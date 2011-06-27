  1. Home
1993 Nissan Sentra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

1993 Highlights

A driver airbag is now standard on the GXE model. Base models ditch the Flintstone transmissions, gaining a standard five-speed manual or optional four-speed automatic in place of the archaic four-speed manual and three-speed automatic that was formerly available. All Sentras receive minor nose work that includes a redesigned grille, headlights and front fascia.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1993 Nissan Sentra.

5(64%)
4(29%)
3(7%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.6
44 reviews
44 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Still Running Good!
devind2,03/16/2014
I've had this car since 2008, already an old car.. I Love driving it, very good on gas. Had just a few minor problems. Needed a jump once or twice. Fuel pump went out at around 250,000k miles... same engine, same transmission,
Fun!
campman,07/19/2010
It is really fun to drive. Hands down the fastest and most fun car I have ever had or driven. I don't get very good city gas mileage but highway is great. If you see one in good condition buy it. Mine has 205,000 miles and still runs like new. The ride is very comfy. I get compliments all the time from people who ride or drive my car. They don't expect to be that fast. Buy it you won't regret it!
Couldn't be a better car!
mcarver,07/28/2002
I bought this car in college mainly because of the reviews in Car & Driver. This is the perfect sleeper. It could outrun almost anything on the road at the time including the Mustang GT, Probe, Miata, 240SX... all for $13,000! I have had the car for almost 10 years and still love it. I could not have made a better choice. If you can find one in good shape, it will not let you down.
THE ABSOLUTE BEST CAR I'VE EVER OWNED
Michelle,04/18/2018
XE 4dr Sedan
This car is like my right arm, not a separate entity... my '93 Nissan Sentra XE is literally my true love. An antique this year, 5-speed manual, has 272,765 miles on it, has never been wreaked, and I've been driving it off & on for almost 20 years(bought it from my mom 3 years ago) I've never even gotten a ticket in it! I'd recommend this car to anyone & everyone! I LOVE U NISSAN!!!!!
See all 44 reviews of the 1993 Nissan Sentra
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 1993 Nissan Sentra features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1993 Nissan Sentra

Used 1993 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 1993 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra Coupe, Sentra SE-R. Available styles include SE 2dr Coupe, E 2dr Coupe, SE-R 2dr Coupe, XE 4dr Sedan, GXE 4dr Sedan, XE 2dr Coupe, and E 4dr Sedan.

