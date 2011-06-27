  1. Home
2021 Nissan Sentra

MSRP from $19,410 - $21,750
Nissan Sentra SV Sedan Exterior Shown
2021 Nissan Sentra Review

by the Edmunds Experts
  • Comfortable ride
  • Improved cabin materials and design
  • Lots of standard safety and tech features
  • Slow acceleration
  • Dated infotainment graphics
  • Mediocre emergency braking performance
  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on all models
  • Wi-Fi hotspot and remote services/control are offered on the top trim
  • Part of the eighth Sentra generation introduced for 2020

Check a dealer's price on a 2021 Nissan Sentra Sedan

Enter a dealer price to see if it's a good deal:

Dealer Price
$
$18,572 is a good deal in Ashburn, VA 20147

You should feel confident purchasing this vehicle at this price.

$18,572 is a good deal

Great Deal

Good Deal

Fair Deal

Get a dealer's quote and we'll tell you if it's a good price.

Save as much as $2,451 with Edmunds

2021 Nissan Sentra pricing

in Ashburn, VA
Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Nissan Sentra.

Trending topics in reviews

    Features & Specs

    S 4dr Sedan features & specs
    S 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$19,410
    MPG 29 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower149 hp @ 6400 rpm
    SR 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SR 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$21,750
    MPG 28 city / 37 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower149 hp @ 6400 rpm
    SV 4dr Sedan features & specs
    SV 4dr Sedan
    2.0L 4cyl CVT
    MSRP$20,470
    MPG 29 city / 39 hwy
    SeatingSeats 5
    TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
    Horsepower149 hp @ 6400 rpm
    See all 2021 Nissan Sentra features & specs
    Safety

    NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars

    The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.

    Frontal Barrier Crash RatingRating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
    Side Crash RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Side Barrier RatingRating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
    Combined Side Barrier & Pole RatingsRating
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
    RolloverRating
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover9.9%
    IIHS Rating

    The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.

    Side Impact Test
    Good
    Roof Strength Test
    Good
    Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
    IIHS Small Overlap Front TestNot Tested
    Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
    FAQ

    Is the Nissan Sentra a good car?

    The Edmunds experts tested the 2021 Sentra both on the road and at the track. You probably care about Nissan Sentra fuel economy, so it's important to know that the Sentra gets an EPA-estimated 32 mpg to 33 mpg, depending on the configuration. What about cargo capacity? When you're thinking about carrying stuff in your new car, keep in mind that the Sentra has 14.3 cubic feet of trunk space. And then there's safety and reliability. Edmunds has all the latest NHTSA and IIHS crash-test scores, plus industry-leading expert and consumer reviews to help you understand what it's like to own and maintain a Nissan Sentra. Learn more

    What's new in the 2021 Nissan Sentra?

    According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2021 Nissan Sentra:

    • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are now standard on all models
    • Wi-Fi hotspot and remote services/control are offered on the top trim
    • Part of the eighth Sentra generation introduced for 2020
    Learn more

    Is the Nissan Sentra reliable?

    To determine whether the Nissan Sentra is reliable, read Edmunds' authentic consumer reviews, which come from real owners and reveal what it's like to live with the Sentra. Look for specific complaints that keep popping up in the reviews, and be sure to compare the Sentra's average consumer rating to that of competing vehicles. Learn more

    Is the 2021 Nissan Sentra a good car?

    There's a lot to consider if you're wondering whether the 2021 Nissan Sentra is a good car. Safety scores, fuel economy, cargo capacity and feature availability should all be factors in determining whether the 2021 Sentra is a good car for you. Check back soon for the official Edmunds Rating from our expert testing team Learn more

    How much should I pay for a 2021 Nissan Sentra?

    The least-expensive 2021 Nissan Sentra is the 2021 Nissan Sentra S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $19,410.

    Other versions include:

    • S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $19,410
    • SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $21,750
    • SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) which starts at $20,470
    What are the different models of Nissan Sentra?

    If you're interested in the Nissan Sentra, the next question is, which Sentra model is right for you? Sentra variants include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT). For a full list of Sentra models, check out Edmunds’ Features & Specs page. Learn more

    More about the 2021 Nissan Sentra

    2021 Nissan Sentra Overview

    The 2021 Nissan Sentra is offered in the following submodels: Sentra Sedan. Available styles include S 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), SR 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT), and SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT).

    What do people think of the 2021 Nissan Sentra?

    Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2021 Nissan Sentra and all its trim types. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2021 Sentra.

    Edmunds Expert Reviews

    Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2021 Nissan Sentra and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2021 Sentra featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

    Our Review Process

    This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.

    We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.

    What's a good price for a New 2021 Nissan Sentra?

    2021 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT)

    The 2021 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $21,395. The average price paid for a new 2021 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is trending $2,451 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.

    Edmunds members save an average of $2,451 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $18,944.

    The average savings for the 2021 Nissan Sentra SV 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl CVT) is 11.5% below the MSRP.

    Which 2021 Nissan Sentras are available in my area?

    Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2021 Nissan Sentra for sale near. There are currently 13 new 2021 Sentras listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $21,965 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2021 Nissan Sentra. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $1,635 on a used or CPO 2021 Sentra available from a dealership near you.

    Can't find a new 2021 Nissan Sentras you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

    Find a new Nissan Sentra for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $19,631.

    Find a new Nissan for sale - 1 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $15,820.

    Why trust Edmunds?

    Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.

    Should I lease or buy a 2021 Nissan Sentra?

    Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

