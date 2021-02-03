  1. Home
2022 Nissan Sentra

Release Date: Late 2021
Estimated Price: Starting at $20,000 (estimated)
  • Minor changes to feature availability
  • Part of the eighth Sentra generation introduced for 2020
2022 Nissan Sentra Review
by the Edmunds Experts
02/03/2021

What is the Sentra?

The 2022 Nissan Sentra is a small, economical sedan that underwent a full redesign in 2020. Power is supplied by a 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine and routed to the front wheels through a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT). Within the Nissan lineup, the Sentra is a step up from the smaller Versa and slots in just below the larger Altima.

We don't expect any notable changes for the 2022 model year since the Sentra is pretty fresh off its redesign. If anything, we're likely to see a minor shuffling of features from the options column to the standard features list. We should have more concrete information as we get near the end of 2021, so keep checking back for the latest updates.

Edmunds says

We like the Sentra for its smooth ride, better-than-average interior materials, and plentiful safety and tech features for the money. But it's hamstrung by slow acceleration, an out-of-date infotainment system, and rather long braking distances in a class dominated by the Honda Civic and newer competitors including the Kia Forte and Hyundai Elantra.

