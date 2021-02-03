2022 Nissan Sentra Review

The 2022 Nissan Sentra is a small, economical sedan that underwent a full redesign in 2020. Power is supplied by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and routed to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Within the Nissan lineup, the Sentra is a step up from the smaller Versa and slots in just below the larger Altima.

We don't expect any notable changes for the 2022 model year since the Sentra is pretty fresh off its redesign. If anything, we're likely to see a minor shuffling of features from the options column to the standard features list. We should have more concrete information as we get near the end of 2021, so keep checking back for the latest updates.