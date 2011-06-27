Used 2008 Nissan Sentra for Sale Near Me
- $1,999Great Deal | $1,721 below market
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0134,545 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Rodenroth Motors - Sault Sainte Marie / Michigan
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 212B20 134,545 $1,999 2.0L 4 cyls CVT (Continuously Variable) Gray Isn't it time you got rid of that old rattletrap and got behind the wheel of this kid-friendly Sentra* SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 33 MPG Hwy! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Won't last long! Safety equipment includes: Curtain airbags, Passenger Airbag...Other features include: Power door locks, Power windows, CVT Transmission, Air conditioning, 140 hp horsepower... Isn't it time you got rid of that old rattletrap and got behind the wheel of this kid-friendly Sentra* So clean you could eat off of the floorboards, but you wouldn't want to spoil the shine.. SAVE AT THE PUMP!!! 33 MPG Hwy! Includes a CARFAX buyback guarantee... Won't last long! Standard features include: Power door locks, Power windows with 1 one-touch, CVT Transmission, Air conditioning, 140 hp horsepower, 2 liter inline 4 cylinder DOHC engine, Head airbags - Curtain 1st and 2nd row, Passenger Airbag, Tilt steering wheel, 4 Doors, Front-wheel drive, Fuel economy EPA highway (mpg): 33 and EPA city (mpg): 25, Tachometer, Clock - In-radio display, Front seat type - Bucket, Interior air filtration, Intermittent window wipers, Privacy/tinted glass, Speed-proportional power steering, Split-bench rear seats, Rear defogger, Center Console - Full with covered storage...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E98L677562
Stock: 212B20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- $2,250Great Deal | $2,430 below market
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0144,518 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ocala Subaru - Ocala / Florida
Come to Ocala for the guaranteed lowest prices.We will buy your car even if you don't buy ours.Our goal is to provide you an extraordinary experience.Call 352-629-7299 to schedule appointment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E78L640087
Stock: 5640087
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- Price Drop$2,637Good Deal | $1,428 below market
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0158,260 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Unique Auto Import - Dumfries / Virginia
This Nissan Sentra is ready and waiting for you to take it home today. UNIQUE AUTO IMPORT is conveniently located near Newington.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E48L743936
Stock: 743936
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,800Fair Deal | $280 below market
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0132,778 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Roush Honda - Westerville / Ohio
AUTOCHECK ACCIDENT FREE, LOCAL TRADE, 42 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, THOROUGH INSPECTION, FRESH OIL CHANGE, CVT with Xtronic, Beige w/Suede-Tricot Cloth Seat Trim. 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 FWD CVT with Xtronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Super Black25/33 City/Highway MPGCome to our dealership at where you can browse our entire inventory in person at 5885 Westerville Road, or call 614-794-3525, or e-mail at internet@roushhonda.com for a full list of records including an AutoCheck report and to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E08L752035
Stock: BL1885
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-07-2020
- Price Drop$3,190Good Deal | $337 below market
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0172,802 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hugh White Honda - Columbus / Ohio
Accident Free CARFAX History Report, USB Port, Local Trade In, Low Miles, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Sentra 2.0, 4D Sedan, 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V, CVT with Xtronic, FWD, Red. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!TEST DRIVE ONE OF OUR VEHICLES AND BE ENTERED IN A $1,000 GIVEAWAY DRAWING!!IF THE DEAL IS RIGHT, IT MUST BE HUGH WHITE. Hugh White Honda is one of the oldest Honda dealers in the United States, selling new Honda cars since 1971! We are a quick drive from most anywhere in Columbus, right off of I-270 & Georgesville Rd. CALL us at 866-466-3920, TEXT us at 614-515-4023, or visit our website at www.hughwhitehonda.net.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E48L649247
Stock: 11569A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- New Listing$4,855Good Deal | $368 below market
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S94,466 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Webster Groves Subaru - Webster Groves / Missouri
<b>Equipment</b> Good News! This certified CARFAX 1-owner vehicle has only had one owner before you. It features a hands-free Bluetooth phone system. The vehicle will allow to see the road and so much more with the HID headlights. This model is front wheel drive. Impresses the most discerning driver with the deep polished blue exterior on the Nissan Sentra. With the keyless entry system on this model you can pop the trunk without dropping your bags from the store. This Nissan Sentra has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. This 2008 Nissan Sentra is equipped with front air bags. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on it. This model is equipped with a gasoline engine. This Nissan Sentra features cruise control for long trips. This model is equipped with front side curtain airbags. This small car is easy to park. <b>Packages</b> [F02] CONVENIENCE PLUS PKG: Intelligent Key keyless ignition & entry system; leather wrapped steering wheel; integrated overhead CD holder; Divide-N-Hide trunk system; cargo net; Bluetooth hands-free phone system. [B10] SPLASH GUARDS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase. <b>Additional Information</b> Here's a vehicle we think you'll love!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E08L753377
Stock: W2001590A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- $5,491Fair Deal | $266 below market
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S104,232 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ideal Cars - Mesa / Arizona
HURRY IN TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF OUR BEST NO HAGGLE, CASH OR CASH EQUIVALENT SPECIAL DISCOUNTED PRICE LISTED IN THIS AD. The Nissan Sentra is a good choice for drivers who practically live out of their cars. For example, the locking glovebox is deep enough to hold a laptop computer. With 97.4 cubic feet of cabin space, the Sentra offers more room than the Mazda3, Honda Civic, Toyota Corolla, and Chevy Cobalt. The Nissan Sentra is a solid compact sedan that gets good gas mileage and offers a great value. This 2 owner model has a clean carfax and Automatic Transmission, A/C, Power Windows and Locks, Tilt Steering Wheel, Cruise Control, AM/FM CD Player, Rear Spoiler and more... CALL OR TEXT AND ASK FOR BRETT MARTIN 928-710-2376 (CELL PHONE) -OR- ***480-354-5521***(OFFICE PHONE)*** WITH ANY QUESTIONS OR FOR AN APPOINTMENT. PLEASE....COME SEE US AT OUR APACHE JUNCTION LOCATED AT 1891 W APACHE TRAIL APACHE JUNCTION AZ (85120) Stop in to see why we have been keeping customers happy for over 25 years. Financing available through banks, credit unions, secondary lenders and in-house financing to accommodate ALL credit situations. We are always happy to get you PRE-APPROVED. Rates as low as 2.99% OAC! Programs available for first time buyers. Disclaimer: Information deemed reliable, but not guaranteed. Interested parties should confirm all data before making a purchase decision. All prices and specifications are subject to change without notice. Prices do not include additional fees such as taxes, title and registration fees, finance charges, dealer document preparation fees, and emission testing and compliance charges. Internet special price may not be compatible with subsidized subprime financing. (92R)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E48L693295
Stock: C3295R
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $5,499
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S94,832 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
DCH Kay Honda - Eatontown / New Jersey
EPA 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! 2.0 S trim, SONOMA SUNSET exterior and Charcoal/Steel interior. CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, [B92] BODY COLOR SIDE MOLDINGS, newCarTestDrive.com explains "Fun to drive.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Nissan 2.0 S with SONOMA SUNSET exterior and Charcoal/Steel interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 140 HP at 5100 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: BODY COLOR SIDE MOLDINGS. Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls, Bucket Seats. EXPERTS CONCLUDE: ConsumerReports.org explains "Nissan redesigned the Sentra, giving it a roomier interior and improved ride and handling.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US: DCH Kay Honda will tailor a shopping plan to your needs and budget, so talk to us about the vehicle you're after! We'll introduce you to all the affordable trim models available, getting you behind the wheel of your top choices. Our finance department can explore your loan options, providing you with assistance if need be, so make your way over from Neptune, NJ to our Eatontown location. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E98L614784
Stock: KHR5898A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $6,995
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0108,783 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Kiefer Mazda - Eugene / Oregon
2.0 trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 33 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! CD Player, iPod/MP3 Input, newCarTestDrive.com explains "Fun to drive.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. READ MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Bucket Seats, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes. EXPERTS ARE SAYING: ConsumerReports.org's review says "Nissan redesigned the Sentra, giving it a roomier interior and improved ride and handling.". 5 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Passenger Front Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 33 MPG Hwy. Approx. Original Base Sticker Price: $16,100*. BUY FROM AN AWARD WINNING DEALER: At Kiefer Mazda we strive to provide outstanding professional service in all areas of our automotive dealership. Please visit Kiefer Mazda at 383 Goodpasture Island Road and let us show you all of the Mazda services we offer. Pricing analysis performed on 8/7/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61EX8L610792
Stock: BM3886A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- $5,450
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S148,226 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoNation Honda Costa Mesa - Costa Mesa / California
[F02] Convenience Plus Pkg Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. ONE OWNER, EXCELLENT SERVICE RECORDS AND HISTORY. When you purchase a vehicle with the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, you're getting what you paid for. More information about the 2008 Nissan Sentra: The 2008 Nissan Sentra stands out for its interior appointments, space-efficient design, and frugal performance of its I4 engines and CVT automatic, while the sporty SE-R Spec V sets a new standard for interior appointments among compact sedan performance models. The base 2.0 model represents a strong value with quite a few standard features for less than $16,000, while the SE-R Spec V performance model offers 200 horsepower and has a base price slightly over $20,000. Interesting features of this model are stingy fuel economy, competitive pricing., and Upscale, roomy interior All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E28L730179
Stock: 8L730179
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- New Listing$5,399Fair Deal
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S79,315 miles2 AccidentsDelivery available*
Bob Rohrman's Schaumburg Lincoln - Schaumburg / Illinois
Odometer is 25830 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner. 2008 Nissan Sentra FWD Blue 2.0 CVT with Xtronic25/33 City/Highway MPGBob Rohrman Schaumburg Lincoln Schaumburg Lincoln is the premier Lincoln dealer in Schaumburg IL. Also serving Chicago, IL and Suburbs. Selling new, preowned,used and certified Lincolns, Schaumburg, IL 60173. Schaumburg, Illinois, Palatine, Hoffman Estates, Barrington, Arlington Heights, Long Grove, Buffalo Grove, Addison, Naperville, North Aurora, Roselle, Bloomingdale, Elmhurst, Northlake, Lincolnwood, Franklin Park, Elgin, Des Plaines, Park Ridge, St. Charles, Downers Grove, Wheaton, Inverness, Huntley, Batavia, Lake Zurich, Mundelein, West Dundee, Bartlett, Crystal Lake, Gurnee,
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E68L738155
Stock: L1369A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2019
- $5,500Fair Deal
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S123,366 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
World Car Mazda North - San Antonio / Texas
Black, Charcoal w/Suede-Tricot Cloth Seat Trim.Odometer is 13560 miles below market average!Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!Black 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 /Steering Wheel Controls, Automatic, Power Equipme 2.0Black, Charcoal w/Suede-Tricot Cloth Seat Trim, **CD PLAYER**, **FRONT BUCKET SEATS**, **POWER DOOR LOCKS**, **POWER WINDOWS**, 15" x 5.5" Steel Wheels w/Full Wheel Covers, 4 Speakers, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, AM/FM/CD w/4 Speakers, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Bumpers: body-color, Driver door bin, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Suede-Tricot Cloth Seat Trim, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, and Variably intermittent wipers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E08L756750
Stock: M756750
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- $2,300
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S123,668 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Waukegan Auto Auction - Waukegan / Illinois
This 2008 Nissan Sentra 4dr 4dr Sedan I4 Manual 2.0 S features a 2.0L 4 Cylinder 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Silver with a Charcoal interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Remote Fuel Door, Remote Trunk Lid, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
27 Combined MPG (24 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E78L648299
Stock: AAW-648299
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- $5,991Fair Deal
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0110,823 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Fred Haas Toyota World - Spring / Texas
Free Carfax Report! Limited Lifetime Engine Warranty on Select Vehicles! Call us now at 281-297-7152 to schedule your test drive! Inventory shown is partial listing of what we have available come visit us for complete inventory detail and discounts! SEE YOU SOON!Peace of mind - we do not sell vehicle that has salvage title, structural or frame damage and floodedFred Haas Toyota World Certified: 150-POINT INSPECTION All our ASE certified technicians put each vehicle in a meticulous inspection to give you 100% satisfaction guarantee. This inspection includes everything from oil change to brake pad thickness to tire depth to safety state inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E28L689679
Stock: 8L689679T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $2,500
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL161,215 milesDelivery available*
C & S Car Subaru - Waterloo / Iowa
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 SL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E88L688777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- New Listing$6,700Fair Deal
2008 Nissan Sentra 2.092,409 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rogers Dabbs Chevrolet - Brandon / Mississippi
*Equipment*This Nissan Sentra has a 2.0 liter 4 Cylinder Engine high output engine. Front wheel drive on it gives you better traction and better fuel economy. This model is painted with a sleek and sophisticated black color. Stay safe with additional front side curtain airbags. This 2008 Nissan Sentra has front air bags that will protect you and your passenger in the event of an accident. Front and rear side curtain airbags are included on this Nissan Sentra. The vehicle has an automatic transmission. This vehicle features a tilt steering wheel. Light weight alloy wheels on this Nissan Sentra are the perfect compliment to a stylish body. This model is equipped with a gasoline engine. Anti-lock brakes will help you stop in an emergency. This small car is easy to park.*Packages*[B10] SPLASH GUARDS. Equipment listed is based on original vehicle build. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling the dealer prior to purchase..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Nissan Sentra 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E88L705500
Stock: 200580A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- Price Drop$4,299Great Deal | $2,180 below market
2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0106,475 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Kendall Toyota Of Bend - Bend / Oregon
This 2009 Nissan Sentra 2.0 FE+ is offered to you for sale by Kendall Toyota of Bend. This Sentra is sold AS IS an inspection report can be provided to you. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. In addition to being well-cared for, this Nissan Sentra has very low mileage making it a rare find. This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. More information about the 2009 Nissan Sentra: The standard versions of the Sentra has more of an emphasis on interior design and amenities than most other small sedans its size, and at a better price than most of its competitors. The Spec V is attractive for its torquey engine and crisp handling, and as a competitively priced alternative to the likes of the Honda Civic Si and Volkswagen GTI. Interesting features of this model are Distinctive appearance, SE-R performance, bargain price, and comfortable ride
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Nissan Sentra FE+ 2.0 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Aux Audio Inputs, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
29 Combined MPG (26 City/34 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E39L644770
Stock: X38697A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,684 below market
2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S92,045 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Freehold Nissan - Freehold / New Jersey
Meet our One Owner 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S Sedan that looks radiant in Super Black! Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 140hp while connected to the seamless Xtronic CVT to put the power in your hands. This Front Wheel Drive Nissan was built to perform and still earns you nearly 36mpg on the open road! The sleek exterior is enhanced by the halogen headlamps and 16-inch wheels.The interior of our 2.0 S is handsomely trimmed and there are lots of must-have goodies that you crave. Take your place in the supportive cloth seats to admire chrome accents on the door handles as you set the air conditioning to your preferred temperature. While you take your Sunday drive, turn up the AM/FM/CD audio system with auxiliary input with the steering wheel mounted audio controls and smile with pride.Nissan didn't leave out the safety features either! Relax knowing you are protected with optimized crumple zones, tire pressure monitoring, occupant classification, LATCH for child seats, and plenty of airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Freehold Nissan we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 3N1AB61E07L722046
Stock: T2037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020