1992 Nissan Sentra Review

Type:

Pros & Cons - Not Available

2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Edmunds' Expert Review

1992 Highlights

A passenger's side vanity mirror and black body-side moldings are now standard on the two-door Sentra. The Value Option Package (includes air conditioning, cruise control, and a stereo) is extended to the SE Sentras this year.

Most helpful consumer reviews

1992 Nissan Sentra SE-R
Kunkun,09/07/2007
This car is fun to drive. Light weight, sharp handling, high revving. This car is the perfect sleeper. Revving the motor to 7,500 revs sounds and feels good. The SR20DE motor doesn't dissapoint. You get great gas mileage on it, too.
All Cars Should Be As Reliable
Steve,05/09/2010
... as my '92 Sentra E. Currently have over 247,000k and still peppy due to fuel injected 1.6 engine. Getting 28+ mpg when taking it easy, about 24 mpg when using A/C, still frosty. Really impressed with this car's performance in its 'emeritus' years. Worth buying at any age, if treated well is the epitome of reliability.
SE-R
Freddie,04/13/2010
Bought the can new in 1992. It was the cat's meow in it's day. It still have the car with only 98K miles on it. I spent a lot of time over seas. The only problems I have had were with the brakes that seem to have a course sound when applied. The seal around the tail lights leak and I can't seem to fix it. There is also a leak around the sun roof and wind shield or fire wall. Can't seem to find the source of any of the leaks. I can't let go of it though. Love?
Genre definition of its generation
Jim92SE-R,08/23/2002
My SE-R has been flogged on road course lapping days, autocrosses, and everything in between with no complaint. The plain sedan shape is low on the radar, but it's high on utility. Real duality - the car has a high-strung nature that's easy to indulge. Brisk driving on backroads is a delight. A shame that clean examples are getting harder to find.
See all 35 reviews of the 1992 Nissan Sentra
Features & Specs

MPG
21 city / 29 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
140 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 35 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
25 city / 33 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed manual
Gas
110 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

More about the 1992 Nissan Sentra

Used 1992 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 1992 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan, Sentra Coupe, Sentra SE-R. Available styles include XE 4dr Sedan, E 4dr Sedan, SE-R 2dr Coupe, GXE 4dr Sedan, SE 2dr Coupe, XE 2dr Coupe, and E 2dr Coupe.

What's a good price on a Used 1992 Nissan Sentra?

Should I lease or buy a 1992 Nissan Sentra?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

