1992 Highlights
A passenger's side vanity mirror and black body-side moldings are now standard on the two-door Sentra. The Value Option Package (includes air conditioning, cruise control, and a stereo) is extended to the SE Sentras this year.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Kunkun,09/07/2007
This car is fun to drive. Light weight, sharp handling, high revving. This car is the perfect sleeper. Revving the motor to 7,500 revs sounds and feels good. The SR20DE motor doesn't dissapoint. You get great gas mileage on it, too.
Steve,05/09/2010
... as my '92 Sentra E. Currently have over 247,000k and still peppy due to fuel injected 1.6 engine. Getting 28+ mpg when taking it easy, about 24 mpg when using A/C, still frosty. Really impressed with this car's performance in its 'emeritus' years. Worth buying at any age, if treated well is the epitome of reliability.
Freddie,04/13/2010
Bought the can new in 1992. It was the cat's meow in it's day. It still have the car with only 98K miles on it. I spent a lot of time over seas. The only problems I have had were with the brakes that seem to have a course sound when applied. The seal around the tail lights leak and I can't seem to fix it. There is also a leak around the sun roof and wind shield or fire wall. Can't seem to find the source of any of the leaks. I can't let go of it though. Love?
Jim92SE-R,08/23/2002
My SE-R has been flogged on road course lapping days, autocrosses, and everything in between with no complaint. The plain sedan shape is low on the radar, but it's high on utility. Real duality - the car has a high-strung nature that's easy to indulge. Brisk driving on backroads is a delight. A shame that clean examples are getting harder to find.
MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
