overlap and small-overlap front-impact tests. The Sentra also earned a Good rating in the side-impact, roof strength and seat/head restraint (whiplash protection) tests as well as a Superior rating for the effectiveness of its optional forward collision mitigation system.