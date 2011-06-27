Close

Freehold Nissan - Freehold / New Jersey

Meet our One Owner 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S Sedan that looks radiant in Super Black! Powered by a 2.5 Liter 4 Cylinder generating 140hp while connected to the seamless Xtronic CVT to put the power in your hands. This Front Wheel Drive Nissan was built to perform and still earns you nearly 36mpg on the open road! The sleek exterior is enhanced by the halogen headlamps and 16-inch wheels.The interior of our 2.0 S is handsomely trimmed and there are lots of must-have goodies that you crave. Take your place in the supportive cloth seats to admire chrome accents on the door handles as you set the air conditioning to your preferred temperature. While you take your Sunday drive, turn up the AM/FM/CD audio system with auxiliary input with the steering wheel mounted audio controls and smile with pride.Nissan didn't leave out the safety features either! Relax knowing you are protected with optimized crumple zones, tire pressure monitoring, occupant classification, LATCH for child seats, and plenty of airbags. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!At Freehold Nissan we want you to know that all our vehicles are priced at a competitive value position to the market. We use an independent 3rd party software to research internet listings on all vehicles in the market so we can ensure that our prices are the most competitive out there. We do this simply so people choose us when they start searching for their next car.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 Nissan Sentra 2.0 S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Aux Audio Inputs, Bluetooth .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 33 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 3N1AB61E07L722046

Stock: T2037

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-22-2020