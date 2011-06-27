  1. Home
1996 Nissan Sentra Review

Pros & Cons - Not Available

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Print advertising for Nissan's launch of the new Sentra last year asked magazine readers if they had "seen it?" "Have you seen it?" asked small quarter-page ads. A couple of pages later, a two-page layout extolling the virtues of the new Sentra would appear, and then on the next page, another quarter-page ad asked "Did you see it?"

We've been asking ourselves the same questions. The Sentra was introduced a year ago, and we can't remember seeing one, aside from in print. We know why, too. Nissan stylists evidently feel that the company's corporate look should be one of extreme anonymity, and recent Nissan products have lost their visual flair. Witness the Maxima, 240SX, and now, the Sentra.

Looks aren't everything, as matchmaking friends have told many of us. True, but they do go quite a ways toward total satisfaction. If only the Sentra had kept its scrappy personality in its transformation from 1994 to 1995, we might be able to overlook the plain-Jane sheetmetal. Unfortunately, the zippy 1.6-liter engine that energized the previous-generation Sentra feels anesthetized in the new car. On the plus side, the newer Sentra has more rear seat room, and improved ergonomics. 1996 brings a new color to the lineup -- everything else carries over intact.

Base prices fell with the redesign, a miracle in an industry that has jacked up prices at twice the increase of the cost of living index, but are up again for 1996. A GXE runs $14,500, and doesn't include anti-lock brakes. What's worse, alloy wheels and a sunroof are standard and available only on the top-of-the-line GLE model, which will set you back at least $15,229. ABS is optional on the GLE too, and the base and XE models are not available with this important safety feature at all. However, the Sentra is notoriously reliable; a point in its favor. Besides, lots of compact sedans can ring up to...cha-ching!...$16,000 with a full load of options, such as the Neon Sport sedan and Honda Civic EX.

Do the pluses outweigh the negatives? Depends on what you're looking for in a compact sedan. If you want something fun-to-drive, try the Neon. If you want basic, reliable transportation with four doors, one of your many choices is the Sentra.

1996 Highlights

Prices have crept up, making the Sentra a hard sell against the Neon, Prizm and Cavalier. Still, you may be able to find a good deal on a former rental vehicle. We've seen tons of them at the Alamo rental lots.

Most helpful consumer reviews

Bomb Proof Dependability
Ray-ray,05/05/2010
This car doesn't ask any questions. Turn the key and drive unlimited. Worst fuel economy: 24 MPG Best: 42 MPG Average: 33 MPG. Top speed: 110 Snow driving: like a snowmobile but don't turn while braking. Miles driven in 14 years: 243,300. Black is a hard color to keep up. Had some Alternator troubles. Rebuilt alternators are hit or miss. Fast driving will blow the valve cover gasket. Not worth going over 80. better to sit in than an Altima. Good rear visibility, not like newer cars.
Fantastic Car
DoubleA,12/15/2009
This was the first car my wife and I bought together. Got it from a second owner 8 years ago with 72,000 miles on it for $3,000. It's had all new gaskets, brakes/rotors, rebuilt transmission (I think a mechanic loosened the plug and it dropped out while driving), starter. The thing is with all that I've only put about $3,000 more into it to keep it going for this long. It just won't die. Now I'm in northern Michigan and I want a Subaru for the winters. This thing is a manual and gets 40 mpg, yes 40 and on all highway driving I've gotten up to 43mpg. It's now at 188,000 miles and it's good for at least another 30 or 40,000 more. Finding a new owner for it will be bitter sweet.
my 1st car ever bought, out of 4 today!
daddy-danny,10/09/2008
Despite the fact that it was and still is a dull car, it was a ride or die! I bought this car for 1700 dollars, with 180,000 miles on it. It saved so much gas, and rode like a boss. I went to the bay area 3 times, and what not. But now that it has 230,000 miles, this car has faced a bit of problems. The catalytic converter is messed up, so it wont pass smog. But overall, this car has proved itself. I never had a tran problem, nor engine problem. It still turns on without hesitation, and still rides hard. I will always love the car for the memories I put in it, and the reliability.
Rust eats this car fast
sentraowner,09/03/2009
Very reliable car but rust eats it very quick. My major complain is the metal used in the frame chasis and exterior and the paint, very bad quality. the interior plastics in the doors are also cheap and break easily. I've been driving it for 7 years bought it used with 70K, and only minor repairs due to a wife learning to drive messing up everything. Other than that you only need to change oil to this car every once in a while, very reliable. Rust eats this car very quick not only the cheap panels but the frame and chasis (but I'm in cold weather, no garaged, salt on streets) I think I'm better off paying for a frame replacement and body work than buying the cheap made new models.
Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
26 city / 36 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0

Used 1996 Nissan Sentra Overview

The Used 1996 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan. Available styles include XE 4dr Sedan, GLE 4dr Sedan, GXE 4dr Sedan, and 4dr Sedan.

